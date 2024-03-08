(PHOTOS) The Hitched Wedding Showcase at The Chapel on Sycamore

Share

Decatur, GA — Future brides and grooms had an opportunity to explore The Chapel on Sycamore in Decatur and meet with a variety of vendors during the Hitched Wedding Showcase on Thursday, March 7.

“We are showcasing some of our preferred caterers and lots of other amazing wedding vendors that do a great job working here,” Chapel on Sycamore Director Lisa Milko said.

Completed in 1899, the chapel was designed for the First United Methodist Church in the Romanesque Revival style by noted Atlanta architect, Gottfried L. Norrman.

Law firm Williams Teusink purchased the chapel and adjacent Sycamore Building in 2020 and renovated it to be used as an event and meeting space for weddings, concerts, meetings, and mitzvahs. The city of Decatur held its State of the City Address there in January.

The Chapel on Sycamore is at 318 Sycamore Street, Decatur, 30030.

For information, visit sycamorechapel.com.

