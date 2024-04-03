Assistant Editor Zoe Seiler nominated for Atlanta Press Club Award

Assistant Editor Zoe Seiler nominated for Atlanta Press Club AwardZoe Seiler. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur, GA — Decaturish Assistant Editor Zoe Seiler is a finalist for Atlanta Press Club Award of Excellence.
She is up for an award in the “Digital News” category for her coverage of rising Parks and Recreation Fees in Decatur. The city says it increased the fees in the current fiscal year’s budget to expand offerings, provide enough staff, and reduce the cost to the general fund budget. But people who use these services say the new fees will make those services unaffordable for many. The city is projecting to receive $4.6 million in parks and recreation fees this fiscal year in total, but some areas of the new department’s budget are not meeting its revenue targets. To read the full story, click here.
“Zoe being named a finalist for an APC award is well-deserved recognition,” Decaturish Editor and Publisher Dan Whisenhunt said. “She’s one of the hardest-working journalists in Atlanta and continues to be a terrific ambassador for our company.”
Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First was named a finalist in the “Investigative Reporting” category for its story “Unhoused and Unsafe.” The story examines Georgia’s overburdened foster care system.
WABE, another media partner of Decaturish, also received multiple award nominations.
Here’s the full list of APC award finalists:
Finalists are listed in no particular order
Arts and Culture Finalists
Name: Alexis Hauk
Outlet: American Theatre
Story/Series: How Sean Daniels Stages Recovery, One Show at a Time
Name: Sucheta Rawal
Outlet: Khabar
Story/Series: An Elixir Called Chai
Names: Allison Joyner
Outlet: SaportaReport
Story/Series: Black geeks embrace growing diversity at DragonCon
Digital News Finalists
Name: Zoe Seiler
Outlet: Decaturish
Story/Series: Rising Decatur parks and recreation fees causing sticker shock
Name: Margaret Coker
Outlet: The Current and ProPublica
Story/Series: The Title-Pawn Trap
Names: Dina Temple-Raston, Sean Powers, Daryna Antoniuk, Karen Duffin, Darren Ankrom, Ben Livingston, Megan Goff
Outlet: Recorded Future News
Story/Series: Ukraine says joint mission with US derailed Moscow’s cyberattacks
Documentary/Series Finalists
Name: Jennifer Camacho
Outlet: PLOT My Story
Story/Series: Waste Less. Leave More.
Names: Daniela Cintron, George Avelar, Maria Bastidas and Andrew Wilson
Outlet: Discover Atlanta and Telemundo Atlanta
Story/Series: Atlanta Con Sabor Latino
Names: Ryon Horne, Tyson Horne, Matt Kempner
Outlet: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Story/Series: The Dancer Documentary: The beautiful and tragic life of Gerard Alexander
Investigative Reporting Finalists
Names: Carrie Teegardin and Danny Robbins
Outlet: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Story/Series: Prison Corruption series
Names: Ciara Cummings, Eric Carlton, Alfonzo DeBose, Tony Sigety, and Lindsey Basye
Outlet: WANF/Atlanta News First
Story/Series: Unhoused and Unsafe
Name: Justin Gray
Outlet: WSB-TV
Story/Series: Overpayment Outrage
Narrative Nonfiction Finalists
Name: Matt Kempner
Outlet: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Story/Series: The Dancer
Name: Sonya Collins
Outlet: WebMD
Story/Series: No Time to Spare
Name: Sophia Qureshi
Outlet: Atlanta Magazine
Story/Series: Hell and high water: A harrowing journey from Myanmar to Clarkston, Georgia
Photo Essay Finalists
Name: Mathew Pearson
Outlet: WABE
Story/Series: SkateATL shows campers new spots and helps build confidence
Name: Alex Edwards
Outlet: The Xylon
Story/Series: Perspective: A Walk through Weelaunee Forest
Name: Arvin Temkar
Outlet: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Story/Series: Transgender Youth Law
Podcast Finalists
Name: Chuck Reese
Outlet: Georgia Public Broadcasting
Story/Series: How to Taste a Memory / Salvation South
