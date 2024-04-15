Candidate Q&A: DeKalb County CEO

Share

This Q&A is part of our coverage of the 2024 elections. To contribute to our election coverage fundraiser, click here. All Decaturish elections coverage can be found at Decaturishvotes.com

The DeKalb County CEO’s race is on ballots countywide. The current CEO, Michael Thurmond, is term-limited and can’t run again.

Early voting in the May 21 primary election begins on April 29. To view your ballot for the May 21 primary election, visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter page by clicking here. Decaturish and Atlanta News First co-hosted a forum for all the CEO candidates. To view that forum, click here.

Here are the candidates’ responses to our Q&A. They are presented in the order they were received and have not been edited.

Steve Bradshaw

Campaign website and social media pages: www.believeinsteve24.com

What is your occupation? County Commissioner

What is the neighborhood you call home? Clarkston

Can you tell us anything about yourself or your life that you think is important for voters to know?

I am a former United States Army Officer and veteran of the First Persian Gulf War. I was a corporate sales executive for over 18 years and once managed an account portfolio that generated nearly $50 million in annual revenue. I was an adjunct college professor in the Andrew Young School of Policy Studies at Georgia State University. During my tenure as County Commissioner, I have been the Chair of three standing committees including Finance, Audit and Budget. And I was Presiding Officer of the Board for two years, unanimously elected by my peers twice.

Why are you running for this position?

1. I love DeKalb County. I have been here for over 30 years, and I want to see the progress that we have made over the past seven years preserved and built upon. 2. I am running in response to all of the people who have asked me to do so. People in South DeKalb, Central DeKalb and North DeKalb, who have watched the way I have conducted myself in office over the past seven years, and who have determined that I am the best PERSON to lead this county forward.

If elected, what are your top two or three priorities?

1. Publlic Safety 2. Economic Development 3. Enhanced cooperation between DeKalb County and the municipalities within DeKalb County.

Why are you a better candidate than your opponents?

Temperament, judgement, experience and humility. I am not a show boater. I am not a grand stander. I am not a constant self-promoter. I am seeking the office of CEO to serve the citizens of DeKalb County, not as a means to pad my resume’.

What do you think the county’s spending priorities should be?

Public Safety is the first responsibility of any government. I intend to make significant investments in this function. Our current customer service delivery needs significant attention. This will be another immediate area of focus for me as CEO. And I make the necessary investments to improve this function.

What is your opinion of current DeKalb County CEO Mike Thurmond?

Mike Thurmond was the right person at the right time to lead DeKalb County back from the edge of a cliff. As a result of his leadership the platform is now stable. He is not perfect. Nor is anyone among us, for that matter. But I personally hold him in very high regard. And I will build upon the platform that he has stabilized and lead DeKalb County to the next level.

As the CEO, what will be your approach to managing the sanitation department in DeKalb County? Will you ensure that recyclable materials are not comingled with non-recyclable materials?

Yes.

How would you work to improve communications in the CEO’s office?

Communications will start with me as CEO. I will clearly communicate my intent both internally and to the citizens of DeKalb County. When we make mistakes I will admit them, own them, correct them and move forward from there. And I will hold regular town hall meetings throughout DeKalb County as a constant demonstration of my accessibility.

What will you do to address the problem of homelessness in DeKalb County?

I regard the challenges of homelessness and affordable housing to be related. DeKalb has a significant stock of aging apartments that could be considered affordable. They are just not quality. Therefore, as CEO I would form Public/Private Partnerships to begin rehabilitating old apartments. A great potential model is something that happened in my district when the former Avondale Station was rehabilitated into what is now Icon Avondale. The problems that persisted before, like criminal activities no longer persist. Quality affordable housing is the objective.

What are your thoughts on the effort to review and update the county’s charter? What changes would you like to see made to the charter?

I have long been an advocate for a review of DeKalb County’s charter. The Charter Review Commission that was established by executive order recently concluded their work and submitted their recommendations in a report. I commend the members of the commission for their work and for their public service. Now that report will be subjected to further review by the Board of Commissioners, which is our responsibility. And then it will be taken up by the DeKalb Delegation of the Georgia General Assembly. This construct for moving forward strikes me as appropriate. Any notion that we as the Governing Authority would simply accept all of the recommendations of the CRC at face value without any further review was misguided to begin with. Something as monumental as amending the county’s governing document should be addressed with care and deliberation. My position is that we should do just that.

How would you like to see the county spend its SPLOST funding?

SPLOST II spells out board categories for spending priorities. They are A. Public Safety Purposes. B. Transportation Purposes. C. Multi-Generational Recreation and Community Purposes. D. Capital Outlay Projects. These broad categories strike me as appropriate. My job as CEO will be to properly administer the execution.

South DeKalb County has historically been underserved in economic development and resource allocation.

What is your plan to encourage equality of resources and investments in the southern end of the county?

