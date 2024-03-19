Rabies case reported in DeKalb County

Tucker, GA — DeKalb County reports that a raccoon killed in Tucker has tested positive for rabies.

Here’s the full announcement from DeKalb:

On March 13, 2024, a raccoon was killed in the Luxuria Court in Tucker, and tested positive for rabies.

A resident’s cat had been attacked earlier by the raccoon. The pet cat remains alive and healthy.

Georgia is a rabies endemic state and the virus is present all year long. It is not unusual for the county to report several rabies cases each year.

Residents should make sure pets are up to date for preventative vaccination and should eliminate outdoor feeding stations and access to garbage cans. Anyone who has been bitten or scratched by an animal should seek medical attention immediately.

Additionally, residents are advised to watch pets and contact DeKalb County Animal Control if unusual behavior occurs. Wild animal trapping will only occur if a domestic pet or person has been bitten or scratched.

Rabies is a disease that affects the brain. It’s usually passed from animal to animal, but can be passed from animals to people. The virus is spread through saliva, usually from a bite of an animal that has the disease.

Vaccinations are effective in protecting humans and pets from the virus. Residents are responsible for vaccinating pets every year and registering the tag with DeKalb County Animal Control.

For more information or to report any animal bite, contact DeKalb County Animal Control at 404-294-2996, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, or 404-294-2519 after hours.