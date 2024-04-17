Candidate Q&A: DeKalb County Board of Education District 1

Share

This Q&A is part of our coverage of the 2024 elections.

DeKalb County Board of Education District 1 includes Dunwoody High School, Chamblee High School, and Peachtree Middle School. To see a district map, click here. Early voting in the May 21 primary election begins on April 29. To view your ballot for the May 21 primary election, visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter page by clicking here.

The DeKalb County Board of Education District 1 candidates are Andrew Ziffer and Austin McDonald. Incumbent Anna Hill declined to seek reelection. Decaturish has invited the candidates to participate in a forum on Wednesday, April 24, at 7 p.m. To see the forum on Facebook live (click here) and on Twitch (click here). The forum will also be uploaded to the Decaturish YouTube Channel, which you can see by clicking here.

Here are the candidates’ responses to our Q&A. They are presented in the order in which they were received and have not been edited.

Austin McDonald

Campaign website and social media pages: https://austinmcdonaldfordekalb.com & https://www.facebook.com/AustinCmcdonald

What is your occupation? Realtor & Real Estate Investor

What is the neighborhood you call home? Dunwoody

Can you tell us anything about yourself or your life that you think is important for voters to know?

Educational Experience: With nearly 10 years of teaching experience in both public and private schools, I bring insight into diverse student needs. 10 Years Coaching and College Athlete: With a decade of coaching experience in middle school sports and personal experience as a college athlete achieving academic All-American status, I understand the importance of extracurricular activities and sports in student development. Advocacy for Individuals with Disabilities: My appointment to the State Rehabilitation Council in 2019 demonstrates my dedication to advocating for individuals with disabilities at the state level. Additionally, through keynote speaking engagements, I actively advocate for students with learning challenges, ensuring their voices are heard and their needs addressed. Business Ownership: As a small business owner specializing in rehabbing residential real estate and consulting, I bring a unique perspective on fiscal responsibility to the board, particularly in addressing facility deferred maintenance. I understand the importance of maintaining school facilities to create safe and conducive learning environments for students and will prioritize addressing these issues effectively. Parental Perspective: With five children entering the DeKalb County school system, ensuring student safety is of utmost importance to me. I will work tirelessly to implement policies and procedures that prioritize the safety and well-being of all students in our district. Raising Second Generation in the District: With deep roots in the district, my commitment extends to raising the second generation of our family within its boundaries. This personal investment reinforces my dedication to collaborating with the community to enact positive change and enhance educational opportunities for all students.

Why are you running for this position?

Austin McDonald is running for this position because, over the next six years, he will have five children entering the DeKalb County school system. His priority is to ensure their education is both quality and safe. By serving on the school board, Austin aims to contribute to policies that prioritize student safety and provide opportunities for all students to succeed. His personal investment in the education system drives his commitment to advocating for positive change.

Why are you a better candidate than your opponents?

Austin McDonald believes he is a better candidate because he prioritizes transparency and accountability, conducting the people’s business openly and in front of the people. He believes in proactive leadership, addressing challenges before they escalate, and brings a unique perspective as a parent with five children entering the DeKalb County school system over the next six years. This personal investment means he has real “skin in the game” and is deeply motivated to ensure the best outcomes for all students. Additionally, there’s a clear contrast in responsiveness to constituents’ wishes, as his opponent was previously rejected by the district in an election for the same position four years ago, indicating a disconnect between his actions and the desires of the community. Austin McDonald is committed to listening to and acting upon the needs and concerns of the residents of the district.

If elected, what are your top two or three priorities?

