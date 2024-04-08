Candidate Q&A: DeKalb County Commission District 4

Share

DeKalb County District 4 includes Stone Mountain, Avondale Estates, Clarkston and parts of greater Decatur. To view a map of commission district, click here. Early voting in the May 21 primary election begins on April 29. To view your ballot for the May 21 primary election, visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter page by clicking here. The seat is currently held by County Commissioner Steve Bradshaw, who is leaving the seat to run for DeKalb County CEO.

The District 4 DeKalb County Commission candidates are Chakira Johnson, Gabrielle Rogers, Lance Hammonds, and Rita Scott. Decaturish has invited the candidates to participate in a virtual forum that will be streamed on Thursday, April 11, at 7 p.m. To see the forum on Facebook live (click here) and on Twitch (click here ). The forum will also be uploaded to the Decaturish YouTube Channel, which you can see by clicking here.

Here are the candidates’ responses to our Q&A. They are presented in the order in which they were received and have not been edited.

Lance L. Hammonds

Campaign website and social media pages: www.standwithlance.com

What is your occupation? Commercial Realtor

What is the neighborhood you call home? Waters Edge

Can you tell us anything about yourself or your life that you think is important for voters to know?

Lance Hammonds was born in Houston Texas to Lawyer and Shirley Hammonds. He is the oldest of 5 children. Lance grew up in the housing projects of South-Central Los Angeles during a time when gangs were on the rise and walking to school was a daily challenge. He often looks back on those days and wonders how he made it out when so many of his friends became addicted to drugs, spent time in prison or were killed. He truly believes it was only by the grace of God and loving parents who understood that education was the key to a better life. Lance has served in leadership positions as a long-time resident of DeKalb County, such as homeowners associations, PTA’s, President of the DeKalb Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., Board Member of the Eastlake, and South DeKalb YMCA’’s , DeKalb Transit Master Plan, Chair of the Rockbridge Coalition, and the DeKalb Charter Review Commission. Lance believes in the power of an empowered community to transform itself into a destination of choice for diverse families. Lance is married to Dr. Freda Hammonds; they have 4 adult children and 7 grandchildren.

Why are you running for this position?

Three of the current sitting Commissioners are slated to stand for election for the job of CEO. This means that we are guaranteed to have three brand new Commissioners on the dais come January 2025. Two other Commissioners are also in their regular election years, and one has opposition. It is possible that we might have four brand-new Commissioners. This means that in this election, more than most elections, experience is going to matter. Having candidates who have been leaders in their communities for years, who know the ins and outs of getting things done around the county, and who have a real sense for what the capabilities of the Commission have been and could be, is going to be vital. In an election where so many new faces are set to join the dais, this depth of experience is going to be a crucial asset as we truly get to shape the identity and priorities of this new Commission. Working in tandem with a brand-new CEO, this is an exciting time for bold, transformational change in DeKalb.

Why are you a better candidate than your opponents?

No other candidate has the resume of community activism and service that I have. I have been working on projects, serving on commissions and committees, leading non-profit organizations, and leading neighborhood change efforts in this county for over thirty years. I have been appointed to boards dedicated to working with the youth of the County. I have served on boards focused on Safety, Transit, Education, County Parks, and recently work on the commission eviewing the County’s Charter. In short, I’ve had my hand in every facet of County work and business. This is why I am the best candidate to be the next DeKalb District 4 Commissioner.

If elected, what are your top two or three priorities?

• Public Safety – Adress recruitment and retention of public safety officers to include but not limited to, police, 911 operators and animal control staff.

• Memorial Drive Revitalization – Investigate ways to move the revitalization plan forward. This will allow us to look at creative ways to attract business to the area and enhance the levels of customer service and efficiency in departments that interface with those willing to invest in our community.

• Community Engagement – Develop a task force to increase the engagement of DeKalb citizens in their government. One of the recommendations of the DeKalb Charter Review Commission in the section titled Powers of the Commission, section 9(d) if approved would give the Board of Commissioners the authority to increase community engagement. We currently have community councils and various boards that engage citizens. I want to do more.

