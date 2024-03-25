Type to search


Road closures on Convair Lane, Irvin Way scheduled to begin on April 1

DeKalb County

Zoe Seiler Mar 25, 2024
A map of DeKalb County, GA. Image obtained via Google Maps
Greater Decatur, GA — Road closures on Convair Lane and Irvin Way will be in place beginning next week in Greater Decatur.

Convair Lane, between Celia Way and Midway Road, will be closed from April 1-5 as a sanitary sewer line is replaced.

For more information, the community can contact Howard Pollack, senior project manager with GS Construction Inc., at 678-282-4968.

Irvin Way, between DeKalb Industrial Way and Winn Way, will be closed between April 1 to July 28, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. The county will be installing a new water line at 2721 Irvin Way.

Anyone seeking more information about the project is encouraged to reach out to Matthew Meeks, project engineer for Ruby-Collins Inc., at 678-899-8206.

“Road closure signs and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure period advising motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions,” a press release from DeKalb County says.

