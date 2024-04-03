Type to search


Assistant Editor Zoe Seiler nominated for Atlanta Press Club Award

Decaturish.com Apr 3, 2024
Zoe Seiler. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur, GA — Decaturish Assistant Editor Zoe Seiler is a finalist for Atlanta Press Club Award of Excellence.

She is up for an award in the “Digital News” category for her coverage of rising Parks and Recreation Fees in Decatur. The city says it increased the fees in the current fiscal year’s budget to expand offerings, provide enough staff, and reduce the cost to the general fund budget. But people who use these services say the new fees will make those services unaffordable for many. The city is projecting to receive $4.6 million in parks and recreation fees this fiscal year in total, but some areas of the new department’s budget are not meeting its revenue targets. To read the full story, click here.

“Zoe being named a finalist for an APC award is well-deserved recognition,” Decaturish Editor and Publisher Dan Whisenhunt said. “She’s one of the hardest-working journalists in Atlanta and continues to be a terrific ambassador for our company.”

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First was named a finalist in the “Investigative Reporting” category for its story “Unhoused and Unsafe.” The story examines Georgia’s overburdened foster care system.

WABE, another media partner of Decaturish, also received multiple award nominations.

Here’s the full list of APC award finalists:

2024 FINALISTS

Finalists are listed in no particular order

Arts and Culture Finalists

Name: Alexis Hauk

Outlet: American Theatre

Story/Series: How Sean Daniels Stages Recovery, One Show at a Time

 

Name: Sucheta Rawal

Outlet: Khabar

Story/Series: An Elixir Called Chai

 

Names: Allison Joyner

Outlet: SaportaReport

Story/SeriesBlack geeks embrace growing diversity at DragonCon

 

Digital News Finalists 

 

Name: Zoe Seiler

Outlet: Decaturish

Story/Series: Rising Decatur parks and recreation fees causing sticker shock

 

Name: Margaret Coker

Outlet: The Current and ProPublica

Story/Series: The Title-Pawn Trap

 

Names: Dina Temple-Raston, Sean Powers, Daryna Antoniuk, Karen Duffin, Darren Ankrom, Ben Livingston, Megan Goff

Outlet: Recorded Future News

Story/SeriesUkraine says joint mission with US derailed Moscow’s cyberattacks

 

Documentary/Series Finalists

 

Name: Jennifer Camacho

Outlet: PLOT My Story

Story/Series: Waste Less. Leave More.

 

Names: Daniela Cintron, George Avelar, Maria Bastidas and Andrew Wilson

Outlet: Discover Atlanta and Telemundo Atlanta

Story/Series: Atlanta Con Sabor Latino

 

Names: Ryon Horne, Tyson Horne, Matt Kempner

Outlet: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Story/Series: The Dancer Documentary: The beautiful and tragic life of Gerard Alexander

 

Investigative Reporting Finalists

 

Names: Carrie Teegardin and Danny Robbins

Outlet: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Story/Series: Prison Corruption series

 

Names: Ciara Cummings, Eric Carlton, Alfonzo DeBose, Tony Sigety, and Lindsey Basye

Outlet: WANF/Atlanta News First

Story/Series: Unhoused and Unsafe

 

Name: Justin Gray

Outlet: WSB-TV

Story/Series: Overpayment Outrage

 

Narrative Nonfiction Finalists

 

Name: Matt Kempner

Outlet: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Story/Series: The Dancer

 

Name: Sonya Collins

Outlet: WebMD

Story/Series: No Time to Spare

 

Name: Sophia Qureshi

Outlet: Atlanta Magazine

Story/Series: Hell and high water: A harrowing journey from Myanmar to Clarkston, Georgia

 

Photo Essay Finalists

 

Name: Mathew Pearson

Outlet: WABE

Story/Series: SkateATL shows campers new spots and helps build confidence

 

Name: Alex Edwards

Outlet: The Xylon

Story/Series: Perspective: A Walk through Weelaunee Forest

 

Name: Arvin Temkar

Outlet: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Story/Series: Transgender Youth Law

 

Podcast Finalists

 

Name: Chuck Reese

Outlet: Georgia Public Broadcasting

Story/Series: How to Taste a Memory / Salvation South

 

Name: Tyrik Wynn

Outlet: iHeartRADIO – Black Information Network

Story/Series: Tips To Landing a Job At A TV Station / Navigating Journalism

 

Name: Sean Powers

Outlet: Recorded Future News

Story/Series: Romance Scams / CLICK HERE

 

Print News Finalists

 