At the forefront of his agenda, Austin McDonald prioritizes fiscal responsibility, aiming to be a diligent steward of taxpayers’ dollars. Committed to prudent financial management, he pledges to ensure that resources are utilized efficiently. Alongside this commitment, Austin’s top priorities, if elected, center around ensuring student safety and academic success while prioritizing mental health and post-graduate success. He believes that safety is paramount and will prioritize compliance with the Safe Schools Act (HB 147) and robust safety measures, fostering partnerships with local law enforcement agencies. Additionally, Austin is dedicated to preparing students for success beyond high school by investing in comprehensive literacy programs, critical thinking skills development, and career readiness initiatives, alongside providing post-graduate resources. These pathways include College Readiness, CTAE (Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education), and JROTC (Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps). By focusing on these priorities, Austin aims to create a secure and supportive learning environment while equipping students with the skills and resources necessary for their future success.

In your opinion, what is the role of a school board member?

The DeKalb Board of Education is assigned certain duties and powers by the Constitution of the State of Georgia, which I will uphold, including the requirement that “BoE members will work with the Superintendent to ensure that adequate facilities are available to educate all students in the District.” Austin McDonald believes the role encompasses various responsibilities, including fiscal oversight and advocacy for constituents, but ultimately centers around ensuring students receive a quality education and are prepared for success in society and careers. While balancing the budget and managing funding are constitutional duties, prioritizing student safety, academic success, and responsiveness to the needs of the community are paramount. Austin aims to advocate for policies and initiatives that support student growth and well-being, while also actively engaging with constituents to understand their concerns and advocate for their needs within the district. By focusing on these core objectives, Austin believes he can effectively contribute to the overall improvement of the educational experience for all students.

How, in your opinion, should school board members conduct themselves?

In Austin McDonald’s opinion, school board members should conduct themselves with the highest level of integrity, recognizing their role as role models for students and staff members across the district. Transparency and professionalism in all public interactions are essential, as public school education serves as the backbone of society, and the position should be treated with the utmost respect. By upholding these standards, school board members can inspire trust and confidence in the community while fostering a culture of accountability and ethical behavior within the district. Austin pledges to adhere to the five governing principles adopted by the DeKalb County School District Board of Education, which include ensuring: Student Success with Equity and Access, Stakeholder Engagement, Staff Efficacy and Excellence, Internal and External Communication, Organizational Effectiveness and Efficiency. These principles will guide his actions and decisions, ensuring alignment with the district’s values and commitment to excellence.

What is your opinion of the school board’s current structure, and what changes would you make, if any?

In Austin McDonald’s view, while the school board itself may not be broken, there are evident issues within the school system’s structure that need addressing. By examining the organizational chart of the DeKalb County school system, it becomes apparent that there are vacancies and redundancies that may be impeding efficiency and effectiveness. With the upcoming addition of three new school board members and a relatively new superintendent after May 21, fresh perspectives and attitudes towards addressing district problems are crucial. By embracing new ideas and approaches, the school board can work collaboratively to identify and implement necessary changes to improve the overall functioning of the school system for the benefit of students, educators, and the community, while also acknowledging the ongoing policy review process. It’s essential to note that, as stated in the governing principles of DCSD, the Board’s major policy focus, which Austin embraces, will be on the intended long-term benefits for students, not on the administrative or programmatic means of attaining those benefits.

What is your experience in managing budgets, and what is the largest budget you have personally managed?

In Austin McDonald’s experience, he has managed a $1 million budget annually in his small business, primarily focusing on home remodel projects. While this budget is significant, Austin recognizes the scale of the budget for the DeKalb County school system, which amounts to approximately $3 billion, inclusive of CARES funding and supported largely by property taxes. As a taxpayer and homeowner, Austin understands the importance of effective budget management within the school system, which directly impacts the community. He believes that ensuring fiscal responsibility and transparency in managing such a substantial budget is crucial for the benefit of students, educators, and taxpayers alike.

What should the school district’s spending priorities be?

