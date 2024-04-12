Blue Ribbon Grill relocating to Chamblee Tucker Road, opening new European food concept

Share

Atlanta, GA — Blue Ribbon Grill is relocating to 3352-C Chamblee Tucker Road in the North Hills Shopping Center. The owners are also opening a European food concept next door.

Jenovelle, the European food concept, will be located at 3352-B Chamblee-Tucker Road in Atlanta, according to a press release.

Blue Ribbon Grill closed on Feb. 25 as the owners opted to not renew their lease. The Greenes launched a GoFundMe in October 2023 seeking help with moving expenses. They said in the fundraiser they are being priced out of the location at 4006 LaVista Road.

“We have had a great few years running BRG. However, during this time, our landlord has brought the rent up to an amount that is causing us financial distress. We are basically being priced out of the building for whatever reason,” the GoFundMe says. “We have found a new location in Tucker, which we are working to finalize. In case it is not ready to move into by March 1, we are also making plans for our staff to be ok if there is any down-time.”

Here is the full press release:

Blue Ribbon Grill restaurant in Atlanta is announcing their new location! It will be located at 3352-C Chamblee Tucker Road in the North Hills Shopping Center, anchored by Big Lots. Located near Spaghetti Junction in the Embry Hills neighborhood of Northeast Atlanta, the location affords convenient access for our long-standing customers and new ones we hope to meet soon. Blue Ribbon Grill has been in business since 1985. Jennifer and Eric Greene became the owners in 2021 and spent a great deal of 2023 planning and searching for a new location when it was decided they would not be renewing their lease for 2024 because of substantial rent increase. “Our new location is just down the road from our prior home in Tucker, and we feel it offers us the best space and opportunity for continuing Blue Ribbon Grill in this area,” says co-owner, Jennifer Greene. “We are moving the restaurant to a slightly smaller space, but we will still be a neighborhood bar and grill with the meatloaf and menu for which we are known and loved. We plan to use this move to update our floor design, decor, and bar menu.” The couple is also leasing the adjacent 3352-B Chamblee-Tucker Road for a second establishment called Jenovelle, a European food concept. The Greenes were represented by realtor Connie Bridges of Atlanta Communities. More information will continue to be released about both openings on social media and in local press. You can find Blue Ribbon Grill on Facebook and Instagram, LinkedIn, and the Blue Ribbon Grill website, which is at https://blueribbongrill.com. Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

