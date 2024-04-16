Candidate Q&A: DeKalb County Board of Education District 5

Share

This Q&A is part of our coverage of the 2024 elections. To contribute to our election coverage fundraiser, click here. All Decaturish elections coverage can be found at Decaturishvotes.com

DeKalb County Board of Education District 5 includes Southwest DeKalb High School, Miller Grove High School, and Bob Mathis Elementary school and many more. To see a district map, click here. Early voting in the May 21 primary election begins on April 29. To view your ballot for the May 21 primary election, visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter page by clicking here.

The DeKalb County Board of Education District 5 candidates are Donna Priest-Brown, Manus Caldwell, Telessa Ammons and Tiffany Tate Hogan. The incumbent, Vickie Turner, declined to seek reelection this year.

Decaturish has invited the candidates to participate in a forum on Wednesday, April 18, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. To see the forum on Facebook live (click here) and on Twitch (click here). The forum will also be uploaded to the Decaturish YouTube Channel, which you can see by clicking here.

Here are the candidates’ responses to our Q&A. They are presented in the order in which they were received and have not been edited. (Note: Caldwell did not respond to our Q&A. This story will be updated when a response is received.)

Telessa Ammons

Campaign website and social media pages: t._ammons@instagram

What is your occupation? Educator/Parent

What is the neighborhood you call home? DeKalb County

Can you tell us anything about yourself or your life that you think is important for voters to know?

Mother of 4, Divorced, Teacher; affectionately known as Ms. TeeTee! Author, former Director and Assistant Director!

Why are you running for this position?

DeKalb County is our community! After divorcing, moving and relocating our NEW school district is DeKalb County Schools systems. We are adjusting. I am seeking this position in truth because this school system is failing! And has been failing for years. After I was misled with false information many times, I started to gather budgets and attending meetings to see how funds were allocated. More than half of Title One budgets funds are used for salaries. No enrichment programs, no STEM. And the travel expenses are well over 35,000! It’s a lot of wasteful spending, that our children cannot afford at this time! The children need laptops, enrichment programs (the tutoring program has not yielded meaningful measurable gains), exposure to new technologies and exciting curriculum.

Why are you a better candidate than your opponents?

No one is better than another. I have history of “jobs well done”! I am a mother and educator who knows that children don’t fail! We fail the children! I have made great gains here in just two short years! While under my Direction at an Early Learning Childcare Center, enrollments tripled, no attendance issues has the children loved school and felt welcomed. Has a team, we had well trained teachers and staff. Very few incident reports and injuries! We introduced new and exciting projects and programs! I am an active stakeholder !! As a Parent Volunteer with DeKalb County Schools I have an internal view on very level of school k-12.

If elected, what are your top two or three priorities?

Children / teachers( support staff) and facilities.

In your opinion, what is the role of a school board member?

To make sure all policy and procedures are met for student/parents and staff success. Hire effective and efficient staff. Overseeing of funds/budgets and allocated resources appropriately for students success and wellness. To work with the Superintendent to make sure we make educational milestones. Measurable gains in literacy and math/ writing, student attendance!

How, in your opinion, should school board members conduct themselves?

Professionally

What is your opinion of the school board’s current structure, and what changes would you make, if any?

No comment

What is your experience in managing budgets, and what is the largest budget you have personally managed?

CAPs, private school tuition, food Programs, Stem program budgets…

What should the school district’s spending priorities be?

Students, staff, facilities

How do you plan to address the current challenges facing our school district, and what strategies do you propose to address them?

“Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results”. “Einstein Insanity. Investing different enrichment programs for ELA and math. Investing in our students and teachers!!! Family and community engagement. My strategy is positive and transparent engagement.

Can you provide examples of successful initiatives you’ve undertaken that demonstrate your ability to bring about positive change in educational settings?

I have acquired all needed budget through legal request. I have initiated several ELA enrichment programs for review for upcoming Title One budgets. Worked with maintenance chief operator staff to address and repair schools infrastructure, including sidewalks repairs. The Historic StoneView elementary will be added to new paving projects to address the issues surrounding parking. Also the trailers will be converted to modular learning pads!! The trailers have been a temporary fix for 17 years. Unacceptable.

How do you propose addressing teacher burnout and streamlining bureaucratic processes to ensure educators can focus more on teaching and less on administrative burdens? Can you provide specific proposals you have in mind to alleviate these challenges?