1. I will reorient Decide DeKalb to focus on South DeKalb. 2. I will use the leverage I will have as CEO in terms of my funding allocation and my board appointments to Decide DeKalb to induce that result. 3. I will identify and execute on a catalytic development project, most probably South DeKalb Mall. 4. I will identify the critical commercial corridors and commission robust economic development studies for each. 5. I will serve as Chief Sales Officer for DeKalb County. Not just as a cheerleader. But someone who has the background and experience to put together good deals for the citizens of South DeKalb.

What is your vision for expansion and improvement of MARTA in DeKalb County?

We have to collectively decide which modes of transportation that we want to pursue: Bus Rapid Transit, Light Rail of Heavy Rail. The next CEO will need to level with the citizens of DeKalb County about what each would cost and what timeframes would be needed for execution. Once we have achieved a consensus on an approach, we will aggressively pursue the array of funding mechanisms necessary to make it happen.

What will be your approach to the development of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center (also known as ‘Cop City’) in DeKalb County?

I will pursue and execute a Joint Use Agreement with the City of Atlanta, so that our officers will have access to this State of the Art Facility.

If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? What will you do to promote ethics and transparency in government?

Yes. I will model the approach that I will expect of everyone in my administration. And I will hold accountable those who fail to meet my expectations.

Larry Johnson

Campaign website and social media pages: https://www.facebook.com/LJ4CEO, https://www.instagram.com/lj4dekalbceo/

What is your occupation?

I have a Master’s degree in Public Health and have served as DeKalb DIstrict 3 Commissioner for the last 22 years.

What is the neighborhood you call home? Unincorporated South DeKalb

Can you tell us anything about yourself or your life that you think is important for voters to know?

During my 20+ years as a commissioner, I have developed strong relationships at the local, state and federal levels of government, which have helped me bring solutions to some of DeKalb County’s most pressing issues. For example, 100,000 people have moved to DeKalb over the last decade. This was officially determined when I led the recent Census program that resulted in an even higher rate of return than the process in 2010 despite the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of this work to get an accurate population count, DeKalb will receive an extra billion dollars from the federal government over the next ten years. As CEO, I will leverage the partnerships I’ve built throughout my life to help move DeKalb forward, just as I have done during my time on the commission.

Why are you running for this position?

I am running to be CEO because I recognize the wealth of untapped potential that DeKalb County possesses. More people are moving to DeKalb because they see how special this place is—our tight-knit communities, our access to transit and job opportunities, and a responsive and transparent government. However, there is more to be done and, with your vote, I will put my experience and leadership skills to work as we build a DeKalb County that is better, safer, stronger and more united than ever.

If elected, what are your top two or three priorities?

As CEO, I will prioritize improving our county’s infrastructure, building up our economy to better benefit our middle- and lower-income residents and families and ensuring that public safety is a focal point in all decision-making. If DeKalb County residents have stable streets, a strong economy and a safe place to call home, I know that anyone who lives here can and will thrive. I will also partner with the ​​DeKalb County Schools to implement W.I.N. (workforce, innovation and NextGen) in DeKalb. This effort will create vocational job training programs so that DeKalb students who are not on a college-preparatory track can seek high-paying trade jobs. As part of their training, these students will work with established professionals to help upgrade old school buildings, county buildings and playgrounds. This will also ensure that DeKalb maintains first-rate facilities.

Why are you a better candidate than your opponents?

I am the only candidate in this race with a proven track record of bringing results you can see to DeKalb County. During my 20+ years as commissioner, I helped secure a $147 million property tax cut for DeKalb homeowners, $100 million for infrastructure improvements and more than $140 million in American Rescue Plan funds, specifically for DeKalb County, during the COVID-19 pandemic. I am the most qualified candidate in this race. I have decades of executive experience in roles such as President of the National Association of Counties, Chair of the MARTA Partnership Committee and Vice Chair of the NACo Health Steering Committee. Additionally, I have a Master’s degree in Public Health, giving me unique insights into the significant healthcare challenges in DeKalb and how to address them. DeKalb residents need a leader who has proven to be effective and knowledgeable; that is why I am the best candidate for CEO.

What do you think the county’s spending priorities should be?

DeKalb County’s spending priorities should focus on community well-being and sustainable development. First, we must modernize aging infrastructure with sustainable technologies to enhance the efficiency and resilience of our roads, bridges and utilities. Second, implementing smart growth and transit-oriented development will ease congestion, improve walkability and boost public transit, making communities more accessible and livable. Additionally, investing in green infrastructure, like stormwater systems and green spaces, will improve water quality and mitigate flooding, enriching residents’ quality of life. Concurrently, a commitment to community-centered policing, youth empowerment programs and restorative justice is essential. These strategies promote public safety, reduce crime and support youth, fostering a justice system focused on rehabilitation and equity. By balancing these priorities, DeKalb County can ensure a safer, more sustainable and equitable future for all its residents.

What is your opinion of current DeKalb County CEO Mike Thurmond?

As the CEO of DeKalb County, Mike Thurmond has demonstrated great leadership and an exceptional ability to unite people. His vision for DeKalb County is built on a foundation of collaboration and mutual respect, and his efforts to engage with different communities and stakeholders have promoted unity and driven positive change and development across the county and region. He has set a powerful example. He has been a great partner in many initiatives I have pursued over the last seven years, including the recent passage of a workforce housing ordinance to help fill in the “missing middle” of housing that DeKalb has struggled with for too long. Building new, safe, affordable housing will make it easier for our police, firefighters, nurses, teachers, 911 operators and other essential workers to make DeKalb their home.