Name: Tyrik Wynn
Outlet: iHeartRADIO – Black Information Network
Story/Series: Tips To Landing a Job At A TV Station / Navigating Journalism
Name: Sean Powers
Outlet: Recorded Future News
Story/Series: Romance Scams / CLICK HERE
Print News Finalists
Names: Bill Rankin, Tamar Hallerman, David Wickert, Shannon McCaffrey
Outlet: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Story/Series: The State of Georgia vs. Donald J. Trump: The Atlanta Journal Constitution’s urgent and comprehensive coverage of Fulton County’s historic election subversion prosecution of defendant Donald Trump and his allies
Name: Mary Ann DeMuth
Outlet: Georgia Trend
Story/Series: Action Oriented: Nonstop infrastructure improvements strengthen GA ports
Name: Dave Schechter
Outlet: Atlanta Jewish Times
Story/Series: The Jews of ‘Stop Cop City’
Radio Reporting Finalists
Name: Ellen Eldridge
Outlet: Georgia Public Broadcasting
Story/Series: This drug-free mental health treatment is helping veterans with PTSD
Name: Scott Kimbler
Outlet: iHeart Media/NBC Radio/GNN
Story/Series: Northside Midtown Medical Center Shooting
Names: Sofi Gratas, Aryn Baker, Grant Blankenship, Moises Velez, Diane Tsai, Leslie Dickstein and Julia Zorthian
Outlet: TIME and GPB News
Story/Series: Too hot to work: how climate change is driving calls for worker safety
Reporting on Civil and Human Rights Finalists
Name: Producer/Writer: Michelle Birnbaum; Photographer: Brad Reynolds; Editor: Bianca Bratton; Talent: Paul Goodloe
Outlet: The Weather Channel
Story/Series: Faces of Change – Booker T. Washington
Name: Emily Wu Pearson
Outlet: WABE
Story/Series: Atlanta parents lead movement to bolster AAPI history education, address racism
Name: Davis Winkie, Zamone Perez, Colin Demarest
Outlet: Military Times
Story/Series: How Old Army Admin Systems Mangles The Names of Fallen Latino Soldiers
Single Image Finalists
Name: Grant Blankenship
Outlet: Georgia Public Broadcasting
Story/Series: As winter sets in, Macon-Bibb County struggles to shelter homeless people
Name: Natrice Miller
Outlet: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Story/Series: Atlanta jail inmate was homeless, mentally ill teen
Name: Arvin Temkar
Outlet: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Story/Series: ‘It means the world to me’: WWII vets return to Normandy in honor of D-Day
News Innovation Award Finalists
Names: Max Blau and Dustin Chambers
Outlet: Independent
Story/Series: Lightening, Struck
Names: Producer/Writer: Michelle Brinbaum, Designer: Harley Musch, Sound Design:Brian Kucinski, Talent: Jen Carfagno
Outlet: The Weather Channel
Story/Series: Solar Eclipse
Names: Atlanta Civic Circle + Canopy Atlanta
Outlet: Atlanta Civic Circle + Canopy Atlanta
Story/Series: Cost of Living
Rising Star Finalists
Name: Alex Ip
Outlet: The Xylom
Name: Sydney Sims
Outlet: Capital B Atlanta
Name: Tyrik Wynn
Outlet: iHeartRadio Black Information Network
TV Reporting Finalists
Name: Faith Jesse
Outlet: 11Alive/WXIA
Story/Series: Elevated Access
Name: Jonathan Martin
Outlet: 11Alive/WXIA
Story/Series: Convicted felon becomes Fulton prosecutor
Names: Michelle Birnbaum; Brad Reynolds; Adam Grambe; Reynolds Wolf
Outlet: The Weather Channel
Story/Series: Hurricane Safety in Virtual Reality
Use of Sound Finalists
Name: Lisa Rayam
Outlet: WABE
Story/Series: Coach Stanley gets net results for young tennis players of color in Atlanta
Name: Orlando Montoya
Outlet: Georgia Public Broadcasting
Story/Series: Smash away your emotions (as long as it’s just for fun) at these Georgia businesses
Name: DorMiya Vance
Outlet: WABE
Story/Series: Jonesboro High School Marching Cardinals land a spot in 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Video Finalists
Name: Darrell Pryor
Outlet: 11Alive/WXIA
Story/Series: Waiting on Justice: Sonny’s Story
Name: Mike Nicolas
Outlet: 11Alive/WXIA
Story/Series: Bigger than the Bottle (Part 1)
Names: Aryn Baker, Sofi Gratas, Joey Lautrup, Arthur Thompson, Robin Bellury, Justine Simons, EpiCore BioSystems
Outlet: TIME and GPB News
Story/Series: Too Hot To Work