Austin McDonald believes that the school district’s spending priorities should focus on key areas: ensuring school safety, modernizing and maintaining facilities, addressing overcrowding, aligning with the QBE funding formula, and completing the ESSER/CARES and SPLOST audits for transparency. By allocating resources to these priorities, the district can create safe learning environments, optimize facility usage, ensure equitable funding distribution, and maintain accountability in funding allocation. Once the audits are complete, it is crucial that the findings be analyzed and applied to ensure responsible management of taxpayer dollar spending; the audits cannot just go in a drawer and collect dust. The more dollars that go directly into the classroom, the better off our students will be.

How do you plan to address the current challenges facing our school district, and what strategies do you propose to address them?

Austin McDonald proposes the following strategies, reflecting the most recent stakeholders survey, to address the current challenges facing our school district: Mental Health & Social-Emotional Wellness: Austin recognizes the importance of mental health support for students and aims to address the existing gap in resources by prioritizing an increase in school counselors. With a focus on achieving a recommended ratio of 250-to-1 students to counselors, Austin aims to ensure that every student has access to the guidance and support they need to thrive. School Safety: Austin views safety as non-negotiable and pledges to ensure compliance with the Safe Schools Act (HB 147) while prioritizing robust safety measures. By fostering partnerships with local law enforcement and actively seeking school safety grants, Austin aims to create a secure learning environment for all students. High School Readiness & Post-Graduate Success: Austin is dedicated to preparing students for success beyond high school by investing in literacy and critical thinking skills. He proposes investing in comprehensive literacy programs, career readiness initiatives, academic support, and post-graduate resources to equip students with essential skills for success. Age and Maintenance of School District Facilities: Recognizing the importance of school facilities, Austin advocates for responsible maintenance and modernization efforts to ensure safe and conducive learning environments for students and educators alike. Educational Equity for All Students: Austin is committed to addressing disparities and promoting access to resources and opportunities for all students, including those with disabilities and those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. By prioritizing the needs of marginalized students, he aims to foster a culture of inclusivity in schools and ensure that every child has the support necessary to succeed.

Can you provide examples of successful initiatives you’ve undertaken that demonstrate your ability to bring about positive change in educational settings?

During his tenure as a teacher and coach at Cornerstone Christian Academy, Austin McDonald encountered challenges with transporting students to a local park for training and practices, leading to time constraints and safety worries. In collaboration with the headmaster, community members, and donors, he spearheaded the creation of a 2-mile cross-country course on the school campus. This initiative not only brought the community together for practices and meets but also cultivated a stronger culture and improved the overall experience for students. This example showcases Austin’s adeptness in recognizing challenges, engaging stakeholders, and introducing innovative solutions to drive positive change in educational environments.

How do you propose addressing teacher burnout and streamlining bureaucratic processes to ensure educators can focus more on teaching and less on administrative burdens? Can you provide specific proposals you have in mind to alleviate these challenges?

Drawing from his experience as a former teacher who left education due to insufficient pay and a desire to spend more time with family, Austin McDonald recognizes the importance of addressing teacher compensation as part of a broader effort to support educators and enhance educational outcomes. While acknowledging that teachers are driven by passion rather than solely by pay, Austin emphasizes the significance of increasing wages to ensure teachers can afford to meet the costs of living in their communities. Research shows that school leaders who protect teachers’ time, invite their input, and support their mental health and well-being through comprehensive programs see higher levels of satisfaction. In addition to addressing teacher pay, fostering work-life balance and supporting complex issues as the superintendent tackles them are crucial. Austin advocates for increasing the number of school counselors, and implementing initiatives that collectively aim to alleviate teacher burnout, streamline bureaucratic processes, and create a safe and supportive work environment for educators.

What is your opinion of the current superintendent? Would you support renewing the current superintendent’s contract?

When asked about the current superintendent, Austin McDonald expresses a nuanced perspective. While acknowledging the challenges facing the DeKalb County school system, Austin acknowledges Dr. Horton’s efforts and leadership in navigating these difficulties. Dr. Horton’s support for audits on the financial system and his approach of leading with positivity and hopefulness are recognized as positive steps toward addressing issues within the district. Austin hopes that, as a community, they can come together to support Dr. Horton in his efforts to improve the school system. Therefore, Austin would support renewing the current superintendent’s contract, believing that with the community’s support, Dr. Horton can continue to make progress in addressing the challenges facing the district.