In your opinion, what is the role of a county commissioner?

The role of the county commissioner is to be the voice of their constituents in the county government. This includes listening and being responsive to their needs through advocacy . There are 20 sections in the organization act that address powers of the commissioners that include the authority to levy taxes, to make appropriations, fix all rates and other charges and authorize the incurring of indebtedness.

What is your experience in managing budgets, and what is the largest budget you have personally managed?

The largest budget I have personally managed is 15 million dollars.

Cities in DeKalb County and surrounding areas are taking steps to address affordable housing and housing diversity. In what ways should DeKalb County address issues related to housing and affordability?

I would look at creative ways to develop policies that increase the variety of housing options available in DeKalb such as the recently passed ordinance to allow cottage homes. I would look at opportunities to repurpose underutilized buildings. I would work to preserve our current inventory of affordable housing by helping homeowners and landlords upgrade and maintain their properties.

In what ways could the county work to address the challenges the unhoused population faces and provide services? How can the county work better with the cities to address this issue?

Look at best practices in working with the unhoused and collaborate with the cities to address the problem on a county wide basis.

What are your thoughts on the effort to review and update the county’s charter? What changes would you like to see made to the charter, if any?

I served as a Charter Review Commissioner. We completed the review, and our recommendations are now being considered by the CEO, the Board of Commissioners, and our legislative delegation. Our work and recommendations were based on how the county can deliver better service to the citizens of DeKalb County. There were 3 recommendations I believe will deliver better service to the citizens is (1) requiring the CEO to present their budget to the Board of Commissioners by Oct 1 to allow them to review and approve by December 31 (2) empowering the Board of Commissioners to seek ways to develop more citizen engagement and ( 3) setting intervals for future review of the charter.

How would you like to see the county spend its SPLOST funding?

I would like to see our SPLOST funding used to resurface our roads; add more sidewalks paths and trails; improvements to our animal shelters; and upgrades to our park system to include more dog parks and community gardens. I would also like SPLOST funding allocated to the revitalization of Memorial Drive.

What is your opinion of current CEO Mike Thurmond?

I believe CEO Thurmond has done an excellent job leading the county thru the pandemic and increasing the capacity of our wastewater treatment plants that will allow the county to issue new construction permits and facilitate the growth of our county.

Who do you intend to vote for in the county CEO race?

We have three experienced commissioners running for the CEO’s and I will support the new CEO the citizens of DeKalb County select. I will work with tthe CEO in their effort to move the county forward.

What is your opinion about the current state of the county’s animal shelter?

Our campaign is all about “Putting DeKalb Families First”. Dekalb families include pets and animals. These animal family members contribute to the overall wellbeing of the family unit, thus are essential members of a family. For children, the family pet is the first living thing they learn to take care of other than themselves. The family pet reinforces the lessons parents teach about responsibility. I would work to ensure that our animal shelter provides humane care of our animal family members based on industry leading standards and is able to manage current and projected growth of our pet population.

Would you use your role as commissioner to advance legislation to stop or significantly reduce the number of dogs held for court cases, especially when they will not be used as evidence?

I would investigate the strengthening of local ordinances and state laws for licensing of animal breeders. I would advocate for increased penalties for breeders that bypass the required licensing. The purpose is to control practices by unlicensed breeders that lead to abandoned animals that end up needing care at the county animal shelter.

What is your opinion about water billing in DeKalb County, and what changes would you make?

As NAACP DeKalb President we worked with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and looked at the DeKalb County water billing issue from the perspective of water equity and do the citizens have access to clean water at an affordable price. I will review where we are with the new billing system and ensure it is being applied in an equitable manner.

Would you support increasing pay for police officers and firefighters to help attract and retain qualified employees?

Yes, I would support increasing pay but would also look at other incentives not only for our police and firefighters but would include our 911 operators and animal control staff. All ensure the public safety of our community. I will look at ways of supplementing our public safety officers by using more technology, such as cameras and drones. I would use technology as an entry point to get our youth involved in law enforcement.