Bureaucracy does not matter!!! That is Power in numbers. Stick together, have reasonable expectations and demands. As a Director the administration burdens were mine. As a Parent Volunteer as have offered my time for teacher relief. When a teacher needs a break, they call me. I also chaperone trips to help out as student become excited on field trips! More parent participation!!!

What is your opinion of the current superintendent? Would you support renewing the current superintendent’s contract?

I haven’t formulated an opinion. I’m observing.

Do you think it’s time to examine school attendance zones? If so, what will be your approach to rezoning in DeKalb County Schools?

Will this improve attendance??

In April 2022, Gov. Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1084, also known as the “Protect Students First Act,” that outlaws the teaching of “divisive concepts” related to race. What is your opinion of this legislation?

I have never liked telling a teacher what or how to teach. If it’s ethical, it’s teachable! History has hard truths, but still truths nonetheless.

In April 2022, Gov. Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1178, also known as the “Parents Bill of Rights.” The bill says parents have a right to “direct the upbringing and education of their minor children.” It also says schools cannot withhold information about children from parents. What is your opinion of this legislation?

Why would the school not share with parents? Or withhold any information about their child?

Do you support allowing transgender students to use school facilities that align with their gender identity?

How does this question relate to education? The schools needs an accessible teacher lounge and parent center! In District 5 the schools are dilapidated!

Cognia, the school district’s accrediting agency, has criticized board members for pursuing narrow personal interests over the district’s needs. Do you agree with that assessment, and if so, would you be willing to prioritize the needs of school communities outside your district?

Cognia should consider including more teachers and parents in their collected data. And yes! The Title One budget shows just how narrow and personal interest have gotten.

If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? What will you do to promote ethics and transparency in government?

Yes! I am transparent and ethical

Donna Priest-Brown

Campaign website and social media pages: www.dpriestbrown4boe.com Facebook: Elect Donna Priest-Brown for DeKalb Board of Education, D5 Instagram: electdpriestbrown4boe LinkedIn: http://linkedin.com/in/donna-priest-brown-a8b91a

What is your occupation?

Retired professional specializing in accounting, finance, operations, and sales and marketing, actively advocating for community youth and adult education, as well as government engagement.

What is the neighborhood you call home? I have lived in Stonecrest, previously known as unincorporated (Lithonia) DeKalb, for 28 years.

Can you tell us anything about yourself or your life that you think is important for voters to know?

Since making Stonecrest/Lithonia my home, I have actively engaged with my community. My contributions range from serving as the newsletter editor for my youngest son’s family daycare to volunteering with the Prison Life Skills program through New Birth Church. I have been a trained Scout leader and scout advancement chair, successfully guiding 10 out of 16 scouts to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout. Furthermore, I co-founded and co-chaired both Parent Councils United and South DeKalb Parent Council. Beyond these roles, I have been a committed baseball mom, led international educational travel groups, and engaged in various other activities. Moreover, my contributions to the DeKalb County School District extend to appointments on significant initiatives and projects, including the Strategic and Technology Plan committees and the Superintendent Advisory Committee. Additionally, I was selected by former Superintendent Michael Thurmond to represent the district in the Public Education Leadership Project (PELP) program in 2013, marking the district’s inaugural participation in this esteemed program. Moreover, I was the first and only parent to attend this event.

Why are you running for this position?

My deep connection to southeast metro DeKalb County, Georgia, has fueled my active involvement in the community and unwavering commitment to education over the past three decades. I believe our children, parents, and families deserve every chance at a better future. My goal is to transform the academic landscape in this area, aiming for improved and lasting outcomes for everyone.

Why are you a better candidate than your opponents?

With a robust background that aligns closely with the Board of Education’s 11 roles and responsibilities, I stand out as the ideal candidate. My qualifications include over 24 years in accounting and finance, extensive management experience, proficiency in policy evaluation and creation, multiple board positions, expertise in auditing and process improvement, and over 26 years of committed community engagement. Additionally, my 39 years in the corporate world have equipped me with a diverse skill set ideal for this role.

If elected, what are your top two or three priorities?

My top 3 priorities are the following – a. Enhance and promote literacy. b. Focus on mental and emotional support for students, teachers, and staff. c. Ensure the financial stability of school funds.

Why are you a better candidate than your opponents?

I am the ideal candidate because my priorities—enhancing literacy, offering mental and emotional support, and ensuring financial stability—are supported by a solid track record of work experience and community engagement. This guarantees a minimal learning curve and efficient flexibility in executing the duties of a school board member.

In your opinion, what is the role of a school board member?