Do you think it’s time to examine school attendance zones? If so, what will be your approach to rezoning in DeKalb County Schools?

Austin McDonald acknowledges the necessity of reviewing school attendance boundaries to address shifting demographics and attendance trends within the DeKalb County Schools. While recognizing the existing Student Assessment Planning Committee focusing on this issue, Austin stresses the importance of maintaining community cohesion. He advocates for a thoughtful approach that prioritizes community unity while addressing challenges such as the presence of temporary classrooms, known as trailers. Austin believes that optimizing school utilization not only improves safety but also maximizes funding through the QBE formula, potentially reducing the tax burden on the entire county. By ensuring efficient use of resources, Austin aims to enhance educational environments and prioritize student safety, which he considers non negotiable.

In April 2022, Gov. Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1084, also known as the “Protect Students First Act,” that outlaws the teaching of “divisive concepts” related to race. What is your opinion of this legislation?

As a prospective member of the school board, Austin McDonald firmly believes that schools should adhere to the standards set by the State in their curriculum. His stance prioritizes the law, education, and student safety. He holds that political topics, including those deemed divisive, have no place in classroom teaching. Instead, he emphasizes educators’ role in teaching while the system ensures safety. This perspective underscores his commitment to professionalism and the well-being of the educational community.

In April 2022, Gov. Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1178, also known as the “Parents Bill of Rights.” The bill says parents have a right to “direct the upbringing and education of their minor children.” It also says schools cannot withhold information about children from parents. What is your opinion of this legislation?

As a future school board member, Austin McDonald recognizes the constitutional responsibility to follow the law, irrespective of personal agreement. This includes legislation such as House Bill 1178. Austin understands the profound trust parents place in the school system with their children, their most treasured assets. He believes in fostering a strong partnership between parents and the school system, where transparency and communication are paramount. Austin is committed to upholding parental rights and prioritizing student safety above all else. Thus, he is dedicated to ensuring that the school system delivers not only quality education but also maintains a safe environment for every student.

Do you support allowing transgender students to use school facilities that align with their gender identity?

Austin McDonald firmly believes in creating a nurturing environment where every student feels embraced and supported, especially when it comes to using school facilities. He advocates for the importance of local decision-making, encouraging parents, councils, and principals to craft guidelines that resonate with the unique needs of their community. While recognizing the potential financial challenges of adding bathrooms to existing infrastructure, Austin suggests a compassionate alternative: investing in more school counselors to provide personalized support to students. This approach reflects Austin’s deep commitment to fostering an inclusive and caring school environment where every student can thrive.

Cognia, the school district’s accrediting agency, has criticized board members for pursuing narrow personal interests over the district’s needs. Do you agree with that assessment, and if so, would you be willing to prioritize the needs of school communities outside your district?

In response to Cognia’s criticism, Austin McDonald emphasizes the importance of unity within the board and commits to prioritizing the district’s needs over personal interests. He pledges to collaborate with neighboring communities in a safe and respectful manner. Austin is dedicated to addressing pressing issues such as mental health struggles while ensuring a safe environment for all students. He is committed to refining the district’s strategic plan to provide necessary support for students to thrive safely and securely.

If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? What will you do to promote ethics and transparency in government?

Yes, if elected, Austin McDonald pledges to conduct himself with the utmost ethics and transparency. He will advocate for open government policies, lead by example, and actively seek public input to ensure accountability and trust in the democratic process. Additionally, Austin will prioritize compliance with laws and ethics by overseeing the enforcement of the district code of conduct and code of civility, which set forth the legal and ethical standards of the district’s operation.