What is your opinion of efforts to annex unincorporated parts of DeKalb County into existing cities?

I would work to increase levels of customer service to unincorporated DeKalb to mitigate the desire of citizens in these areas to join nearby cities.

Do you support the creation of new cities in DeKalb County?

I believe in the citizens should have the right to determine the form of government they want if other citizens are not adversely impacted.

What can be done to bolster economic development in the county, particularly in South DeKalb?

More investment by DeKalb County government to attract development create jobs that offer family sustaining job and benefits.

What is your opinion of the county’s current licensing and permitting processes? What changes would you support?

I have had the opportunity to talk with developers and small business and many have the perception that DeKalb is a difficult county to do business in. I would support an effort to enhance customer service and efficiency.

If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? What will you do to promote ethics and transparency in government?

Yes, I will conduct myself in an ethical and transparent manner. I will participate in all training.

Gabrielle Rogers

Campaign website and social media pages: www.electrogers4dekalb4.com. Facebook: Gabrielle Rogers for DeKalb, Instagram: rogers4dekalb

What is your occupation? Ambassador of Student Transformation, Maxwell Leadership Foundation

What is the neighborhood you call home? Stone Mountain

Can you tell us anything about yourself or your life that you think is important for voters to know?

I am an experienced business professional, the proud wife of a United States Postal Office union worker, parent advocate and lifelong public servant that was born in the heart of Decatur and reared off historic Candler Road.

Why are you running for this position?

As a district and as a county we have not yet reached our greatest potential, so I am running to reimagine our quality of life, together in the areas of Economic Development, Public Safety and Housing. District 4 deserves a visionary, experienced leader who has the energy to get the job done.

Why are you a better candidate than your opponents?

My unique blend of leadership, vision, and dedication sets me apart. My ability to effectively communicate complex ideas, listen attentively, and collaborate with diverse stakeholders empowers me to navigate challenges with agility and inclusivity. My unwavering commitment to integrity and ethical decision-making ensures transparency and fosters trust among constituents. Furthermore, my innovative approach to problem-solving and forward-thinking mindset equips me to anticipate and address emerging issues proactively, positioning me as a dynamic and influential force in shaping the future of our community. I exemplify quality leadership through my proven track record of improving the lives of thousands of families in our community. Currently serving as the Ambassador of Student Transformation for the Maxwell Leadership Foundation, I spearhead initiatives aimed at developing the next generation of leaders through innovative leadership development programs. With over a decade of experience spanning corporate America and entrepreneurship, I have honed my expertise in digital and traditional media, community relations, brand management, and media relations. Notably, my tenure as the 1st African American Marketing and Sales Director at a major entertainment holding company underscores my prowess in managing multimillion-dollar budgets and fostering meaningful community partnerships. My unwavering commitment to civic engagement is evident through my involvement in numerous organizations and boards, including the United Way of Greater Atlanta DeKalb Advisory Board, the National Coalition of 100 Black Women Decatur-DeKalb Chapter, Inc., DeKalb NCNW Section, the Junior League of DeKalb County, Leadership DeKalb and the DeKalb Chamber. My dedication to leadership and community service continues to shine as I enjoy cherished moments with my husband and two teenage sons.

If elected, what are your top two or three priorities?

If elected, I will continue to serve our community by drafting policies that support Economic Development, Public Safety and Housing.

In your opinion, what is the role of a county commissioner?

The commission has the power and authority to fix and establish policies, rules and regulations governing all matters reserved to its jurisdiction by the DeKalb County Organizational Act.

What is your experience in managing budgets, and what is the largest budget you have personally managed?

I am a strategic business professional expert with a proven track record of success in fiscal responsibility, business development and I possess the knowledge and leadership skills to guide teams on the path to success. My passion for speaking up for those that are unable to speak for themselves prompted me to accept a position as a Marketing Sales Director at a major entertainment holding company in metro Atlanta. I managed millions of dollars to successfully create job opportunities, increase minimal wages and offer medical benefits to hourly wage workers.