As the CEO, what will be your approach to managing the sanitation department in DeKalb County? Will you ensure that recyclable materials are not comingled with non-recyclable materials?

As CEO, I will focus on accountability and enhancing customer service within DeKalb County’s sanitation department. I am committed to ensuring that recyclable materials are properly separated from non-recyclables through better sorting processes, improved technology and thorough staff training. To ensure these solutions succeed, we will conduct periodic spot checks to inspect how recyclables are handled on the routes. We will also work closely with the company that handles our recyclables to promptly report and correct irregularities. Finally, we will launch educational campaigns to engage the community in sustainable recycling practices. By fostering a culture of environmental responsibility and improving our service, we aim to significantly reduce the commingling of waste and recyclables, making DeKalb County a leader in sustainability.

How would you work to improve communications in the CEO’s office?

I will prioritize direct engagement with our communities and leverage technology to foster transparency and accessibility. By implementing an “open checkbook” initiative, we will provide residents with an unprecedented view into DeKalb’s financial operations. This will promote a transparent culture where community members can easily access detailed financial data and understand how their taxpayer dollars are allocated. Additionally, I will ensure that public meetings are accessible online and conducted in a manner that will encourage more significant community participation. This would include livestreaming meetings, providing advanced notice and easy online access to meeting schedules and ensuring all related documents are available in a comprehensive online portal. I will amplify our outreach efforts to connect with a broader spectrum of our community, using both traditional and digital channels to communicate effectively with diverse groups. This approach would include regular updates and interactive sessions. I would actively seek feedback online to ensure that the CEO’s office remains responsive to the needs and concerns of all residents. I also believe it’s important for any elected official to meet people where they are. That’s why I will conduct “walking town hall” meetings where residents can directly connect with me and my office. We will also host county department resource fairs to bring county operations to local malls that often serve as community centers, such as Perimeter Mall, South DeKalb, Stonecrest, Edgewood Center and Plaza LaFiesta.

What will you do to address the problem of homelessness in DeKalb County?

I will start by working with federal and state leaders to secure funding for DeKalb County to address the issue of homelessness adequately. That means leveraging public and private partnerships, working with nonprofit organizations and members of the faith community to develop grant programs that provide more housing opportunities and address the root causes of homelessness, such as mental health. For our middle-class residents who are struggling to secure affordable housing, I will continue to push for state-level legislation similar to the first comprehensive Workforce Housing Ordinance, which I passed as a commissioner, so our teachers, first responders and more can live in the same area that they work in. I understand that we cannot wait for federal and state resources to act and believe there are solutions we can implement quickly and efficiently. This includes working with nonprofits to create mobile units that can provide showers and other personal hygiene at DeKalb libraries, where many homeless people seek safe haven. We will also bring in our mobile career center to assist with job and skill-building resources. The people of DeKalb who are homeless are as much our neighbors as anyone else, and they deserve to live their lives with dignity. I will also launch a program that intertwines mental health and substance abuse support with a deep commitment to addressing veteran homelessness. By collaborating with veterans’ organizations, we aim to provide comprehensive services that not only assist in recovery but also tackle the root causes of homelessness among veterans, ensuring they have the support and resources to secure stable housing and reclaim their lives.

What are your thoughts on the effort to review and update the county’s charter? What changes would you like to see made to the charter?

I fully support the initiative to review and update the county’s charter. Such a review is crucial to ensuring our government remains responsive, transparent and effective in meeting the needs of our community. As CEO, I would commit to instituting regular reviews, ideally every 5 to 7 years, to adapt to evolving challenges and opportunities. One key improvement I advocate for in the current charter revision is the enhancement of our open records process. To achieve this, I intend to create a new position within the law department dedicated exclusively to managing open records requests. This position will streamline the process, making it more efficient and user-friendly and underscore our commitment to transparency and accountability. By making information more accessible to the public, which includes more prominently featuring the open records request page on our website, we reinforce trust in government and encourage a more engaged public.

How would you like to see the county spend its SPLOST funding?

I envision the county’s SPLOST funding primarily supporting transit infrastructure improvements, public safety enhancements and parks and recreation investments. Some of the simplest things we can do to improve the quality of life in DeKalb are building more trails, adding more sidewalks and paving more roads. By channeling resources into these areas, we can significantly boost public transportation accessibility, ensure the safety and security of our communities, and enrich our recreational and green spaces. Such strategic allocation promises to elevate our quality of life, stimulate economic development and foster a healthier, more connected community.

South DeKalb County has historically been underserved in economic development and resource allocation.

What is your plan to encourage equality of resources and investments in the southern end of the county?

