Activist Wasfia Nazreen to deliver Agnes Scott College’s commencement address

Decatur, GA — Agnes Scott College has announced that Wasfia Nazreen, an activist and 2006 graduate of Agnes Scott, will deliver the commencement address on Saturday, May 11.

She will share her experiences as a world-class mountaineer and champion of social causes. According to a press release, she is also a global expeditions expert and the only woman to hold the titles of National Geographic Explorer and Adventurer.

Agnes Scott student EV MCGovern will also be this year’s student speaker. McGovern is currently the president of the Student Government Association.

“I have worked to connect with every corner of Agnes through my academic career, roles in student leadership and everyday conversations on campus,” McGovern said.

They will join Nazreen on stage to address the graduating class. Nazreen is a native of Bangladesh and is a social advocate. She will share about her experience being the first Bengali and the only Bangladeshi to scale the Seven Summits – alongside the K2, the world’s most deadly and unpredictable mountain.

“We are excited to welcome Wasfia back to Agnes Scott,” said Leocadia I. Zak, president of Agnes Scott College. “Her spirit captures the persona of the Agnes Scott student – an enterprising and intellectually curious individual who is a global thinker grounded and connected to the social issues of today.”

Nazreen’s early life was marked by tragedy and struggle, as her mother abandoned her at the age of 13. In her early 20s, while working with Tibetan refugees in the Himalayas, she was fortunate to develop a friendship with His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama. She has since used adversity to lead transformative journeys into nature, forging connections with self, humanity and the Earth and catalyzing positive change for the planet, the press release says.

“Returning to Agnes Scott to share a bit of my experiences on this special occasion is truly humbling and an honor of a lifetime,” Nazreen said. “The years I spent here not only helped shape my perception of the world but, most importantly, they shaped the vision I had of myself and who I wanted to be in this world. I am so honored and grateful to have this opportunity to impart hope, courage and hopefully some wisdom to my Scottie siblings—the next generation of global agents of change.”

Nazreen has been a vocal proponent of human rights and environmental causes. Amongst other projects, she is working on her memoir and a film on her K2 conquest. The short film “Wasfia” on National Geographic is available at wasfianazreen.com.

Visit agnesscott.edu for more information regarding the 135th Commencement.