Cities in DeKalb County and surrounding areas are taking steps to address affordable housing and housing diversity. In what ways should DeKalb County address issues related to housing and affordability?

I believe the solution is a collaboration between government agencies and private partners to improve infrastructure and affordable housing in Georgia. This means investing in projects like transportation and utilities while also promoting smart growth and sustainable development. To address affordable housing, I would support initiatives to increase housing supply, preserve existing affordable housing, and protect tenants. By collaborating, investing, and prioritizing these efforts, we can make real progress in improving the quality of life for all residents in our county.

In what ways could the county work to address the challenges the unhoused population faces and provide services? How can the county work better with the cities to address this issue?

I am focused on helping the unhoused population. We need to provide shelters, affordable housing, and support services like mental health care and job training. Working closely with cities and community organizations is key. By joining forces, we can share resources and create effective solutions to address homelessness together. Additionally, we should involve local businesses to create job opportunities and prevent homelessness. Together, we can make a real difference in improving the lives of those in need in our district. I would make it a priority to collaborate with nonprofit organizations to provide mental health services and encourage private organizations to operate together to share their resources to maximize services for the unhoused.

What are your thoughts on the effort to review and update the county’s charter? What changes would you like to see made to the charter, if any?

With an ever-so changing landscape and growing population, the needs of our county are always evolving. I believe the charter should be reviewed every five years to serve the best needs of our future.

How would you like to see the county spend its SPLOST funding?

I would advocate for the funds to be spent on improving local public safety initiatives; identifying mechanisms that will support economic development for small business owners that live in the district; vocational training, and employment opportunities; in addition to, affordable housing initiatives.

What is your opinion of current CEO Mike Thurmond?

CEO Mike Thurmond has done a great job sustaining our county and becoming fiscally responsible.

Who do you intend to vote for in the county CEO race?

NA

What is your opinion about the current state of the county’s animal shelter?

I am aware and sensitive to the needs of our animal shelter. And as a Commissioner, I understand that we have an obligation to this matter. I will work to expand the shelter and create programs and incentives to assist with animals getting spayed and neutered.

Would you use your role as commissioner to advance legislation to stop or significantly reduce the number of dogs held for court cases, especially when they will not be used as evidence?

Yes, I will work to provide options like temporary adoptions to help the county subsidize this matter.

What is your opinion about water billing in DeKalb County, and what changes would you make?

I believe water billing should be clear, fair, and efficient. Residents should know exactly how their water bills are calculated. We need to make sure everyone can afford their water bills, no matter what their income is. As a Commissioner, I’ll review our current system with input from residents and experts. And I will work with the county to provide appropriate technology to ensure accuracy in terms of billing.

Would you support increasing pay for police officers and firefighters to help attract and retain qualified employees?

Yes

What is your opinion of efforts to annex unincorporated parts of DeKalb County into existing cities?

Currently, the development of and decision to approve the charter for incorporation lies with the advocating body and General Assembly, respectively. There is no clause requiring either institution to garner input or feedback from the citizens that will be impacted by municipalization. Only after the act has been approved are residents permitted to vote in favor of or against the single option that has been presented before them. I am an advocate for informing, involving and surveying the community that will be impacted prior to approval of the charter.

Do you support the creation of new cities in DeKalb County?

Once deemed the second wealthiest county in the nation for black opulence, DeKalb is gradually losing its position as one of the richest locales among all affluent demographics. The exponential increase in cost of living partnered with lack of economic growth has inhibited the sustainability of many urban communities. Unfortunately, this correlates with a reduction in services rendered for public safety, deferred economic development, housing insecurities, lack of protections for small businesses and more. While I understand the rationale for municipalization, I also recognize that there are other options to address these issues including electing qualified county leaders, increasing community input by urging leadership to implement NAPU’s or file a petition with the delegation proposing a consensus study identifying the percentage of neighbors familiar with the cityhood movement and their position on incorporation.

What can be done to bolster economic development in the county, particularly in South DeKalb?

