Arrest made in shootout at DeKalb County gas station that injured 3 bystanders

By Atlanta News First staff

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — A man is facing several charges in connection to a Tuesday night shootout at a DeKalb County gas station that injured three bystanders.

Darius Morris, 34, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault. It is unknown of police have identified any other suspects.

The shooting happened at a Circle K in the 2000 block of Candler Road around 8:23 p.m.

“It was absolutely crazy,” said Larry Etchison, a frequent customer of the store who saw the video on the news. “It was like an old cowboy style shooting. People didn’t care.”

When police arrived, they found a 32-year-old man and a 44-year-old man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital. A third victim, a 39-year-old man, had a graze wound but was not hospitalized, police said.

Police said two groups shot at each other in the parking lot. None of the victims seem to have any connection to either group, police said.

“Kids don’t care no more. They just pull out guns,” Etchison said. “We used to fight with fists. They fight with guns now.”

To see a video of the shootout, click here. (Viewer discretion is advised.)

Decatursih media partner Atlanta News First provided this story.