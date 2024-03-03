UPDATE: Police find body in search for missing Tucker man

Share

Tucker, GA — The family of Jimmy “Bud” King believes that his body has been found.

King went missing on Saturday, Feb. 24 at the Applebee’s on Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker. The family asked the public for help locating him.

A spokesperson for DeKalb Police said a body was discovered on March 2.

“On [March 2], at 1:56 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Mariners Court in reference to a deceased male,” the spokesperson said. “When officers arrived, they located the deceased male in a nearby wooded area. Detectives and Investigators with the Medical Examiner’s office have responded to the scene to further the investigation. Family members of James ‘Bud’ King were on the scene and believed the victim was Mr. King. However, we are unable to confirm the identity of the victim or the cause of his demise at this time.”

King is known for his support of sports teams in Tucker, and he’s often seen on the sidelines at athletic events, according to The Champion.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