I’m dedicated to addressing the economic disparities in our county, particularly in South DeKalb. South DeKalb has struggled with stagnant growth, impacting its population with limited access to essentials and entertainment due to lower household incomes. The DeKalb County 2050 Unified Plan acknowledges this, highlighting the need for more retail and job opportunities in our area. Despite challenges like the decline of the Gallery at South DeKalb mall, promising developments such as Electric Owl Studios and a new Home Depot center offer hope for investment and job creation. However, concerns persist among local business owners about the pace of change and environmental impacts. As Commissioner, I’ll prioritize supporting small businesses, improving infrastructure, and fostering a vibrant community that benefits all residents of South DeKalb. I will work to make sure the services that are the responsibility of the county are addressed. South DeKalb is a mixed economic base and in order to attract new businesses and development, we have to give incentives for said interest.

What is your opinion of the county’s current licensing and permitting processes? What changes would you support?

I have listened to the concerns of future entrepreneurs and current business owners about the county’s current licensing and permitting process. As the next County Commissioner, I will work to streamline the process for starting a business. I will also partner with Decide DeKalb and our county business services department by advocating for the reevaluation and reform of ordinances and procedures across DeKalb.

If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? What will you do to promote ethics and transparency in government?

Yes. As an Executive Committee Member, community leader and advocate, I take great pride in upholding my fiduciary responsibilities (the duty of loyalty and the duty of care) in civic organizations and will use the same tactics to promote ethics and transparency within government. As a graduate of the esteemed Leadership DeKalb, we began our program year with Integrity and Ethics Day. It is designed for DeKalb county leaders to view the remainder of the program year through the lens of high integrity and ethical standards. As an elected official, I will continue to build relationships with all levels of government to create transparent partnerships, provide exceptional constituent services, host town halls and forums for our neighbors to inform and engage them on legislative updates and district news that will directly impact them both positively and or negatively.

Chakira Johnson

Campaign website and social media pages: https://www.chakira4commissioner.com/ . https://www.facebook.com/chakira4commissioner. https://www.instagram.com/chakira4commissioner/

What is your occupation? City Engineer, City of South Fulton

What is the neighborhood you call home? City of Stone Mountain

Can you tell us anything about yourself or your life that you think is important for voters to know?

My parents instilled in me the values of hard work, tenacity, integrity, generosity and the importance of giving back to the community. I have embodied these values through my service as a council member, Downtown Development Authority Board Member, Leadership DeKalb Class of 2020, as well as a member of the Stone Mountain Community Garden Committee, Stone Mountain Historic Society and ART Station Board. I served the citizens of Stone Mountain as a council member for the last 16 years. My four terms on city council have afforded me the opportunity to gain the knowledge and experience to lead the citizens of District 4 and DeKalb County. In addition to my proven leadership, I am a professional civil engineer with over 20 years of experience. I received my bachelor’s in civil engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology and became a licensed professional engineer in 2006. I was recognized in 2022 as one of the “50 Notable Women in Engineering” by Engineering Georgia magazine. As a civil engineer I have worked in both the private and public sectors, and I currently am the City Engineer for the City of South Fulton. I know how to create safe, economically viable, thriving communities. I will work with the citizens to engineer progress for DeKalb County.

Why are you running for this position?

I am running for District 4 commissioner because I have a passion for public service and giving back to my community. My years of experience as a City Council Member in Stone Mountain combined with my years of experience as a professional civil engineer makes me uniquely qualified to lead District 4. I have the skills and experience to engineer progress for DeKalb County.

Why are you a better candidate than your opponents?

As a civil engineer I provide an expertise that will be critical to improving the infrastructure issues that have continued to plague the County. With 16 years of experience on the Stone Mountain City Council, I bring first hang knowledge and leadership experience to the position.

If elected, what are your top two or three priorities?

As a civil engineer with over 20 years of experience, my top priority is improving the aging infrastructure. This includes the water and sewer system, stormwater conveyance system and roads and bridges. Another top priority is improving public safety, ensuring our law enforcement has the training, personnel and salaries needed to effectively protect the citizens. My third priority is economic development, ensuring that the County and especially District 4 has a strong economy. Our stronger economy will not only bring jobs to the district but start to address issues with affordable housing and the unhoused population.

