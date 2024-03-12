Report: Appeals court sides with former officer who shot unarmed man, reverses conviction

Share

DeKalb County, GA — Former DeKalb County police officer Robert Olsen was sentenced in 2019 to serve 12 years in prison in connection with the shooting of Anthony Hill in 2015.

But the Georgia Court of Appeals on March 12, 2024, reversed the convictions that sent him to prison, the Atlanta Journal Constitution first reported. Olsen remained incarcerated as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the state’s website, but it’s unclear if he will remain in prison while the District Attorney appeals the ruling to the state Supreme Court.

District Attorney Sherry Boston confirmed to Decaturish that she plans to appeal the decision.

“We have worked tirelessly to hold Robert Olsen accountable for the death of Anthony Hill,” Boston said. “While we respect the Court of Appeals, we wholeheartedly disagree with their decision and will appeal this matter to the Georgia Supreme Court.”

The issue the appeals court considered is whether the jury in Olsen’s case should’ve been allowed to consider the county’s entire use of force policy, which is in conflict with state law.

Hill, an Air Force veteran, was unarmed and naked when he was shot by Olsen in 2015. His family said he was having a mental health crisis at the time.

To read the full Court of Appeals decision, click here.

To read the full AJC story, click here.

Decaturish media partner WABE contributed reporting to this story.