Andrew Ziffer

Campaign website and social media pages: https://www.andrewziffer.com/, https://www.facebook.com/AndrewZifferforDeKalbSchools, https://www.instagram.com/abziffer, https://www.linkedin.com/in/andrewziffer/

What is your occupation?

Managing Partner at a Commercial Real Estate Investment Company. I manage a real estate portfolio of around 70 commercial properties, acquiring and retaining a vast network of investors, maintaining commercial facilities, managing revenues, and overseeing capital improvement projects. My company has bought and sold over $750 million in commercial real estate.

What is the neighborhood you call home? Dunwoody has been home since 2006, and before then, I lived in Chamblee for twelve years.

Can you tell us anything about yourself or your life that you think is important for voters to know?

Professionally, I delivered the world’s first Internet Banking software and have 30 years of experience innovating, managing, and leading large teams in IT and commercial real estate at multi-million dollar companies. But I’m most proud of the work I’ve done to improve our communities. I am a past carpool dad and 13-year active volunteer and parent of a DeKalb County School student. I was elected to two Principal Advisory Councils, volunteered on the Peachtree Middle School Foundation and I co-founded the cross-cluster school communication network in my district that DCSD later formalized. Our child was diagnosed with a rare medical condition at three months old. I helped organize and create a non-profit that formed a support community for families. The PHACE Syndrome Community still survives today and is over a decade old. I’ve also been involved in a number of DeKalb community organizations focused on improving the lives of children and families. One recent project was collecting used computers and printers that would be repurposed and given to low-income families with school-age children. Through these experiences, I have seen firsthand all aspects of DeKalb School’s triumphs and missteps. I am ready to help govern the state’s third-largest school district and I know how to fix our school district’s problems with fiscal responsibility, facilities management, and building successful teams and thriving organizational cultures. Learn more at andrewziffer.com.

Why are you running for this position?

As you can see from my past experiences, I’ve practiced the adage of being the change you want to see in this world. I want to see taxpayers’ money wisely used AND provide DeKalb students with a strong start in their adult life, whether it is going to college, technical school, or seeking other job training. Moving into a governance role on the School Board is a natural trajectory given my commitment level to DeKalb schools and my deep experience and knowledge of how large organizations develop and innovate. When our school system is well functioning, our students, our communities, and our businesses thrive.

Why are you a better candidate than your opponents?

To effectively govern the state’s third-largest school district with its myriad of complex financial, infrastructure, and leadership problems requires a seasoned executive leader. My 30-plus years of innovating, managing and leading large corporations means I’m ready to start fixing our school district’s problems from day one. I am the only candidate with executive experience in managing multi-million dollar budgets, commercial real estate projects, and facilities planning/maintenance. In addition, my 20+ years as an Information Technology software developer will add a skill set lacking on the School Board. Another aspect that sets me apart from my opponent is the fact that I’ve been in most of our local schools for the past thirteen years working as a volunteer to make our schools better for our children.

If elected, what are your top two or three priorities?

For us to achieve our vision of safe, healthy, thriving schools where the best teachers want to work, where parents want to send their children and where the environment and culture allow all students to have the best start to their futures, the Board must get back to basics: 1. Sound Fiscal Policy and Accountability: Ensure Taxpayers’ money is used wisely and get our finances in order. Currently, DCSD is operating with two financial systems, wasting more than $23 million on a never-ending software transition. In addition to fixing this accounting software debacle, we need to provide taxpayers with more transparency on how our money is being spent. 2. Fix our School Buildings. The Board has failed to repair and/or replace our crumbling and unsafe schools across the County. And our capital improvement plans have largely been ignored. This is an area of expertise that the School Board is lacking and one that I have a proven track record of facilities management. Specifically, I will dust off our capital improvements plan and put it into action. I believe that we can address those properties with the most need while making improvements across all our schools. It’s not an either/or. 3. Develop an atmosphere where safety and mental health are valued. Students and teachers cannot succeed when they feel unsafe. Just one way we can make an immediate impact is by enacting protocols so that families receive timely and accurate communications about school safety, and earmark budget items towards wellness providers and mental health services.

