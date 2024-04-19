Atlanta mayor makes endorsement in DeKalb County CEO race

Share

Atlanta, GA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has announced that he is supporting former DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson in the race to be the DeKalb County CEO.

Dickens cited Johnson’s decades of public service and delivering “results you can see” as the key reasons for his support. About 10% of the city of Atlanta is in DeKalb County, according to a press release.

“Commissioner Larry Johnson has been a champion for DeKalb County for more than 20 years,” Dickens said. “He has a distinguished record of service, and we’ve all benefited from his passion for improving county operations and willingness to be a partner with the City of Atlanta. That’s why I’m proud to endorse him as the next CEO of DeKalb County.”

This endorsement adds to a list of state and local leaders who are supporting Johnson’s campaign, like Former Minority Leader Stacey Abrams, former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin, Former State Senator Jason Carter, and Rev. Dr. Cynthia Hale, alongside other elected officials, religious leaders and community members, the press release says.

“I’m looking forward to working with Mayor Andre Dickens as DeKalb’s next CEO,” Johnson said. “Atlanta and DeKalb are deeply connected, and collaboration between our two governments will be essential in facing our shared challenges, from public safety to housing. I am grateful to have his support.”

Decaturish confirmed the endorsement with the mayor’s office and asked the other CEO candidates for a list of their endorsements. This story will be updated when we receive more information.