As a commissioner representing much of South DeKalb, I already have a proven track record of success in allocating resources to the area. This includes more than $100 million for infrastructure improvements and the creation of the Rainbow Park Amphitheater, both of which have supported the growth of South DeKalb as an arts, culture and entertainment destination that stimulates economic development. As CEO, I would continue building on these successes, first by assessing the existing infrastructure and resources that we can improve in South DeKalb. That means improving sidewalks, paving roads and more. Quality infrastructure leads to economic development. Furthermore, I would use an intergenerational approach by bringing in developers to revitalize existing spaces, such as the South DeKalb Mall, while also investing in new ideas created by young, upcoming entrepreneurs that will help revitalize the economy of South DeKalb.

What is your vision for expansion and improvement of MARTA in DeKalb County?

As CEO, my commitment is to collaborate with MARTA to introduce new rail stations, enhance bus services and develop alternative transportation methods, including sidewalks and bike lanes, within our county. Recognizing that DeKalb has been a supporter of MARTA for more than six decades, I firmly believe that our residents are entitled to a broader range of transit options that reduce dependency on cars. My vision is to not only expand our transit infrastructure but also to ensure it serves the evolving needs of our community more effectively.

What will be your approach to the development of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center (also known as ‘Cop City’) in DeKalb County?

My approach to the development of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center in DeKalb County emphasizes collaboration with DeKalb’s residents. I’m committed to engaging with the people of DeKalb to ensure the project aligns with our community and is executed properly.

If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? What will you do to promote ethics and transparency in government?

Absolutely. To promote these principles, I will enforce a stringent code of ethics across the government. Transparency will be boosted through an open data portal, making government actions and spending publicly accessible. I’ll encourage public engagement via forums and digital feedback channels. Regular ethics training for government officials and staff will be mandatory.

Lorraine Cochran-Johnson

Campaign website and social media pages: www.lorraineforchange.com

What is your occupation? Business Consultant & Marketing Executive

What is the neighborhood you call home? Stonecrest

Can you tell us anything about yourself or your life that you think is important for voters to know?

As CEO of DeKalb County, my top three priorities will be public safety, economic development/infrastructure, and housing. Combined these three issues are critical to moving Dekalb progressively forward and will each play a major role in defining our future. Public safety is one of the most pressing issues facing DeKalb County. Although crime in general is down in Dekalb County, in 2020 and 2021 DeKalb led the State of Georgia in violent crimes, i.e., assaults, battery, murder, homicides, rape, and aggravated assaults. Unfortunately, in general, across the United States, we have seen an uptick in violent crimes. As your CEO I will create an atmosphere that is harsh on crime and swift on apprehension and punishment through Operation Safe Streets (OSS). Through OSS I will immediately act to fill all vacant police positions through pay raises and incentives. Our officers will engage in expanded community patrols and undercover operations to combat crime. Through my work with local communities, I have been directly responsible for undercover operations that have cleared our streets of criminals who operate in plain sight. I will expand upon my Video Surveillance System (VSS) Legislation that requires mandatory video surveillance at all gas stations, service stations and high-risk businesses. I will develop a real-time crime center and encourage the use of technology and cutting-edge programs that help our officers and community fight crime and produce safer communities……while creating programs that address the underlying causes of crime that often go unaddressed. Economic development is critical to healthy, thriving communities. Economic development encompasses business recruitment, economic well-being, and the quality of life of a community. It embodies the physical, economic, environmental, social and demographics of our communities and does not simply occur – it is planned. I will support economic development throughout North, Central, and South DeKalb. In certain parts of Central and South DeKalb, we have seen an exodus of small businesses in once thriving communities. As CEO, I will create an environment that facilitates business development and strategically engages economic partners to do business in DeKalb through business friendly policies and processes – I will ensure efficiency in Planning and Sustainability, ease of permitting, and continue important infrastructure enhancements to create a landscape of success. I will increase funding to key partners to expand their efforts to recruit internationally and domestically. I will be strategic about creating character and a sense of place as I grow DeKalb. In South Dekalb along Candler Road and Central DeKalb along Memorial Drive, continued and strategic development efforts are needed. As CEO, I will initiate strategic development projects that will jump-start revitalization and economic develop using a variety of tools including tax abatements, Public Private Partnerships (P3s), Tax Allocation Districts (TADs), Opportunity Zones, HUD-CDBG funding opportunities, and Historically Underserved Business Zones (HUB Zones) and custom incentives. Across America the supply of housing is too low to meet demand, resulting in high prices that many economists describe as an affordability crisis. There is no state or county where a renter working full-time at a minimum wage job can afford a two-bedroom apartment, while 70% of all extremely low-income families are severely cost-burdened, paying more than half their income on rent. Unfortunately, DeKalb County is no different. In 2021, at the height of the pandemic, the DeKalb County Housing Authority maintained a waiting list of over 40,000 individuals seeking affordable housing. Today, over 20,000 individuals remain in need of affordable housing in DeKalb. Among the renting population, nearly 50% pay more than 30% of their income towards rent. According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, nationally there is a shortage of more than 7 million affordable homes for our nation’s 10.8 million plus extremely low-income families. As CEO, my administration will focus on increasing both rental and single-family housing inventory through strategic efforts under focused leadership. I will expand upon the current ordinance to permit cottage homes to include container homes. I will use science to dictate housing needs and I will encourage home ownership as a way to build wealth, as I expand upon partnerships with organizations like Operation HOPE to provide down-payment assistance to easily transition first-time homebuyers. In 2019 I partnered with Operation HOPE to open HOPE at Stonecrest through funding provided by RBC Bank for two full-time financial consultants. To date our partnership has resulted in over $202 million dollars in down-payment assistance and first-time home loans to support home ownership in DeKalb County.