In your opinion, what is the role of a school board member?

My opinion is that school board members should follow the roles and responsibilities as stated in the DCSD Governance Policy, and not stray from those roles and responsibilities. In general, a Board Member’s job is to approve the budget, create policies that determine school system operations, and oversee the superintendent’s vision for student success.

How, in your opinion, should school board members conduct themselves?

School Board members represent the school system and should conduct themselves in a manner that is ethical, transparent, and non-political.

What is your opinion of the school board’s current structure, and what changes would you make, if any?

The success of the school district is tied to the quality of school board leadership, not tied to its structure, which the current structure is a matter of law. We need school board members who are committed to the success of all students and who bring thoughtful professional experience. As a community, we need to push ourselves to bring the best to the DeKalb County School System. Its 2024 budget is $1.9 billion and is the largest employer in the county. Our school board needs to undertake the responsibility of managing this massive organization with professionalism and integrity. As individuals and as a team, we need to be good stewards of the taxpayers’ dollars while being committed to address challenges head-on in order to make positive changes for the betterment of all our students.

What is your experience in managing budgets, and what is the largest budget you have personally managed?

I am a partner in a large commercial real estate firm that has bought and sold over $750 million in Real Estate. As part of my responsibilities, I help manage budgets of $50+ million of yearly income. From my prior experience in banking software development, I also have a sound understanding of accounting principles, financial tools and systems.

What should the school district’s spending priorities be?

Spending priorities should be as follows: 1. Ensuring sound, healthy, and safe facilities. 2. Paying teachers a competitive salary. Make DeKalb the first choice for teachers and support staff. 3. Ensuring students are safe and have access to mental health resources

How do you plan to address the current challenges facing our school district, and what strategies do you propose to address them?

One of the challenges I want to tackle is the culture of DCSD. In my business, we have successfully created an environment where staff turnover is low. We have a clear mission to ensure employees are in the right job for their skill set, that we set clear, measurable objectives, and that we create a culture of acknowledgment and appreciation. If DCSD staff members are empowered by their managers/school administration, they will be members of the team by choice, rather than by necessity.

Can you provide examples of successful initiatives you’ve undertaken that demonstrate your ability to bring about positive change in educational settings?

I am a firm believer in community building and this carries into all of the work I do with schools. The principles that guide my work are: 1. Parent involvement improves the quality of education in the classroom. 2. Parent involvement improves the experience of teachers and the administration when they know they are supported. 3. Community support and sponsorships of sports build a well-rounded experience for student-athletes. 4. Private-public partnerships, such as partnerships with the Georgia Film industry, help build arts programs and enhance what otherwise may not be available to DeKalb students.

How do you propose addressing teacher burnout and streamlining bureaucratic processes to ensure educators can focus more on teaching and less on administrative burdens? Can you provide specific proposals you have in mind to alleviate these challenges?

From my experience, a teacher does best inside the classroom. Once they have to leave the classroom and deal with the bureaucracy outside the classroom, it impacts motivation and job satisfaction. Overly burdensome reporting requirements, or “outside the classroom” requirements, should always be minimized. An assessment of these Board-designed reporting requirements, including conducting teacher surveys or focus groups, would help weed out those requirements that aren’t productive. And we should analyze and develop new protocols for state-mandated requirements that minimize teacher involvement. Assessing a technological approach to some of the requirements may be an appropriate cost-cutting measure in streamlining these overburdensome tasks. In addition, school administration should constantly engage teachers and ask, “How can I support you?”. I believe the Vice Principals and Principals work for the teachers – not the reverse. Developing this culture starts at the School Board level, we just need leaders with the will and desire to implement it.

What is your opinion of the current superintendent? Would you support renewing the current superintendent’s contract?