In my opinion the roles and responsibilities of a school board member is the following: a. Policy Development b. Financial Oversight c. Educational Standards d. Hiring and Evaluation e. Community Engagement

How, in your opinion, should school board members conduct themselves?

School board members should act with integrity, transparency, and accountability, focusing on the best interests of students and the community. They should engage respectfully, make informed decisions, and maintain open communication with stakeholders. School board members should be well-prepared before board meetings on all agenda items to ask insightful questions and contribute effectively during discussions and voting.

What is your opinion of the school board’s current structure, and what changes would you make, if any?

I believe the current structure and responsibilities of the school board are adequate. However, I would enhance communication by introducing regular updates for stakeholders via email, text, and quarterly town hall meetings.

What is your experience in managing budgets, and what is the largest budget you have personally managed?

My budget management experience stems from financial results reporting for an asset portfolio ranging from $5 billion to $20 billion, including integrating business units into corporate financial systems. Additionally involved in determining the budget for audit engagements, focusing on the resources required to effectively conduct a successful departmental audit.

What should the school district’s spending priorities be?

The school district’s priorities should be: a. Enhancing and upgrading facilities to ensure a safe and conducive learning environment. b. Updating from legacy to modern financial systems for more efficient resource management, audits, etc. c. Increasing the number of school counselors and literacy coaches to support student well-being and academic success. d. Improving security measures and personnel at schools to ensure the safety of all students and staff.

How do you plan to address the current challenges facing our school district, and what strategies do you propose to address them?

To tackle the challenges facing the school district, my approach would involve a comprehensive assessment to understand the issues thoroughly. This would include reviewing past and current school board meetings, studying relevant literature about the district and neighboring school districts, and engaging directly with parents, teachers, and students to gather insights into the obstacles and achievements within their school communities. I propose the following strategies to address these challenges: 1. Collaborate with local entities to offer housing, food, and financial help to those affected by homelessness and poverty. 2. Increase school mental health professionals and train staff to support student and staff well-being. 3. Introduce strategies like competitive pay and professional development to reduce turnover. 4. Boost literacy and language support, focusing on English and non-English learners and those facing reading difficulties. 5. Enhance special education with customized support for inclusive, high-quality learning. 6. Promote inclusive education, cultural competency, and equitable policies for all students. 7. Build strong ties with parents and the community via open communication and involvement opportunities. 8. Use data to guide resource allocation and adjust interventions for effectiveness.

Can you provide examples of successful initiatives you’ve undertaken that demonstrate your ability to bring about positive change in educational settings?

Two initiatives I led through the South DeKalb Parent Council fill me with pride. First, in early 2013, I initiated collaboration with parent councils from central and north DeKalb, culminating in a pivotal meeting at the Mary Gay House in Decatur in April 2013. This gathering led to the creation of Parent Councils United. My second notable achievement involved coordinating a meeting between south DeKalb community leaders and former Superintendent Dr. R. Stephen Green, along with his cabinet members, on September 1, 2015. We discussed the expansion of Wadsworth Magnet School and the school council/charter system. In the 2022 school year, the expansion of Wadsworth was finally realized and implemented, following seven years of requests from South DeKalb leaders for this change.

How do you propose addressing teacher burnout and streamlining bureaucratic processes to ensure educators can focus more on teaching and less on administrative burdens? Can you provide specific proposals you have in mind to alleviate these challenges?

To combat teacher burnout and minimize bureaucratic tasks, allowing educators to prioritize teaching and curriculum development, I propose the following streamlined strategies: 1. Provide extra days dedicated solely to administrative duties, reducing paperwork stress during teaching periods. 2. Add more paraprofessional staff to assist with both teaching and administrative tasks, easing classroom management. 3. Invest in technology that simplifies administrative work, such as grading systems and digital communication tools, to cut down on manual tasks. 4. Provide professional development in time management and educational technology, empowering teachers to work more efficiently. 5. Create networks for teachers to exchange strategies and support, improving administrative task management. 6. Review and refine school policies to eliminate unnecessary bureaucracy, lightening teachers’ loads. 7. Regularly gather teacher feedback to refine and improve administrative processes. These measures aim to relieve the administrative pressures on teachers, prevent burnout, and ensure their focus remains on delivering high-quality education.

What is your opinion of the current superintendent? Would you support renewing the current superintendent’s contract?

