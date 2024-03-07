[UPDATE] Repair complete on water main break on Drexel Avenue in Decatur

Share

This story has been updated.

Update as of 5:55 p.m.: DeKalb County watershed crews completed repairs on Drexel Avenue in Decatur around 4:15 p.m. on March 7.

Water service has been restored, according to a press release. A county spokesperson said a boil advisory has not been issued. Residents in the area noticed their water came back on around 2:45 p.m.

“As service is restored, customers in the affected area may experience brown water and are encouraged to run the faucets inside and outside their homes/businesses to clear the internal plumbing,” the press release says. “For more information, contact the DeKalb County Watershed Department at 770-270-6243.”

Update as of 1:35 p.m.: Crews are on site repairing a 6-inch water main in the 700 block of Drexel Avenue, according to a press release.

“Residents and businesses may experience periods of low to no water pressure during the repair and motorists should expect delays,” the press release says. “For more information, contact the DeKalb County Watershed Department at 770-270-6243. DeKalb County will provide updates throughout the repair.”

Here is our previous story:

Decatur, GA — Residents on Drexel Avenue, between Emerson and West Ponce de Leon Avenues, noticed water gushing down the street on March 7 at between 8:30a.m. to 9 a.m. due to a water main break.

“There is a water leak underground,” Decatur Fire Chief Toni Washington said. “We have advised DeKalb Watershed. Decatur Fire will check periodically until fixed.”

A few residents told Decaturish they are without water. One resident said he was leaving his home about 15 minutes before the water main broke and the road was dry. When he came back, water was rushing down the road and bubbling up.

It appears that DeKalb Watershed is on the scene with equipment preparing to begin repairing the water main, according to another resident.

Decaturish is seeking more information from DeKalb Watershed. This story will be updated when more information is available.

To see a video of the water main break, click here.

