Agnes Scott receives $1 million to train physician assistants, mental health counselors

Share

Decatur, GA — Agnes Scott College has been awarded $1 million to train physician assistants and clinical mental health counselors in maternal and pediatric care as a part of the 2024 federal omnibus appropriations.

The grant will support the equipment, curriculum development and technology needed for the college’s physician assistant and clinical mental health counseling graduate programs, according to a press release. This grant will help position the school to train over 160 master’s students each year to practice as licensed professional counselors and certified physician assistants by 2027.

“We are immensely grateful to Senators Ossoff and Warnock for their support of our work to educate healthcare professionals, especially those who can make a difference in the lives of women and children,” said Leocadia I. Zak, president of Agnes Scott College.

Sen. Raphael Warnock said the appropriations bill reflects his commitment to serving Georgians.

“This legislation makes strong investments that will lower childcare costs, support small businesses, strengthen rural health care and more,” Warnock said, speaking about the appropriations act.

According to the press release, Georgia has the nation’s highest maternal death rate and is ranked 16th in infant mortality. The demand for physician assistants in metro Atlanta has grown, and the demand for licensed professional counselors is also expected to increase.

Based on an analysis of workforce demand and feedback from local healthcare partners, Agnes Scott launched its clinical mental health counseling program in 2022 to address the state’s mental health crisis, and will launch a physician assistant program in 2025.

“Healthcare needs are growing dramatically in Georgia for providers specializing in maternal, neonatal and pediatric health,” said Kelly H. Ball, associate vice president and dean for graduate studies. “By building these master’s programs, Agnes Scott is committed to transforming healthcare and addressing the most urgent healthcare needs in Georgia.”

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $10 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.