Yes, I would support renewing the current Superintendent’s contract. Reflecting on the first 10 months of Dr. Horton’s tenure, I am impressed by his community engagement, evidenced by climate walks through schools and meetings with civic organizations, his communications through daily and weekly emails and social media presence, and his implementation of school initiatives such as the Teacher Residency program, the District-wide Elementary Athletic Program, mandatory study hall, and the approval of a one-week break in fall and winter for the 2024 school year. His team is developing cost-effective camp programs for the additional 10 days that students are out to alleviate the burden of childcare costs for parents.

Do you think it’s time to examine school attendance zones? If so, what will be your approach to rezoning in DeKalb County Schools?

In my view, it’s time to reassess school attendance zones to better balance student academic success, teacher-student ratios, transportation logistics, and other critical factors. Rezoning school attendance zones requires a strategic balance of factors to meet educational needs and ensure fairness and efficiency: a. Collect and analyze data on student populations, demographics, school capacity, and transportation routes, including major thoroughfares, to guide adjustments. b. Involve stakeholders through surveys, meetings, and focus groups to gather insights on rezoning impacts. Maintain consistent communication with stakeholders about objectives, timelines, evaluations, metrics, and feedback results, among other details. c. Address equity in education quality, diversity, and resource distribution during rezoning. d. Minimize disruptions to students’ education, considering the effects of changing schools. e. Plan for safe and efficient student transportation, evaluating the impact on district costs. f. Ensure school facilities are optimally used, avoiding overcrowding or underutilization. g. Keep the process transparent, providing updates and rationale to the community. h. Adopt a phased approach to allow adjustment to changes, with special considerations for certain students. i. Ensure rezoning complies with legal standards and education policies. j. Monitor rezoning effects on student distribution and school performance, ready to adjust as needed.

In April 2022, Gov. Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1084, also known as the “Protect Students First Act,” that outlaws the teaching of “divisive concepts” related to race. What is your opinion of this legislation?

Excluding key elements of Black history and the histories of other ethnic groups from American History undermines both students and the nation. Such legislative actions threaten to erase or minimize the acknowledgment of Black Americans’ contributions and experiences, underscoring the importance of educational curricula that comprehensively reflect the nation’s diverse and intricate history. Describing discussions on race in America as “divisive concepts” fails to recognize the complexity of racial issues that are central to the nation’s history and current landscape. This depiction is problematic for several reasons: 1. It neglects the critical link between race and the nation’s history which impacts understanding of current racial issues. 2. It hinders educational growth by preventing students from gaining a deep understanding of and empathy for diverse racial experiences. 3. It stifles essential dialogue needed for progress on racial matters, hindering societal growth and reconciliation. 4. It falsely equates unity with the avoidance of racial topics, rather than their understanding. 5. It overlooks the varied racial experiences and perspectives within America’s diverse population, affecting efforts toward inclusivity and equity. In essence, avoiding race-based discussions as divisive hampers progress towards understanding, equity, and unity, hindering national advancement.

In April 2022, Gov. Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1178, also known as the “Parents Bill of Rights.” The bill says parents have a right to “direct the upbringing and education of their minor children.” It also says schools cannot withhold information about children from parents. What is your opinion of this legislation?

In my view, House Bill 1178, the “Parents’ Bill of Rights,” enhances parental involvement in education, aligning with family values. However, it could potentially restrict educational content and increase tensions between parents and teachers. I advocate for creating a safe environment for all students-including minorities, those with special needs, English Language Learners (ELLs)/English as a Second Language (ESL)and more-that embodies the beauty of public education.

Do you support allowing transgender students to use school facilities that align with their gender identity?

To ensure a secure and inviting environment for every student, regardless of their gender identity, I suggest adding more family and unisex facilities in schools. This strategy meets the varied needs of our diverse student body while guaranteeing privacy and comfort for all. Adopting this inclusive infrastructure, schools can serve as role models in valuing diversity and emphasizing the significance of equality and respect for every individual.

Cognia, the school district’s accrediting agency, has criticized board members for pursuing narrow personal interests over the district’s needs. Do you agree with that assessment, and if so, would you be willing to prioritize the needs of school communities outside your district?

My commitment to expanding my focus to include the needs of schools outside my district comes with an important caveat: I expect a reciprocal prioritization of the schools within my district from my peers. This mutual support is crucial, especially considering that schools in black and brown communities often face systemic inequities that can hinder academic success and high achievement. By fostering an environment of mutual respect and support among board members, we can ensure that while we extend our efforts to uplift all schools, we also safeguard the interests and advancements of those in our own districts, particularly those that have historically been left behind. This balanced approach will enable us to address the critical feedback from Cognia constructively and work towards a more inclusive and equitable educational system for every student, irrespective of their district.

