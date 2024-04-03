Assistant Editor Zoe Seiler nominated for Atlanta Press Club Award

Share

Decatur, GA — Decaturish Assistant Editor Zoe Seiler is a finalist for Atlanta Press Club Award of Excellence.

She is up for an award in the “Digital News” category for her coverage of rising Parks and Recreation Fees in Decatur. The city says it increased the fees in the current fiscal year’s budget to expand offerings, provide enough staff, and reduce the cost to the general fund budget. But people who use these services say the new fees will make those services unaffordable for many. The city is projecting to receive $4.6 million in parks and recreation fees this fiscal year in total, but some areas of the new department’s budget are not meeting its revenue targets. To read the full story, click here.

“Zoe being named a finalist for an APC award is well-deserved recognition,” Decaturish Editor and Publisher Dan Whisenhunt said. “She’s one of the hardest-working journalists in Atlanta and continues to be a terrific ambassador for our company.”

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First was named a finalist in the “Investigative Reporting” category for its story “Unhoused and Unsafe.” The story examines Georgia’s overburdened foster care system.

WABE, another media partner of Decaturish, also received multiple award nominations.

Here’s the full list of APC award finalists:

2024 FINALISTS

Finalists are listed in no particular order

Arts and Culture Finalists

Name: Alexis Hauk

Outlet: American Theatre

Story/Series: How Sean Daniels Stages Recovery, One Show at a Time

Name: Sucheta Rawal

Outlet: Khabar

Story/Series: An Elixir Called Chai

Names: Allison Joyner

Outlet: SaportaReport

Story/Series: Black geeks embrace growing diversity at DragonCon

Digital News Finalists

Name: Zoe Seiler

Outlet: Decaturish

Story/Series: Rising Decatur parks and recreation fees causing sticker shock

Name: Margaret Coker

Outlet: The Current and ProPublica

Story/Series: The Title-Pawn Trap

Names: Dina Temple-Raston, Sean Powers, Daryna Antoniuk, Karen Duffin, Darren Ankrom, Ben Livingston, Megan Goff

Outlet: Recorded Future News

Story/Series: Ukraine says joint mission with US derailed Moscow’s cyberattacks

Documentary/Series Finalists

Name: Jennifer Camacho

Outlet: PLOT My Story

Story/Series: Waste Less. Leave More.

Names: Daniela Cintron, George Avelar, Maria Bastidas and Andrew Wilson

Outlet: Discover Atlanta and Telemundo Atlanta

Story/Series: Atlanta Con Sabor Latino

Names: Ryon Horne, Tyson Horne, Matt Kempner

Outlet: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Story/Series: The Dancer Documentary: The beautiful and tragic life of Gerard Alexander

Investigative Reporting Finalists

Names: Carrie Teegardin and Danny Robbins

Outlet: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Story/Series: Prison Corruption series

Names: Ciara Cummings, Eric Carlton, Alfonzo DeBose, Tony Sigety, and Lindsey Basye

Outlet: WANF/Atlanta News First

Story/Series: Unhoused and Unsafe

Name: Justin Gray

Outlet: WSB-TV

Story/Series: Overpayment Outrage

Narrative Nonfiction Finalists

Name: Matt Kempner

Outlet: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Story/Series: The Dancer

Name: Sonya Collins

Outlet: WebMD

Story/Series: No Time to Spare

Name: Sophia Qureshi

Outlet: Atlanta Magazine

Story/Series: Hell and high water: A harrowing journey from Myanmar to Clarkston, Georgia

Photo Essay Finalists

Name: Mathew Pearson

Outlet: WABE

Story/Series: SkateATL shows campers new spots and helps build confidence

Name: Alex Edwards

Outlet: The Xylon

Story/Series: Perspective: A Walk through Weelaunee Forest

Name: Arvin Temkar

Outlet: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Story/Series: Transgender Youth Law

Podcast Finalists

Name: Chuck Reese

Outlet: Georgia Public Broadcasting

Story/Series: How to Taste a Memory / Salvation South

Name: Tyrik Wynn

Outlet: iHeartRADIO – Black Information Network

Story/Series: Tips To Landing a Job At A TV Station / Navigating Journalism

Name: Sean Powers

Outlet: Recorded Future News

Story/Series: Romance Scams / CLICK HERE

Print News Finalists

Names: Bill Rankin, Tamar Hallerman, David Wickert, Shannon McCaffrey

Outlet: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Story/Series: The State of Georgia vs. Donald J. Trump: The Atlanta Journal Constitution’s urgent and comprehensive coverage of Fulton County’s historic election subversion prosecution of defendant Donald Trump and his allies

