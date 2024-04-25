UPDATE: At least 28 arrested at Emory after demonstration protesting Israel-Hamas war, ‘Cop City’

Share

Update: Emory University released the following update at 6:53 p.m.

Dear Emory Community, I’m writing to share further information about the events that took place on our Atlanta campus earlier today and the actions taken by the Emory Police Department (EPD). At 7:41 a.m. a few dozen protestors arrived on campus. When they arrived, these individuals ignored and pushed past EPD officers stationed on the Quad and set up tents in an area where equipment and materials were staged for Commencement. Based on their actions and refusal to confirm their connection to Emory, EPD made the assessment that these individuals were not Emory community members. Officers with the Atlanta Police Department and Georgia State Patrol were then called to provide further assistance. Around this time, several social media accounts announced a protest and occupation of the Quad and issued a public call for non-Emory community members to join them. EPD issued multiple warnings at different intervals advising individuals in the encampment that they were trespassing on private property and instructing them to leave. When those requests were ignored, Atlanta Police and Georgia State Patrol officers assisted EPD with dispersing the crowd and taking individuals into custody for criminal trespass. During this process and the subsequent confrontations, objects were thrown at police officers. To our knowledge at this time, an individual attacked a non-EPD officer and appears to have been tased. Video of this incident has been widely shared on social media. Based on current information, this individual is not a member of the Emory community. Due to the direct assault of officers, law enforcement released chemical irritants into the ground to assist with crowd control. As of this message, we have been notified that 28 individuals have been arrested, including 20 Emory community members, some of whom have been released. We are working with responding agencies to expedite the release of any Emory community members who remain in custody. Our primary goal today was clearing the Quad of a disruptive encampment while holding individuals accountable to the law. Sincerely, Cheryl Elliott Emory University Vice President for Public Safety

Update: Emory University released the following statement at 3:33 p.m.

Several dozen protesters trespassed into Emory University’s campus early Thursday morning and set up tents on the Quad. The activists who initially gathered were not recognized as members of our community and were disrupting the university as our students finish classes and prepare for finals. Some members of the Emory community later joined the initial group. Emory does not tolerate vandalism or other criminal activity on campus. In response to this encampment, the Emory Police Department notified these individuals that they were trespassing. When they refused to leave, law enforcement cleared the Quad and took a couple of dozen people into custody. Emory Police issued multiple warnings asking the crowd to disperse. When those requests were ignored, Atlanta Police and Georgia State Patrol assisted Emory Police with clearing the Quad. At this time, we are unable to share information about how many people were taken into custody or what, if any, charges have been filed.

Here is the previous story provided by Atlanta News First:

By Atlanta News First staff

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — More than a dozen people were arrested on Emory University’s campus Thursday morning as multiple groups gathered to protest the Israel-Hamas war and Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

Atlanta News First crews saw at least 15 people detained as protesters clashed with police and Georgia State Patrol.

According to organizers, protesters were demanding “total divestment from Israeli apartheid and Cop City.” “Defend the Atlanta Forest” posted on X that the protesters at Emory University are part of the Gaza Solidarity/Stop Cop City Encampment.

Those arrested appear to be students, non-students and professors. Some protesters are seen holding “Stop Cop City” signs, while other areas show items laid out on the lawn that resemble bloody bodies in reference to the ongoing war.

In a statement, Emory University said several dozen protesters trespassed onto the private school’s campus early Thursday morning and set up tents in the Quad. The school’s police department told the group to leave and called Atlanta police and state patrol for help.

“These individuals are not members of our community. They are activists attempting to disrupt our university as our students finish classes and prepare for finals,” the statement continues. “Emory does not tolerate vandalism or other criminal activity on campus.”

BREAKING: I counted at least 15 people arrested, a mix of students, non-students and professors at Emory University. This comes after a demonstration on campus. Per organizers, protestors were demanding "total divestment from Israeli apartheid and Cop City." @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/hWDK9RpP04 — Patrick Quinn (@PatrickQuinnTV) April 25, 2024

City of Atlanta police and GA state troopers making arrests at #Emory #Gaza encampment. pic.twitter.com/fj7oob39so — Sophia Qureshi (@Sophia285South) April 25, 2024

Among those arrested was Noëlle McAfee, the chair of the university’s philosophy department. Atlanta News First has reached out to Emory for comment on her arrest, but has not heard back yet.

WATCH: Among those arrested today were Noelle McAfee, Chair of the Philosophy Department at Emory University. I’ve asked for a comment from Emory on this arrest, no word yet. This video provided to us by an #Emory PHD student. You can hear him in this video. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/86aJgb7NUX — Patrick Quinn (@PatrickQuinnTV) April 25, 2024

One Emory Ph.D. student said the arrests make him feel sad — not just for the university, but for the state of the country.

“What the hell is this? It’s freedom of speech,” the student said.

Gerald Griggs, the Georgia NAACP president, posted on X that “given the events that occurred this morning on the campus,” he’s requesting a meeting with Emory President Gregory Fenves “to discuss the events on the campus as soon as possible.”

As the president of the @GeorgiaNAACP, given the events that occurred this morning on the campus of @EmoryUniversity & @emorycollege, I am requesting a meeting with the President of the University to discuss the events on the campus as soon as possible. — Gerald A. Griggs (@AttorneyGriggs) April 25, 2024

Emory joins the ranks of several universities whose campuses have become the site of heated demonstrations and protests surrounding Israel and Palestine. The movement swept through the nation after more than 100 people were arrested at Columbia University in New York last Thursday.

In Georgia, Kennesaw State University students held a rally and walkout Thursday morning on campus in support of Palestine. Student protesters at Georgia Tech also gathered Wednesday night to call on their school to do more for Palestinians.

The protests came days after some Morehouse College students, faculty and alumni voiced their concern about President Joe Biden speaking at the school’s graduation commencement next month, arguing he hasn’t done enough to end the war.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided this story.