Why are you running for this position?

I am running for DeKalb County CEO, because it is time we carry DeKalb County to the next level. I represent a new day in Dekalb and an end to the status quo. DeKalb is at crossroad and we face critical issues that will define who we are to become. If we are to reach our full potential we must have a leader with the capacity to shepherd us into the future. I am willing to dedicate my time and talents to making us better, because I love DeKalb and I see its potential with solid leadership that is focused on the future and not politics. My experience in business and corporate America has given me the skills needed to create a more efficient Dekalb that masters service delivery. As a Commissioner, I have raised the bar in service and I have countless communications from you that speak to the degree of professionalism and service I have brought to DeKalb. As your Commissioner I have successfully allocated $1.4 billion in tax revenue, representing the highest dollar amount by a committee chair in the history of DeKalb County. My allocations have been done without scandal or reproach. Also, I have saved tax payers $92 million through the use of mandatory audit as Chair of Public Works and Infrastructure. As you CEO I will make audits a mandatory feature of all committees including the Finance Audit and Budget Committee. As your Commissioner, I have brought received unprecedented awards and recognitions as the 2023 Elected Official of the Year and the 2023 Georgia Act Housing Champion of the Year. My work speaks for itself. As your CEO, I will make you no less proud. I am running for CEO to finish the work I have begun because I want to see DeKalb reach its full potential.

If elected, what are your top two or three priorities?

As CEO of DeKalb County, my top three priorities will be public safety, economic development/infrastructure, and housing. Combined these three issues are critical to moving Dekalb progressively forward and will each play a major role in defining our future. Public safety is one of the most pressing issues facing DeKalb County. Although crime in general is down in Dekalb County, in 2020 and 2021 DeKalb led the State of Georgia in violent crimes, i.e., assaults, battery, murder, homicides, rape, and aggravated assaults. Unfortunately, in general, across the United States, we have seen an uptick in violent crimes. As your CEO I will create an atmosphere that is harsh on crime and swift on apprehension and punishment through Operation Safe Streets (OSS). Through OSS I will immediately act to fill all vacant police positions through pay raises and incentives. Our officers will engage in expanded community patrols and undercover operations to combat crime. Through my work with local communities, I have been directly responsible for undercover operations that have cleared our streets of criminals who operate in plain sight. I will expand upon my Video Surveillance System (VSS) Legislation that requires mandatory video surveillance at all gas stations, service stations and high-risk businesses. I will develop a real-time crime center and encourage the use of technology and cutting-edge programs that help our officers and community fight crime and produce safer communities……while creating programs that address the underlying causes of crime that often go unaddressed. Economic development is critical to healthy, thriving communities. Economic development encompasses business recruitment, economic well-being, and the quality of life of a community. It embodies the physical, economic, environmental, social and demographics of our communities and does not simply occur – it is planned. I will support economic development throughout North, Central, and South DeKalb. In certain parts of Central and South DeKalb, we have seen an exodus of small businesses in once thriving communities. As CEO, I will create an environment that facilitates business development and strategically engages economic partners to do business in DeKalb through business friendly policies and processes – I will ensure efficiency in Planning and Sustainability, ease of permitting, and continue important infrastructure enhancements to create a landscape of success. I will increase funding to key partners to expand their efforts to recruit internationally and domestically. I will be strategic about creating character and a sense of place as I grow DeKalb. In South Dekalb along Candler Road and Central DeKalb along Memorial Drive, continued and strategic development efforts are needed. As CEO, I will initiate strategic development projects that will jump-start revitalization and economic develop using a variety of tools including tax abatements, Public Private Partnerships (P3s), Tax Allocation Districts (TADs), Opportunity Zones, HUD-CDBG funding opportunities, and Historically Underserved Business Zones (HUB Zones) and custom incentives. Across America the supply of housing is too low to meet demand, resulting in high prices that many economists describe as an affordability crisis. There is no state or county where a renter working full-time at a minimum wage job can afford a two-bedroom apartment, while 70% of all extremely low-income families are severely cost-burdened, paying more than half their income on rent. Unfortunately, DeKalb County is no different. In 2021, at the height of the pandemic, the DeKalb County Housing Authority maintained a waiting list of over 40,000 individuals seeking affordable housing. Today, over 20,000 individuals remain in need of affordable housing in DeKalb. Among the renting population, nearly 50% pay more than 30% of their income towards rent. According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, nationally there is a shortage of more than 7 million affordable homes for our nation’s 10.8 million plus extremely low-income families.

Why are you a better candidate than your opponents?

