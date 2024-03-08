(PHOTOS) The Hitched Wedding Showcase at The Chapel on Sycamore

Decatur, GA — Future brides and grooms had an opportunity to explore The Chapel on Sycamore in Decatur and meet with a variety of vendors during the Hitched Wedding Showcase on Thursday, March 7.
“We are showcasing some of our preferred caterers and lots of other amazing wedding vendors that do a great job working here,” Chapel on Sycamore Director Lisa Milko said.
Completed in 1899, the chapel was designed for the First United Methodist Church in the Romanesque Revival style by noted Atlanta architect, Gottfried L. Norrman.
Law firm Williams Teusink purchased the chapel and adjacent Sycamore Building in 2020 and renovated it to be used as an event and meeting space for weddings, concerts, meetings, and mitzvahs. The city of Decatur held its State of the City Address there in January.
The Chapel on Sycamore is at 318 Sycamore Street, Decatur, 30030.
For information, visit sycamorechapel.com.
Future brides and grooms had an opportunity to explore The Chapel on Sycamore in Decatur and meet with a variety of vendors during the Hitched Wedding Showcase on Thursday, March 7, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Dan Upshaw and Hetty White from West Atlanta sample catering options for their May wedding during the Hitched Wedding Showcase at The Chapel on Sycamore in Decatur on Thursday, March 7, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q Catering Manager Elton Monteiro holds up a sample of banana pudding during the Hitched Wedding Showcase at The Chapel on Sycamore in Decatur on Thursday, March 7, 2024. Monteiro said the pudding is one of their most requested wedding desserts along with meal favorites pulled pork, sliced brisket and mac and cheese. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DJ Jason Simpson from Ballroom Blitz Events is on hand with tunes during the Hitched Wedding Showcase at The Chapel on Sycamore in Decatur on Thursday, March 7, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Schellie Hogan, who owns Robot Booth along with her husband William, poses with a few of the props they offer with their photo booth rental during the Hitched Wedding Showcase at The Chapel on Sycamore in Decatur on Thursday, March 7, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jeremy Bodechon from Elite Private Bartenders adds some showmanship to his presentation during the Hitched Wedding Showcase at The Chapel on Sycamore in Decatur on Thursday, March 7, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A floral arch by Faux Real Flowers rental on display during the Hitched Wedding Showcase at The Chapel on Sycamore in Decatur on Thursday, March 7, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Samples of Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q banana pudding await tasting during the Hitched Wedding Showcase at The Chapel on Sycamore in Decatur on Thursday, March 7, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tasting options available from Farm Burger include sweet potato hushpuppies during the Hitched Wedding Showcase at The Chapel on Sycamore in Decatur on Thursday, March 7, 2024.
Farm Burger Director of Catering Lauren Moody said the most popular wedding request was their build your own burger bar. “We can do meat-free, gluten-free, dairy free, whatever you’re allergic to, we’ve got you covered,” Moody said. Photo by Dean Hesse.
S’ Mores cupcakes with crispy marshmallow icing are among the dessert options from Sun in My Belly during the Hitched Wedding Showcase at The Chapel on Sycamore in Decatur on Thursday, March 7, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Floral Designer Dara Meltzer (left) and Adaptation Floral Design owner Liz Gudmundsson talk next to a centerpiece created by Meltzer during the Hitched Wedding Showcase at The Chapel on Sycamore in Decatur on Thursday, March 7, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Quinn Perrymond and Editzia Guzman from Lilburn sample dessert options for their summer wedding during the Hitched Wedding Showcase at The Chapel on Sycamore in Decatur on Thursday, March 7, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Oakhurst Market showcases their popular Crostini during the Hitched Wedding Showcase at The Chapel on Sycamore in Decatur on Thursday, March 7, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Future brides and grooms had an opportunity to explore The Chapel on Sycamore in Decatur and meet with various vendors during the Hitched Wedding Showcase on Thursday, March 7, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A table setting from catering and event producer Affairs to Remember during the Hitched Wedding Showcase at The Chapel on Sycamore in Decatur on Thursday, March 7, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Deanna Johnson of The Goodie Bagg showcases her desserts, including her newest offering, Vegan Banoffe Pie, (on left) made with layers of cookie butter custard, speculoos cookie crumble, fresh banana, caramel and whipped chantilly cream during the Hitched Wedding Showcase at The Chapel on Sycamore in Decatur on Thursday, March 7, 2024. Her first time participating in a wedding showcase, Johnson said she has been catering for 15 years and is formally trained as a pastry chef. Photo by Dean Hesse.