In your opinion, what is the role of a county commissioner?

The Board of Commissioners is the legislative arm of the County Government. The BOC sets the rules, ordinances, and regulations for the County. The BOC is not in charge of the day-to-day operations of the County. Each commissioner is the representative and voice of the citizens that they represent. Commissioners should have the voice of the citizens in mind as they act on their behalf.

What is your experience in managing budgets, and what is the largest budget you have personally managed?

As a Council Member we were responsible for overseeing the budget for the city, which is roughly $5 million. In my career as a civil engineer and project manager I have overseen multimillion dollar engineering and construction management contracts.

Cities in DeKalb County and surrounding areas are taking steps to address affordable housing and housing diversity. In what ways should DeKalb County address issues related to housing and affordability?

DeKalb County should be willing to partner with our municipalities to provide incentives for the construction of affordable housing projects. The County should allocate resources to research effective measures and types of developments to address these issues. A review of the development ordinances to ensure they encourage affordable and diverse housing options.

In what ways could the county work to address the challenges the unhoused population faces and provide services? How can the county work better with the cities to address this issue?

Invest resources and finances to improve or create the systems to address the root causes of how our citizens are becoming unhoused. Affordable and diverse housing developments, increased economic development bringing more jobs to the area and providing mental health services are all critical for helping the unhoused population.

What are your thoughts on the effort to review and update the county’s charter? What changes would you like to see made to the charter, if any?

I support the changes presented by the Charter Review Commission and thank them for their diligent work.

How would you like to see the county spend its SPLOST funding?

The proposed SPLOST II County Project List has a thorough list of proposed spending that I support, and when elected will work diligently to ensure SPLOST dollars are spent effectively and efficiently.

What is your opinion of current CEO Mike Thurmond?

CEO Thurmond has been an outstanding representative for our county and has worked diligently to improve the overall integrity of the county.

Who do you intend to vote for in the county CEO race?

We have three CEO candidates that each bring a breadth of knowledge and leadership to the position. I look forward to working with the candidate chosen by the citizens.

What is your opinion about the current state of the county’s animal shelter?

Our animal shelter needs help, they need a larger facility and additional staffing and budget to address the overpopulation issues it is currently facing.

Would you use your role as commissioner to advance legislation to stop or significantly reduce the number of dogs held for court cases, especially when they will not be used as evidence?

Yes, I would be in support of this legislation.

What is your opinion about water billing in DeKalb County, and what changes would you make?

There continues to be issues with the water billing system in DeKalb, work must continue to improve this service to the taxpayers.

Would you support increasing pay for police officers and firefighters to help attract and retain qualified employees?

Yes. In 2022 while on Stone Mountain City Council I worked with our Police Chief and Administration on raising the starting salaries for newly hired officers as well as an 18% pay increase for existing employees. This action was critical to ensure that the city was able to retain highly qualified law enforcement offices and continue to maintain public safety in the community.

What is your opinion of efforts to annex unincorporated parts of DeKalb County into existing cities?

Any annexation actions that would include a substantial area should be done in partnership with the County and the municipality. This will ensure that the interests of all both parties are addressed and that the citizens in the impacted areas continue to have the services provided to them.

Do you support the creation of new cities in DeKalb County?

Having represented one of the oldest cities in DeKalb, I do understand the value cities can provide to residents. Any plan to create a new city would need to be well thought out, show the support of the citizens and a strong plan for governance. I believe any new cities should be full-service cities, and not provide only the bare minimal services.

What can be done to bolster economic development in the county, particularly in South DeKalb?

The County should consider investing in development authorities that will be tasked with focusing on specific areas for increased economic development. Partner with Community Improvement Districts. Review codes and regulations to ensure they support economic development. Further investment in Decide DeKalb would also be helpful.

What is your opinion of the county’s current licensing and permitting processes? What changes would you support?

