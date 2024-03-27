Public safety news: Car pulled out of lake in Tucker, smoke shop robbed in Avondale

Share

Tucker, GA — DeKalb County Police pulled a car out of a lake in Tucker’s Kelly Cofer Park on Monday, March 25.

No one was inside the car, which police said was a Hyundai sedan.

A spokesperson for the city of Tucker said, “a kayaker saw it under the water on Sunday and they called the police. It was too late to send the diving team, so they waited until Monday morning.”

The spokesperson said that finding vehicles in the lake is not uncommon and has happened at least twice before.

In other public safety news:

— The Puff Smoke Shops in Avondale Estates have altered its hours this week in response to an armed robbery. No one was injured.

According to a city spokesperson for Avondale Estates, “The Avondale Estates Police Department has confirmed that there is an open and active investigation regarding an armed robbery at Puff Smoke Shops at 2760 E College Avenue that occurred at approximately 11:20 p.m. on March 23, 2024. Two males, one armed with a handgun, entered the location while a third suspect waited outside. Numerous products and cash were taken. No one was injured.”

The company told Decaturish in an email that in addition to changing its operating hours, “We are adding security measures in order to offer a safer environment in the shop for our staff and our customers.”