Names: Bill Rankin, Tamar Hallerman, David Wickert, Shannon McCaffrey

Outlet: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Story/Series: The State of Georgia vs. Donald J. Trump: The Atlanta Journal Constitution’s urgent and comprehensive coverage of Fulton County’s historic election subversion prosecution of defendant Donald Trump and his allies

 

Name: Mary Ann DeMuth

Outlet: Georgia Trend

Story/Series: Action Oriented: Nonstop infrastructure improvements strengthen GA ports

 

Name: Dave Schechter

Outlet: Atlanta Jewish Times

Story/Series: The Jews of ‘Stop Cop City’

 

Radio Reporting Finalists

 

Name: Ellen Eldridge

Outlet: Georgia Public Broadcasting

Story/Series: This drug-free mental health treatment is helping veterans with PTSD

 

Name: Scott Kimbler

Outlet: iHeart Media/NBC Radio/GNN

Story/Series: Northside Midtown Medical Center Shooting

 

Names: Sofi Gratas, Aryn Baker, Grant Blankenship, Moises Velez, Diane Tsai, Leslie Dickstein and Julia Zorthian

Outlet: TIME and GPB News

Story/Series: Too hot to work: how climate change is driving calls for worker safety

 

Reporting on Civil and Human Rights Finalists 

 

Name: Producer/Writer: Michelle Birnbaum; Photographer: Brad Reynolds; Editor: Bianca Bratton; Talent: Paul Goodloe

Outlet: The Weather Channel

Story/Series: Faces of Change – Booker T. Washington

 

Name: Emily Wu Pearson

Outlet: WABE

Story/Series: Atlanta parents lead movement to bolster AAPI history education, address racism

 

Name: Davis Winkie, Zamone Perez, Colin Demarest 

Outlet: Military Times

Story/Series: How Old Army Admin Systems Mangles The Names of Fallen Latino Soldiers

 

Single Image Finalists 

 

Name: Grant Blankenship

Outlet: Georgia Public Broadcasting

Story/Series: As winter sets in, Macon-Bibb County struggles to shelter homeless people

 

Name: Natrice Miller

Outlet: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Story/Series: Atlanta jail inmate was homeless, mentally ill teen

 

Name: Arvin Temkar

Outlet: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Story/Series: ‘It means the world to me’: WWII vets return to Normandy in honor of D-Day

 

News Innovation Award Finalists

 

Names: Max Blau and Dustin Chambers

Outlet: Independent

Story/Series: Lightening, Struck

 

Names: Producer/Writer: Michelle Brinbaum, Designer: Harley Musch, Sound Design:Brian Kucinski, Talent: Jen Carfagno

Outlet: The Weather Channel

Story/Series: Solar Eclipse

 

Names: Atlanta Civic Circle + Canopy Atlanta

Outlet: Atlanta Civic Circle + Canopy Atlanta

Story/Series: Cost of Living

 

Rising Star Finalists

 

Name: Alex Ip

Outlet: The Xylom

 

Name: Sydney Sims

Outlet: Capital B Atlanta

 

Name: Tyrik Wynn

Outlet: iHeartRadio Black Information Network

 

TV Reporting Finalists

 

Name: Faith Jesse

Outlet: 11Alive/WXIA

Story/Series: Elevated Access

 

Name: Jonathan Martin

Outlet: 11Alive/WXIA

Story/Series: Convicted felon becomes Fulton prosecutor

 

Names: Michelle Birnbaum; Brad Reynolds; Adam Grambe; Reynolds Wolf

Outlet: The Weather Channel

Story/Series: Hurricane Safety in Virtual Reality

 

Use of Sound Finalists

 

Name: Lisa Rayam

Outlet: WABE

Story/Series: Coach Stanley gets net results for young tennis players of color in Atlanta

 

Name: Orlando Montoya

Outlet: Georgia Public Broadcasting

Story/Series: Smash away your emotions (as long as it’s just for fun) at these Georgia businesses

 

Name: DorMiya Vance

Outlet: WABE

Story/Series: Jonesboro High School Marching Cardinals land a spot in 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

 

Video Finalists

 

Name: Darrell Pryor

Outlet: 11Alive/WXIA

Story/Series: Waiting on Justice: Sonny’s Story

 

Name: Mike Nicolas

Outlet: 11Alive/WXIA

Story/Series: Bigger than the Bottle (Part 1)

 

Names: Aryn Baker, Sofi Gratas, Joey Lautrup, Arthur Thompson, Robin Bellury, Justine Simons, EpiCore BioSystems

Outlet: TIME and GPB News

Story/Series: Too Hot To Work

 