As the City Engineer for South Fulton, a large part of my job is permitting. It is my opinion there are processes that should be improved. Specifically with the watershed approvals for projects and businesses. An effective licensing and permitting process is crucial for the economic growth of the County.

If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? What will you do to promote ethics and transparency in government?

Yes. I served 4 terms on Stone Mountain City Council ethically and with no ethics complaints. To promote ethics and transparency I will have open communication with the citizens through community engagement, town hall type meetings and regular communication.

Rita Scott

Campaign website and social media pages: Ritafordekalb.com, [email protected]

What is your occupation? Retired / President CWA RMC 3204

What is the neighborhood you call home? DeKalb County Commission District 4

Can you tell us anything about yourself or your life that you think is important for voters to know?

I have been involved in my community for over 45 years. I have watched DeKalb County grow as I raised my children here and as they attended school here in DeKalb County as well. Even as my children left for college, and returned here to DeKalb County I continued to be involved in my community and the Local PTA. As I know how important it is that as residents we continue to build a safe and inclusive community. I represent DeKalb County on the MARTA Board of Directors. I sit on the MARTA board of directors appointed to serve the entire county. As a result I have been involved throughout the county. I have had the opportunity to listen to our residents throughout the county and learn what’s important to them as we continue to grow in DeKalb County. I plan to serve our Communities by bringing this immense knowledge to the Board of Commissioners. I know it’s important to our residents to desire to passionately serve our community. I am the President of Communication Workers of America Local 3204 RMC, I also serve as the Political Director of the Communication Workers of America Local 3204 which is a member of organized labor and serves many residents of DeKalb County.

Why are you running for this position?

As I have participated in community meetings throughout the county, and have heard directly from many of our residents I desire to bring service to our community as we grow. There is so many things that are important as we grow such as supporting our youth through workforce development and our Seniors as they age in place. Community Safety is also a priority

Why are you a better candidate than your opponents?

Because of my length of time and multiple courses of involvement with all of our great County, as well as specifically the Residents District 4, I have heard from the Community regarding the issues that are important to them. This race is not about me but rather how I can best serve DeKalb County in District 4.

If elected, what are your top two or three priorities?

(1) Safety-improvements to our county’s 911 system (2) Workforce Development (3) Transit Development along with support for those that have aged in Place

In your opinion, what is the role of a county commissioner?

The County Commissioner has many roles and responsibilitiesI am going to do my best to summarize this answer to what will fit on this questionnaire. As stated in County Commissioner responsibilities document, and I quote “the Commissioner is required to fix establish policies, rules and regulations governing all matters reserved to its jurisdiction by the DeKalb County Organizational Act. This I add: the county commissioners role is to serve the community, and to ensure that there is enhancement and growth in the community while serving the community.

What is your experience in managing budgets, and what is the largest budget you have personally managed?

As the previous Chairwoman of MARTA Board of Directors the Budget was consistently a part of Program Planning. The specific amount is very difficult to determine because a lot depends on whether or not local or federal funds or both were involved. However, budget is always considered part of our capital plans and programming process.

Cities in DeKalb County and surrounding areas are taking steps to address affordable housing and housing diversity. In what ways should DeKalb County address issues related to housing and affordability?

I am known for my support of affordable housing and housing diversity. The county must take into consideration it’s residents and their income as well as making sure that many of our County employees have access to affordable housing.

In what ways could the county work to address the challenges the unhoused population faces and provide services? How can the county work better with the cities to address this issue?

The County can work with the United Way and the Urban League as well as various organizations and Churches to help with our unhoused population. Many of our unhoused (Homeless ) population include children.this is becoming more and more of an issue. We must find a way to provide and educate those that are unhoused as to what is available to them as an alternative to being unhoused. I have contributed to the Community Police Task force that have had to address those that are unhoused when they are removed from our buses and our trains.

What are your thoughts on the effort to review and update the county’s charter? What changes would you like to see made to the charter, if any?