If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? What will you do to promote ethics and transparency in government?

I firmly commit to upholding the highest standards of ethics and transparency in my role. This commitment isn’t just a promise; it’s an actionable plan that supports every decision and action I undertake. To promote ethics and transparency in government, especially within our educational system, I plan to advocate for several key strategies: 1. Maintaining open communication channels with all stakeholders, ensuring decisions and their rationale are transparent. 2. Engaging the community actively in decision-making to value diverse perspectives and build mutual trust. 3. Implementing strict accountability measures for ethical conduct among all educational community members. 4. Practicing full disclosure on decisions impacting the community to strengthen trust. 5. Offering regular ethics training to reinforce ethical behavior and decision-making. 6. Ensuring equity and access in our policies, with a focus on supporting underrepresented and marginalized students. Through these principles and actions, I aim to enhance student well-being and success, creating a trustworthy, equitable educational system for all.

Tiffany Tate-Hogan

Campaign website and social media pages: www.tatehogan4dekalbschools.com; @tatehogan4dekalbschools; facebook.com/Tiffany Hogan

What is your occupation? District Assessment Coordinator

What is the neighborhood you call home? South DeKalb

Can you tell us anything about yourself or your life that you think is important for voters to know?

As a product of DeKalb County Schools and a long-time resident, I am committed to ensuring that the students of DeKalb County schools receive a rigorous education that prepares them for college, career, and life. I have served in education for almost thirty years, some of which I spent as a high school science teacher in DeKalb County (Redan, Lithonia, Martin Luther King, Jr.). Throughout my years in education, I have been afforded many opportunities to serve in various positions: teacher, school administrator, central office personnel, and higher education. Each position allowed me to engage in the educational process through a different vantage point. It was through each experience that I became intimately aware of the internal and external factors that impact student learning. I understand that schooling is multifaceted and requires students, teachers, administrators, parents, and board members to educate our students.

Why are you running for this position?

I am running for the District 5 School Board seat to ensure that the legacy of a high-quality, rigorous education in DeKalb County Schools continues for future generations of students. I am a product of DeKalb County Schools and know the opportunities afforded me because of the rigorous education I received. In college, I had to take many challenging courses. However, I always felt academically prepared. Therefore, I want to ensure the same for current and future DeKalb County students.

Why are you a better candidate than your opponents?

What separates me from other candidates is my knowledge and expertise in education. I have acquired experience from serving as a teacher, a school administrator, a central office employee, and in higher education. My experiences in these roles will allow me to bring a unique perspective to the Board, one that garners understanding and insight into how the work of the Board impacts the various levels of the school district. In addition to this, my background as a science teacher lends itself to how I solve problems and address issues. A fair, just, and equitable process should be followed when making data-driven decisions impacting students.

If elected, what are your top two or three priorities?

My top priorities are teaching and learning and approving a fiscally sound budget.

In your opinion, what is the role of a school board member?

The role of a school board member includes developing policy, approving budgets, and hiring a superintendent.

How, in your opinion, should school board members conduct themselves?

School board members represent the constituents in which they serve. Therefore, professionalism, integrity, and mutual respect are essential to moving the District forward.

What is your opinion of the school board’s current structure, and what changes would you make, if any?

The school board comprises seven members to include a chair and vice-chair. At this time, I support the current board structure.

What is your experience in managing budgets, and what is the largest budget you have personally managed?

To serve as a school administrator in Georgia, one must hold an Educational Leadership Certificate. When I participated in the certification program, I was required to take finance courses and create budgets. I have also developed and maintained budgets in previous roles throughout my career. Not only am I knowledgeable of budget processes for school districts, but I also understand the impact of aligning budgets with the mission and vision of the school district to meet the unique needs of the schools within the District.

What should the school district’s spending priorities be?

Spending should be prioritized based on what will have the greatest impact on student achievement, such as teaching and learning, student support, and safety.

How do you plan to address the current challenges facing our school district, and what strategies do you propose to address them?

Our school district faces several challenges today, such as low student achievement, social and emotional concerns, student attendance, and student safety. First, the root cause should be addressed before naming solutions. Also, addressing the interrelatedness of the challenges can determine how to prioritize addressing them. Next, with community input, create or revise district policies and procedures. This is followed by approving a budget that aligns with and supports the needs of our students.

Can you provide examples of successful initiatives you’ve undertaken that demonstrate your ability to bring about positive change in educational settings?