We have had about 10 superintendents since 2009, with an average tenure of 1.5 years. A superintendent and leader of a 90,000+ student school system needs much more than 18 months to create real change. I do not believe that replacing superintendents at that rate benefits our students or taxpayers. So far, I have only heard positive feedback about our current superintendent and will continue to support him unless for cause.

Do you think it’s time to examine school attendance zones? If so, what will be your approach to rezoning in DeKalb County Schools?

DCSD already has a very detailed redistricting process noted on its website. While the board does have “influence” in the process through the superintendent, it will be the job of a board member to participate in the process as defined, which involves community feedback, discussing options, staff recommendations, Superintendent recommendations, and finally Board approval. If the process is not working, the board can identify and make policy decisions to improve the process. Parent input in the redistricting process is also critical to a successful plan. It will naturally create parent and community buy-in once changes are implemented. Neighborhoods and natural geographic communities need to be considered as well as traffic, walkability, and community resources. If there is not enough parent input being gathered, the board can identify and develop ways to help increase parental engagement.

In April 2022, Gov. Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1084, also known as the “Protect Students First Act,” that outlaws the teaching of “divisive concepts” related to race. What is your opinion of this legislation?

It is an unfortunate example of an unnecessary, ill-conceived, and costly piece of legislation. It is a teacher’s job to teach information, facts, and history and not bring their personal agendas into the classroom, regardless of political party, race, gender, or any other classification. There are already protocols and procedures in place to keep this from happening.

In April 2022, Gov. Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1178, also known as the “Parents Bill of Rights.” The bill says parents have a right to “direct the upbringing and education of their minor children.” It also says schools cannot withhold information about children from parents. What is your opinion of this legislation?

I 100% believe in parental involvement in their child’s education. The summary paragraph of HB 1178 seems innocuous. However, the vagueness of this law will add another burdensome and costly layer to our educational system while limiting the amount of knowledge our children will learn, due to fear of lawsuits or disciplinary action. This law creates a distrust of our teachers and administrators. The schools already have safeguards to ensure that teachers do not bring their political agendas into the classroom. We need the same safeguard to ensure that politicians do not change the rules every time there is a new political administration. In cases of child abuse, neglect, or other problematic issues, students may not seek the mental health resources needed because of the mandatory reporting to their parents. Furthermore, this law does not apply to private schools, only public schools. This creates two standards – one for public schools and another for private schools.

Do you support allowing transgender students to use school facilities that align with their gender identity?

This topic exists for most of us on the nightly news or internet newsfeed. When it comes to transgender students using bathrooms of their identity in DeKalb or Metro Atlanta schools, I am unable to find real examples of affected students after searching for news and asking community leaders if this has been a problem in the past. Responses from students have typically been a shoulder shrug or “I don’t care.” Issues around transgender students are a great story for headlines and creating political division, and not for supporting the mental health of our students. Before we make any policy decisions, we need to investigate and understand the issue from all perspectives and work toward a solution that creates an environment where all children are supported, comfortable, and accepted. Then we need to inform our community on that process and on any policy change. I personally believe that no children should be bullied or ridiculed for trying to use a bathroom, and all students deserve to feel included in a way they see fit.

Cognia, the school district’s accrediting agency, has criticized board members for pursuing narrow personal interests over the district’s needs. Do you agree with that assessment, and if so, would you be willing to prioritize the needs of school communities outside your district?

Board members, according to policy, represent the entire school district. If a board member is doing anything other than that, they are not doing their job. However, if there are localized issues that are not getting attention in a board member’s district, I also view it as the board member’s responsibility to inform the superintendent so the issues may be addressed.

If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? What will you do to promote ethics and transparency in government?

I will conduct myself as a board member as I do with the rest of my business and personal life – in a manner that is ethical, transparent, and most importantly – honest. I am running for this position to make an impact on the future of our young adults and give them a chance at a healthy, happy, and meaningful life.