As we grow, our County’s charter needs to grow. Our Charter definitely needs to be updated to accommodate where we are in today’s society the same as Laws are amended our Charter needs to be amended. I would support the ability for payroll deduction as one of the many changes I hear from counting employees that’s needed.

How would you like to see the county spend its SPLOST funding?

Community improvements, which encompasses many improvements

What is your opinion of current CEO Mike Thurmond?

Mike Thurmond is a great CEO. There are many successes that I could name. To name one if the many, almost daily as I travel I 285 where it intersects with I 20 and I see all of the changes and construction taking place I often think of how that particular area is considered as one of the most dangerous highways in America. Watching now and I see the Construction place, I am excited that the changes will create a much safer drive for our community. The reputation as being considered as one of the most dangerous locations in America will change also. I am excited about the improvement as to our various communities as funds are used to enhance our community environment. This year I recently had the opportunity to introduce him at the annual Martin Luther King breakfast, which is held by the Atlanta North Georgia Labor Council who fought tirelessly for more than 10 years to make the MLK birthday a holiday. In my introduction I shared with them, the many things that Michael Thurmond has done to support the community things such as making sure those employees of Dekalb County who did not have an opportunity to receive a high school diploma was able to attend school and receive their high school diploma. This is a great asset to Dekalb County. There are many other things I could say, but it would take too much space on this questionnaire.

Who do you intend to vote for in the county CEO race?

Currently making that decision.

What is your opinion about the current state of the county’s animal shelter?

We need support for our animal shelters. I know there are many that would like to adopt animals that are being held at our shelters, but because of the high cost of many services for our animals as well as food, there is hesitancy. I feel that if we could find a way to provide the necessary support to those that desire to adopt some of our animals that we would be able to greatly decline the number of animals that are being held at our shelters.

Would you use your role as commissioner to advance legislation to stop or significantly reduce the number of dogs held for court cases, especially when they will not be used as evidence?

Yes.

What is your opinion about water billing in DeKalb County, and what changes would you make?

Hopefully the new Water Billing system will help solve many of the problems. The new system is very new now, so we don’t know what changes need to be made to the new system. We do know the old system needed many changes. I myself I was overbilled many times. I have heard from residents who have had shared water meters, which is causing many problems. I have an email from a concern citizen that I recently received concerning this very issue. We need to make sure that we do away with shared meters when it comes to residence and businesses.

Would you support increasing pay for police officers and firefighters to help attract and retain qualified employees?

Yes. I have listened to many and I myself have called 911 and not received an answer. After calling back many times and finally being answered, it took several hours for a police officer to come to my aid.

What is your opinion of efforts to annex unincorporated parts of DeKalb County into existing cities?

I would not support any annexation that would create hardship, or cause financial burdens on all of our residents of Dekalb County. We must consider how any annexation will affect the entire county, not only the unincorporated part that desires to be annexed.

Do you support the creation of new cities in DeKalb County?

This is not a yes, or no question. Specific Data would be needed. Not to sound vague, but we must be very careful not to remove tax dollars from the county, especially if county tax dollars has been used to grow the area that may now want to become a separate City. We must also listen those that may feel it’s beneficial to create a new City, again my opinion is this is not a yes or no question specific data would be needed.

What can be done to bolster economic development in the county, particularly in South DeKalb?

Creating a TOD Transit Oriented Development. Encouraging Businesses to move to the area. Developing a community development committee

What is your opinion of the county’s current licensing and permitting processes? What changes would you support?

Many of the concerns I’ve heard is which entity is actually responsible for the licensing and permitting process. The question being who is responsible for the licensing or permit. Is it the county, or the city for which the license or permit is being requested in. We need to clearly communicate to those that are requesting license or permits, as to whom they need to apply through the county or the city, and sometimes even the state. Also we need to make the requirements for Licensing and permits are clear.

If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? What will you do to promote ethics and transparency in government?

Absolutely I promise to conduct myself both ethically and with transparency. I believe all elected officials that have been elected to serve, should conduct themselves in an ethical and transparent manner. I have followed the concerns of the ethics commission created by DeKalb County.

