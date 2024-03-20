State of DeKalb Animals address to be held on April 10

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The State of DeKalb Animals address and luncheon on April 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Historic DeKalb Courthouse, located at 101 E. Court Square in Decatur.

According to a press release, DeKalb Commissioner Michelle Long Spears is hosting the event in collaboration with the DeKalb Board of Commissioners, DeKalb administration, and a volunteer-led design team.

Seating for the address is limited. Registration is now open and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information and to register, click here.

The initiative envisions an animal services system where animals are safeguarded from abuse or neglect, and no animals are left homeless. Grounded in the DeKalb County Animal Advisory Board’s “Common Sense Solutions: Plan for a Better Tomorrow,” adopted by the DeKalb Board of Commissioners last year, the State of DeKalb Animals aims to create a future where no animal suffers due to violence or neglect.

Dr. Gregory Berns, an Emory University professor and author of “What it’s Like to be a Dog,” will be the keynote speaker.

Spears will lead a panel discussion with subject-matter experts, including animal law expert and attorney Claudine Wilkins, UGA professor Lisa Milot, veterinarian and social justice advocate Gloria Dorsey, DeKalb Sheriff Melody Maddox, and DeKalb State Court Judge Alvin T. Long. The panel discussion will explore the connection between animal problems and people problems, followed by a Q&A with the audience.

“I’m honored to facilitate this critical conversation alongside such esteemed experts in their respective fields,” Spears said. “Together, we’ll delve into the intricate relationship between animal challenges and societal well-being, forging a path toward a more compassionate, healthy, and harmonious community.”

LifeLine Animal Project manages the DeKalb County animal shelter. LifeLine has saved over 90% of the animals entering the shelter for several years, CEO Rebecca Guinn said. The shelter faced significant challenges last year with more animals entering the shelter, more people needing help and fewer adopters and rescue partners to help get animals out of the shelter.

“The shelter can only serve as a band-aid for a community-wide problem. We are proud to partner with DeKalb County this year to provide greater access to care for pets in need and help keep pets and people together,” Guinn said.

This event serves as the kickoff to a series of gatherings aimed at confronting and discussing the animal services challenges in DeKalb County.

“We’re thrilled to bring together DeKalb County’s animal decision makers, advocates, and community members to address the pressing challenges facing our furry friends. Together, we’re shaping a future where every animal is valued, protected, and loved,” said Claudine Wilkins, animal law expert and attorney.

