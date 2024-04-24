Avondale Estates City Commission to consider contract for residential composting program

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estates City Commission will hold a regular meeting on Wednesday, April 24, at 5:30 p.m., followed by a work session, at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza, and via Zoom.

During the regular meeting, the city commission will consider approving a pilot residential composting program.

To access the meeting, follow these instructions: To view the meeting agendas, click here. Public comments can be made either by attending the meeting in-person or through Zoom.

The city of Avondale Estates was awarded $323,800 through a U.S. Department of Agriculture Composting and Food Waste Reduction cooperative agreement to pilot curbside composting at city households, according to a press release. CompostNow, DeKalb Commissioner Ted Terry, Food Well Alliance and Roots Down will partner with the city to launch the program.

Roots Down will distribute the compost to local DeKalb County public library edible gardens. Food Well Alliance will distribute to Black, Indigenous and people of color farmers in the Atlanta area.

In other business, during the work session, the city will discuss a proposal for landscaping services. During discussions about the city’s sanitation services, the city commission was also considering contracting out for landscaping services.

The proposal attached to the agenda is from Yellowstone Landscape and the cost of the proposal is about $98,000.

The services would include maintaining turf and ground cover areas, removing litter and yard debris, pruning trees and shrubs, inspecting and maintaining irrigation systems, replacing plant material and “application of chemical agents for control of weeds, plant disease and insects that are harmful to plant growth and/or pedestrians,” the proposal says.