I am a better candidate than my opponents to serve as CEO of DeKalb because I have had over a decade of experience as a general manager leading multi-million-dollar organizations and building teams. I have a proven track-record o success. Not only have I led organizations, I produced results not yet materialized by my opponents. I am the only candidate in this race who have developed substantial solutions to the issues I see. Understanding gas and service stations are the #1 location for violent crimes in metro Atlanta, I wrote a mandatory Video Surveillance Ordinance that regulates the quality of video cameras so they are a tool that aids our law enforcement in crime prevention. My legislation requires 24-hour video capture, date and time stamp, and the surrender of video footage within 72-hours upon request by law enforcement. Also, if high-risk businesses fail to comply with the Ordinance, DeKalb will not issue a their business license. This legislation has been adopted in three surrounding counties, including the City of Atlanta. My actions to end the proliferation of dollar stores in South DeKalb has had a national impact on correcting adverse conditions in low-income census tracts. When I understood the negative impact dollar stores have on marginal communities, I joined the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Institute for Local Self Reliance as an advocate. I created the Dekalb Boxed Store Ordinance that requires mandatory distance between dollar stores and requires the sell of healthy food options. My Boxed Store Ordinance has been used in nine states as model legislation and resulted in Dekalb County receiving national attention. The Boxed Store Ordinance has been featured on CBS Sunday Morning and in the New York Times for its impact and solution to the proliferation many communities are experiencing. I have become a national authority on the prevention of the proliferation dollar stores and businesses that create adverse conditions within communities. My efforts on your behalf have led to dollar stores carrying a wide assortment of frozen vegetables and food items including milk, bread and cheese. Beyond my ability to effectuate law, I have the ability to build teams, I understand marketing, communications, business development and the procurement of funds. I am prepared to use the mastery of service delivery and creative ideation to generate revenue to support needed programs and grow DeKalb. I will not sit and wait for funding from the state and federal level. My efforts to expand small businesses led to the DeKalb Small Business Summit where I have been directly responsible for the creation of more than two dozen small businesses, while my efforts and partnership with Operation HOPE and RBC Bank has led to 91 new home owners and over $22 million in down-payment assistance and first-time home loans. In 2022, I funded the DeKalb Convention Center Study and started the conversations and process necessary to build a state-of-the-art destination center at The Assembly or PDK Airport. Additionally, I funded the South Dekalb Mall aspirational plan developed by Ryan Gravel that is currently being used as the catalyst for the mall revitalization. My skills and demonstrated actions make me the better candidate, because I am the candidate who is writing laws, creating home owners, building safer communities, and generating the economic development and I have the vision necessary to reimagine Dekalb.

What do you think the county’s spending priorities should be?

A budget is a moral document. As such, I believe the first priority should be public safety. Consequently, I have always supported safety first. Once cannot leave out the proper pay of all Dekalb County employees, because for twelve years some employees have not see an increase in salary, so we must take care of those who take care of us all. Infrastructure enhancements, including road resurfacing and sidewalks are also high on my priority list. Senior facilities, parks and environments that are shared spaces that enhance quality of life round-out my top spending priorities.

What is your opinion of current DeKalb County CEO Mike Thurmond?

CEO Michael Thurmond has been the man that brought stability to DeKalb County government after several years of negative press. We must acknowledge for several years we were coined dysfunctional DeKalb, but many onlookers. Beyond the unstable government he inherited, Thurmond walked into four decades of omissions, because DeKalb County had no capital improvement plan (CIP). So, despite years of unprecedented growth there had been no focus on water, sewers, or expanding infrastructure and stormwater capacity. After being found in violation of the U.S. Justice Department and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Clean Water Act in 2010, DeKalb County agreed to make major improvements to its sanitary sewer systems in an effort to eliminate unauthorized overflows of untreated sewage. However unstable leadership lead to years of failed actions following the 2010 rulings and ultimately DeKalb was placed under a Consent Decree requiring mandatory and guided actions by the EPA. Today, under Thurmond’s leadership, Dekalb has invested $1.2 billion to remediate our water infrastructure and we are meeting the terms of the Consent Decree. As the Chair of Public Works & Infrastructure for three years, I know firsthand the importance of the work that has taken place during Thurmond’s administration after being placed under Consent Decree and I commend him for staying the course to help DeKalb turn the corner. I now look forward to being the leader who addresses the long-standing issues necessary to see DeKalb turn yet another corner – the corner of governmental efficiency, mastering service delivery, strategic economic development and housing growth that are critically needed at this time.

As the CEO, what will be your approach to managing the sanitation department in DeKalb County? Will you ensure that recyclable materials are not comingled with non-recyclable materials?

