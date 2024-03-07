Tree falls on DeKalb County home trapping family of 4 inside for hours

Share

By Jennifer Lifsey and Don Shipman, Atlanta News First

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — A DeKalb County family was trapped inside their house after a massive tree fell on top of it overnight.

It happened early Wednesday at a home on the 2700 block of Flagstone Drive in the Gresham Park neighborhood.

Emergency crews rescued all four residents who were trapped inside. A family member who rushed to the scene after getting a frantic phone call from family says everyone was shaken up, but shockingly no one was hurt.

“My mom was taking a nap over there in the den where the tree came down. So, the tree fell on her, and the house collapsed on her. She was pinned against the sofa but luckily my brother was able to go in there and get her out. So that’s how that happened,” said Kriss Bailey, daughter.

The family was trapped in the house for more than two hours. DeKalb Fire says while they managed to get everyone out safely, they were still met with challenges.

“A few of the occupants inside already some types of handicaps so we tried to accommodate that, making it easier for them so we didn’t injured them getting them out of the house.

DeKalb Fire says there is heavy damage to the home and the family will be displaced.

“I’m just happy everyone is okay and no one is injured,” said Bailey.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided this story.