As an educator for almost 30 years, I have experienced many success stories. The best evidence of my success is when former students tell me that although my classes were challenging, they understood why and were better prepared. I have implemented several programs as a building-level administrator to improve student SAT and ACT scores. I offered opportunities for students to increase their SAT readiness level at the high school level. One of these programs incorporated an SAT course for students during the school day. This initiative improved student SAT scores tremendously. I also implemented SAT “Lock-Ins” and coordinated Saturday SAT programs, to name a few. At the elementary level, I believed strongly in elementary students conducting science fair projects to increase their critical thinking skills. As the school administrator, I required all students to participate in the science fair. Kindergarten through third-grade students had classroom projects, whereas fourth and fifth-grade students worked more independently. I offered a science fair academy on Saturdays to support elementary students in creating their science fair projects.

How do you propose addressing teacher burnout and streamlining bureaucratic processes to ensure educators can focus more on teaching and less on administrative burdens? Can you provide specific proposals you have in mind to alleviate these challenges?

As a former teacher, I understand the importance of teacher well-being. School systems can only operate effectively with highly qualified teachers in the classroom. It is important to work with the superintendent and their administration to ensure that school cultures support the well-being of students and teachers. As a board member, I would approve budgets that support teachers who directly support our students. This may involve adding additional classroom personnel who support teachers. For example, paraprofessionals help first-grade teachers in literacy initiatives or professional development to build leaders in creating a school culture that thrives for everyone. Also, I favor partnerships with local gyms to provide teachers with an outlet to balance mental wellness and decrease stress.

What is your opinion of the current superintendent? Would you support renewing the current superintendent’s contract?

It appears the Superintendent of DeKalb County Schools is making strategic decisions in his first year to move the District forward. I would support renewing the superintendent’s contract as long as he continues to meet the goals stated within his evaluation.

Do you think it’s time to examine school attendance zones? If so, what will be your approach to rezoning in DeKalb County Schools?

Examining school attendance zones is important; however, at this time, other issues take precedence over examining school attendance zones, such as low student achievement, social and emotional challenges, student attendance, and student safety.

In April 2022, Gov. Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1084, also known as the “Protect Students First Act,” that outlaws the teaching of “divisive concepts” related to race. What is your opinion of this legislation?

For students to achieve standards mastery and academic growth, we must ensure they receive access to rigorous instruction aligned with the curriculum. Student performance data shows that student achievement in Dekalb County Schools is below the state level of achievement. The Dekalb school system cannot risk teachers avoiding standard instruction due to feeling intimidated or unsupported when teaching state standards. Therefore, I favor supporting teachers by providing them with appropriate professional development that would guide their path of delivering unbiased lessons aligned to state standards and district curriculum while adhering to the requirement of House Bill 1084.

In April 2022, Gov. Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1178, also known as the “Parents Bill of Rights.” The bill says parents have a right to “direct the upbringing and education of their minor children.” It also says schools cannot withhold information about children from parents. What is your opinion of this legislation?

As an educator for almost 30 years in several districts, I have always encouraged parental involvement. Parent and family engagement is essential to the educational success of the student. I believe school personnel and parents must work together for the benefit of our students’ academic success.

Do you support allowing transgender students to use school facilities that align with their gender identity?

I support what is in the best interest of students as it relates to state policy on transgender students’ use of school facilities that align with their gender identity. Schools, parents, students, and the District must collaborate to ensure our schools are safe for students to learn. As decisions are made, a fair and equitable process should be followed, keeping in mind how our decisions impact the social and emotional well-being of students and their academic success.

Cognia, the school district’s accrediting agency, has criticized board members for pursuing narrow personal interests over the district’s needs. Do you agree with that assessment, and if so, would you be willing to prioritize the needs of school communities outside your district?

According to the most recent Cognia review, Performance Standard 1.5, The governing authority adheres to a code of ethics and functions within defined roles and responsibilities; the Board has improved in this area of concern. Although the Board of Education consists of seven distinct districts, they are all a part of the DeKalb County School District. Therefore, I believe the Board should work together to prioritize all students’ best interests and needs, leading to their college, career, and life readiness.

If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? What will you do to promote ethics and transparency in government?

As an educator, I must be transparent and ethical in my work for the District where I am employed. I am also held accountable to the students and taxpayers of that District. If elected to the DeKalb County School Board, I would continue to demonstrate transparency to my constituents and conduct myself ethically. My oath would be to keep my constituents informed and act with integrity as I serve as a representative on the Dekalb County School Board to the people in District 5.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $10 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.