As Chair of Public Works & Infrastructure from 2021 to 2023, my committee has had jurisdiction over matters of sanitation. Consequently, in 2021, I requested an immediate long-term corrective action plan as a result of the Sanitation Department operating at a $10 million deficit for two years. Coming from corporate America it is not sustainable for any department to operate at a structural loss. Following my request for an evaluation of the operations within the Sanitation Department, there were actionable corrective measures developed that in some instances continue to await corrective action today. As the CEO of DeKalb County, I will end the wait for action that has been commonplace. I will employ a full-time project manager (PM) as a part of my administration. The PM will oversee the flow of all actionable departmental matters and work with those departments to ensure strict deliverables once action is deemed necessary. I will reimagine and change the current structure of Sanitation. I will remove Code Enforcement from Sanitation and it will function autonomously under the DeKalb County Police Department. In March 2023 a story by Bill Tory in the AJC chronicles the recent issue with the comingling of recyclable materials in DeKalb County. This comingling was uncovered after the contract to renew recycling services with Pratt Industries was brought before my PWI Committee and I expressed concern as a result of receiving countless calls from DeKalb residents indicating the comingling of trash and recyclable materials. It was at the contract renewal phase I noticed a sharp decrease in recycling, while we had seen a steep increase in waste collection post pandemic. The report was not logical so me and Commissioner Ted Terry called for an independent investigation by the Office of External Audit. The audit confirmed our beliefs and subsequently there was an acknowledgement that the comingling of the recyclable materials and waste was authorized at the highest level. As your CEO, I will ensure we follow established procedures, policies and practices in the Department of Sanitation and all other departments and if it is necessary to abort established policies and practices it will be disclosed to the public and given proper public input.

How would you work to improve communications in the CEO’s office?

As a seasoned marketing and communications professional, I know firsthand it does not matter what you have done if no one knows – especially in government. As the CEO, I will build upon what I have already begun. While serving as a Commissioner I produced the most comprehensive newsletter in the county. My actions led to seeing fellow Commissioner’s follow suit. I will expand my written communication to include digital communications through SMS text to phone to communicate weekly news and updates to my constituents. I will also expand upon my Tele Town Halls that have successfully reached between 20,000 and 60,000 DeKalb residents. I see digital communication as the key to governmental engagement of citizens in real time. Also, I will continue to educate DeKalb residents through my Weekly Chat Podcast. I will repurpose DC-TV to become a complete television network with 24-hour community programming and a dedicated news anchor to report on events and key issues, policies, and legislation. Once functional, DC-TV will begin the sale of advertising and program space as a way to generate revenue.

What will you do to address the problem of homelessness in DeKalb County?

Homelessness is a growing problem throughout metro Atlanta. As the CEO I will begin by expanding mental health and drug addition resources show the overwhelming number of people who choose to remain on he streets suffer from drug or mental issues. I will use the program recently undertaken in the City of Atlanta to build container homes as a model for consideration, because I believe it is imperative we manage homelessness and provide wrap-around support to those who face housing insecurities. Government must also take actions to secure a rental rate cap, because currently Georgia prohibits the ability to interfere with a business owners right to set their rental rate. However in 2021 and 2022 we saw a 36% rental rate increase that has caused many working class people to become vulnerable to homelessness and housing insecurities – so the face of homelessness is changing and we must explore legislative options as well as affordable housing development.

What are your thoughts on the effort to review and update the county’s charter? What changes would you like to see made to the charter?

Recently after forty years we engaged in the Charter Review process after an agreement was made in 2017 between the DeKalb Delegation and CEO Thurmond to review the Organization Act. Recently the findings were presented for adoption and concerns were raised. Since the recommendations were not presented during the 2024 Legislative Session, the matter of adoption of the Charter Review recommendations will fall upon the new CEO. I support the current recommendations by the Charter Review Commission as great start, but there is much that remains missing from the Organization Act that must be addressed. Several parts of the current Org Act are in direct conflict with state law. In particular, the section that states the process for when a Commissioner qualifies for another office. According to the Org Act the individual has until April 1st to tender resignation while the State of Georgia says an elected officials aborts their seat at the time of qualification. Also, the Org Act is silent as to the future of any staff that works for an elected at the time of qualification. Consequently, due to ambiguity, I have found my staff prohibited from performing their duties or developing a weekly newsletters for District 7 constituents or fully addressing matters and rending service during the period of time between a vacancy and the seat being filled. Also, the current law allows individuals whose terms despite to continue service despite qualifying to run for a new seat. Consequently tax payers fund such candidate as the campaign during working hours and attend events and functions directly related to their run for another office. We saw the same such action when Kemp ran for Governor and continued to function as the Secretary of State. All actions have consequences and as the CEO, I will do my part to ensure through Charter Review that we have written laws that govern all processes so we remove partisan politics and institute best practices. I will work with either the current or a newly established Charter Review Committee to ensure we get it right and remove all areas of conflict between local charter and state law.

How would you like to see the county spend its SPLOST funding?

I believe SPLOST funds should primarily focus on transportation and roads with limited capital improvements. SPLOST was first adopted in 2017 and we recently completed our first cycle of funding this year. When SPLOST I was established it required a 85/15 split with infrastructure and roads receiving 85% and capital improvements, i.e. five fire stations, library renovations, etc. receiving 15% of funding. With SPLOST II that begins collection this year, we now have broad funding categories and road resurfacing and sidewalks remain the most highly desired spending categories based upon public input. I agree with the taxpayer proposed priorities currently established and look forward to ensuring we honor the established allocations as CEO. With $496,086,000 in expected revenue through SPLOST II, current broad category funding includes: Public Safety, Fire Stations, Courts, Animal Shelter, Police Stations, etc. $91,800,000 Transportation, Roads, Sidewalks, Bike Paths, etc. $253,986,000 Multi-Generational Recreation, Parks, Libraries $83,750,000 Capital Outlay Projects $66,550,000.

