90-day closure of North Druid Hills Road bridge starts Friday

DeKalb County, GA — Buckle up, DeKalb. A planned 90-day closure of the North Druid Hills Road bridge over North Fork Peachtree Creek begins Friday.

Here’s the full announcement from the Georgia Department of Transportation:

Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) contractors will close the State Route (SR) 42/North Druid Hills Road bridge over North Fork Peachtree Creek on Friday, April 26 at 9 p.m. for 90 days to safely expedite active bridge reconstruction.

During the three-month period, motorists will utilize a signed 5-mile detour route. Drivers will still have open access from the Interstate 85 interchange (Exit 89) and properties adjacent to the bridge work zone during this time.

Sidewalks over North Fork Peachtree Creek will be closed during the bridge replacement for public safety. The recommended pedestrian detour route will utilize the Peachtree Creek Greenway Path, Corporate Boulevard, and Buford Highway.

Additional traffic pattern changes will include one lane in each direction leading up to the bridge. Traffic at North Druid Hills Road and the West Druid Hills Drive intersection will be managed using stop signs. One right lane will close on I-85 southbound Frontage Road from National Data Plaza to SR 42/North Druid Hills Road during the 90-day closure period.

The bridge replacement is part of the larger I-85 at SR 42/North Druid Hills Road Interchange improvement project now underway. The new bridge structure will be wider and safer for increasing traffic levels in the area and will be beneficial for pedestrians with wider sidewalks and ADA compliant ramps at crosswalks.

Project updates and resources are available on the project web page.

Additional project information is available at https://i85-sr42-interchange-0016054-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/.

Here is the full detour map: