Atlanta, GA — Rogers Street NE, between Hosea Williams Drive NE and Wade Avenue NE, will be closed in Atlanta from April 3 to May 1 due to a new sanitary sewer line being installed.

The road will be re-opened on Friday, April 19, and closed again on Monday, April 22, to allow for traffic to go through the area for the Sweetwater 420 Festival at Pullman Yards on April 20 and 21, according to a Facebook post from the Kirkwood Neighbors Organization.

“Traffic control measures and signs are in place to guide motorists around the work zone. Residents and businesses within the work zone will continue to have access to their homes, mail and package delivery, emergency services, and trash pick-up. Motorists are urged to use caution and avoid the area if possible,” the Facebook post says.

A detour will travel north on Rogers Street, turning left onto Hosea Williams Drive, right on Clay Street NE, right on Wade Avenue NE and left onto Rogers Street NE.

“Traveling eastbound on DeKalb Avenue NE to Hosea L. Williams Drive NE – Turn right on Rocky Ford Road NE, turn right on College Avenue NE, turn left on Howard Street NE, and right on Hosea L. Williams Drive NE,” the post says.

To see the traffic advisory from the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management, click here.

According to a Facebook post from the city of Decatur, a lane on East Ponce de Leon Avenue, between Ponce de Leon Court and Commerce Drive, will be closed on April 1.

“One lane and turn lane will be closed on East Ponce de Leon Ave from Ponce de Leon Court to Commerce Drive for the removal of three large high risk trees,” the post says.