South DeKalb County has historically been underserved in economic development and resource allocation. What is your plan to encourage equality of resources and investments in the southern end of the county?

The key to growth in South DeKalb is the revitalization of South Dekalb Mall and Candler Road. South DeKalb currently lacks an economic center and Candler Road is the gateway to South DeKalb. I do not see the lack of development of South Dekalb as much about equity of resources as I do about planning and development and the lack thereof during the past several decades. Once South DeKalb Mall redevelopment is underway, it will spur and revive interest in the area as a center of commerce. We are seeing gentrification and a shift in many communities near South DeKalb Mall that create long-term favorable outcomes, while we must act to ensure equity in some instances. South DeKalb and Candler Road is ten minutes proper from Peachtree Street. It is a highly desirable area and must be reimagined to be a state-of-the-art mixed-use facility with shopping, dining, and diverse housing. To encourage the economic development needed to revitalize South DeKalb, I will continue to be strategic in my approach. In 2022 I requested the development of a Tax Allocation District (TAD) and Opportunity Zone (OZ) along Candler Road. The TAD will be valuable tools in collecting tax dollars to reinvest in the area, while the OZ will place dollars into the pocket of those who have businesses and seek employee tax credits. I have sat with the current owners of South DeKalb Mall and nine metro Atlanta developers as we seek to identify a master developer for the location. I remain at the table to do my part to revive this important economic center. To achieve the development goals, I am open to using all tools at my disposal including tax abatements when deemed necessary, public private partnerships (P3s), and strategic recruitment through partners like Decide DeKalb Development Authority.

What is your vision for expansion and improvement of MARTA in DeKalb County?

Transportation is one of the most critical issues facing DeKalb County. I do not believe our greatest need is to focus on MARTA. Our greatest need is developing s strategy for high-capacity transit (HCT). HCT throughout DeKalb must be addressed to prepare us for the staggering expected growth in the metro Atlanta region. In terms of MARTA for over 40 years we have invested into the organization and the current penny we provide will only cover the cost of good repair and administration. So, MARTA has been clear that our penny will not expand transit, we as a governing authority must develop a plan and identify funding. Independent of a solid and adopted plan that outlines the modes of transit to be undertaken, we lose valuable transit oriented develop (TOD) opportunities and we hinder DeKalb’s growth and economic development. My solution to improving mobility and high-capacity transit would be a combination of light rail and bus rapid transit (BRT) throughout DeKalb County. I would like to see the formal adoption of plans for HCT plans with confirmed routes so we can begin the active engagement of all partners, MARTA, ATL, GDOT and the Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) to gain support and partnerships where needed for DeKalb’s collective vision. Solutions vary greatly from the top-end to the south and the Clifton Corridor. As Chair of Public Works & Infrastructure (PWI) I had previously called together representatives from all twelve cities to determine a course of action and I look forward to completing what I started once I have the power as CEO to fully move action. We must act quickly because the availability of American Rescue Plan Act funds through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed in 2021 will not always be available. These dollars pose a unique opportunity to receive federal funds for transit initiatives, but we must have a dedicated financial match that has not been determine before can can seek funding. I will lead the efforts to create a dedicated funding source as your CEO. The 21-county Metro Atlanta region is expected to be home to 7.9 million people by 2050, with 1.8 million more residents than in 2020. With increased residents and cars, mass transit is critical to the future of DeKalb. I understand the process necessary to engage our Senators, Congressman, and local and regional partners to develop a course of action and funding mechanism to ensure HCT meets our future transit needs.

What will be your approach to the development of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center (also known as ‘Cop City’) in DeKalb County?

As the CEO of DeKalb County I do not have the authority to oversee the development of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center (APSTC). The land is owned by the City of Atlanta and the project is underway. As the CEO and a member of the governing authority of Dekalb, I can ensure all environmental regulations are met as permits are sought. Due to the APSTC being located in DeKalb County, I have engaged in conversations with key members of the City of Atlanta on the programming of the facility out of an abundance of concern by residents and the greater community. I believe there has been several missed opportunities to control the narrative of the facility and those who engaged in conversation failed to fully enlist all proper parties. I learned of the APSTC facility and various deals being reaching by reading the newspaper, media, and press releases. So, as a member of the governing authority of DeKalb, I want to make it clear I was not brought to the table on negotiations or during conversation.

If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? What will you do to promote ethics and transparency in government?

As a former elected official, I have always taken my oath of office seriously. I have acted to ensure there are no grey lines or ambiguity as to my actions to gain public trust. I plan to increase transparency and access to information through enhanced technology, so residents have immediate access to information, thereby reducing calls for information and open records requests. Understanding the critical role technology plays in transparency, I will immediately begin the overhaul of the current DeKalb County website and key documents and information will be placed at your fingertips. Also, I will disclose all audit reports and be accountable to the people with written replies and actions taken along with dates and timelines to remediate and correct any know deficiencies and audit recommendations.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $10 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.