Name: Mary Ann DeMuth

Outlet: Georgia Trend

Story/Series: Action Oriented: Nonstop infrastructure improvements strengthen GA ports

Name: Dave Schechter

Outlet: Atlanta Jewish Times

Story/Series: The Jews of ‘Stop Cop City’

Radio Reporting Finalists

Name: Ellen Eldridge

Outlet: Georgia Public Broadcasting

Story/Series: This drug-free mental health treatment is helping veterans with PTSD

Name: Scott Kimbler

Outlet: iHeart Media/NBC Radio/GNN

Story/Series: Northside Midtown Medical Center Shooting

Names: Sofi Gratas, Aryn Baker, Grant Blankenship, Moises Velez, Diane Tsai, Leslie Dickstein and Julia Zorthian

Outlet: TIME and GPB News

Story/Series: Too hot to work: how climate change is driving calls for worker safety

Reporting on Civil and Human Rights Finalists

Name: Producer/Writer: Michelle Birnbaum; Photographer: Brad Reynolds; Editor: Bianca Bratton; Talent: Paul Goodloe

Outlet: The Weather Channel

Story/Series: Faces of Change – Booker T. Washington

Name: Emily Wu Pearson

Outlet: WABE

Story/Series: Atlanta parents lead movement to bolster AAPI history education, address racism

Name: Davis Winkie, Zamone Perez, Colin Demarest

Outlet: Military Times

Story/Series: How Old Army Admin Systems Mangles The Names of Fallen Latino Soldiers

Single Image Finalists

Name: Grant Blankenship

Outlet: Georgia Public Broadcasting

Story/Series: As winter sets in, Macon-Bibb County struggles to shelter homeless people

Name: Natrice Miller

Outlet: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Story/Series: Atlanta jail inmate was homeless, mentally ill teen

Name: Arvin Temkar

Outlet: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Story/Series: ‘It means the world to me’: WWII vets return to Normandy in honor of D-Day

News Innovation Award Finalists

Names: Max Blau and Dustin Chambers

Outlet: Independent

Story/Series: Lightening, Struck

Names: Producer/Writer: Michelle Brinbaum, Designer: Harley Musch, Sound Design:Brian Kucinski, Talent: Jen Carfagno

Outlet: The Weather Channel

Story/Series: Solar Eclipse

Names: Atlanta Civic Circle + Canopy Atlanta

Outlet: Atlanta Civic Circle + Canopy Atlanta

Story/Series: Cost of Living

Rising Star Finalists

Name: Alex Ip

Outlet: The Xylom

Name: Sydney Sims

Outlet: Capital B Atlanta

Name: Tyrik Wynn

Outlet: iHeartRadio Black Information Network

TV Reporting Finalists

Name: Faith Jesse

Outlet: 11Alive/WXIA

Story/Series: Elevated Access

Name: Jonathan Martin

Outlet: 11Alive/WXIA

Story/Series: Convicted felon becomes Fulton prosecutor

Names: Michelle Birnbaum; Brad Reynolds; Adam Grambe; Reynolds Wolf

Outlet: The Weather Channel

Story/Series: Hurricane Safety in Virtual Reality

Use of Sound Finalists

Name: Lisa Rayam

Outlet: WABE

Story/Series: Coach Stanley gets net results for young tennis players of color in Atlanta

Name: Orlando Montoya

Outlet: Georgia Public Broadcasting

Story/Series: Smash away your emotions (as long as it’s just for fun) at these Georgia businesses

Name: DorMiya Vance

Outlet: WABE

Story/Series: Jonesboro High School Marching Cardinals land a spot in 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Video Finalists

Name: Darrell Pryor

Outlet: 11Alive/WXIA

Story/Series: Waiting on Justice: Sonny’s Story

Name: Mike Nicolas

Outlet: 11Alive/WXIA

Story/Series: Bigger than the Bottle (Part 1)

Names: Aryn Baker, Sofi Gratas, Joey Lautrup, Arthur Thompson, Robin Bellury, Justine Simons, EpiCore BioSystems

Outlet: TIME and GPB News

Story/Series: Too Hot To Work

