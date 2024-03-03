Police allege that Lakeside High student was driving under influence before fatal crash

Share

This story has been updated.

Atlanta, GA — A Lakeside High student will likely face criminal charges in connection with a crash that caused the death of another student.

According to reports obtained by Decaturish, DeKalb County Police believe that the driver was under the influence of alcohol when the crash occurred. However, it is not clear from public records if she has been arrested. The police report indicates she was arrested at the scene, but her arrest isn’t listed in the county jail records. Until we can confirm there’s been an arrest in this case, we are withholding her name. The DeKalb Police Department and Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a message seeking more information.

The crash occurred around midnight on Feb. 24 in the Oak Grove community.

“[DeKalb Police] responded to Oak Grove Road near Kirkland Drive on Feb. 24 around midnight in reference to a single vehicle accident,” a spokesperson for the police department said. “The driver and her two passengers were transported to an area hospital with various injuries. One of the passengers later succumbed to her injuries.”

The passenger who died was identified as an 18-year-old Lakeside High student. The student’s family has asked that their name be withheld from publication. The driver is also 18, records show. All three students involved in the crash are Lakeside High students.

Records show the student was driving a 2016 Mazda CX-5.

“Upon arrival, I observed the vehicle overturned, and one female was trapped inside the vehicle with life-threatening injuries,” the investigator wrote.

The investigator saw an open bottle of wine inside the vehicle. The driver told the investigator she was driving from the gas station and swerved, hitting a sign and losing control of the vehicle. The investigator “noticed a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from her person.”

“I asked how old she was, and she stated that she was 18,” the investigator wrote. “I asked if she was hurt, and she stated that she had some scratches. I observed her walking around but did not observe any visible serious injuries. I asked if she had consumed any alcoholic beverages, and she stated that she had wine.”

The investigator was unable to complete a roadside DUI evaluation because the driver was too worried about her friends inside the vehicle.

“I asked her to provide a breath sample into a portable breathalyzer, and she agreed, which indicated a positive result for alcohol,” the investigator wrote. “Based on my observations, the admission of her drinking alcohol and the open container inside the vehicle and that she is under 21, I am seeking a search warrant for her blood due to the passengers in the vehicle having life-threatening injuries …”

The investigator told the driver she would be charged with driving under the influence. She was taken to the DeKalb County Jail, where she was given a blood test. She was then sent to Grady and then into the custody of her mother.

This story will be updated when additional information is available.

