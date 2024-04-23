Candidate Q&A – State Court of DeKalb County

Share

All judicial races are countywide and will be on all DeKalb County ballots. Early voting in the May 21 primary election begins on April 29. To view your ballot for the May 21 primary election, visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter page by clicking here.

The candidates for state court of DeKalb County are Yolanda Mack, Mecca Anderson, Dionne McGee, Ana Maria Martinez (I) and Tyshawn Yvonne Jackson.

Here are the candidates’ responses to our Q&A. They have not been edited.

DeKalb State Court Judge (Division A-3)

Mecca Anderson

Campaign website and social media pages: www.Mecca4Judge.com IG: mecca4dekalbjudge FB: mecca4judge LinkedIn: Mecca Anderson

What is your occupation? I am an Attorney and I own a Legal Services Business.

What is the neighborhood you call home? East Atlanta, DeKalb County

Can you tell us anything about yourself or your life that you think is important for voters to know?

I am a mom, community servant, fiancé’, mentor and loyal friend to many. I think it is important that voters know that I strive for excellence in my work and to make a deep impact through service to the community. I live in DeKalb County because I value our remarkable diversity and historical significance.

Why are you running for this position?

I am running for DeKalb State Court Judge because I have a passion for justice and a genuine desire to serve my community. For most of my career, I have practiced at the state court level and I’m ready to apply my legal knowledge and expertise in a role where I can have a meaningful impact on the lives of individuals and families who come before the court.

If elected, what are your top two or three priorities?

1. Reduce the case backlog. 2. Create a courtroom environment with the following characteristics: transparent, organized and efficient, fair/impartial, promote public trust in the legal system, where everyone who enters the courtroom is treated with dignity and respect. 3. Utilize and expand diversion programs and alternative courts.

Why are you a better candidate than your opponents

The state court presides over civil and criminal misdemeanor cases. I am the only candidate who has exclusively practiced in these areas, and the only candidate with civil experience. I am prepared for this role. I have a reputation for honesty, empathy, kindness, and sound judgment and leadership. I have a track record of community service and a deep understanding of issues effecting communities throughout DeKalb County. My vision for the court is to help DeKalb citizens resolve problems fairly, quickly and correctly.

What, in your opinion, is an ideal judicial demeanor?

The courtroom is where the public interacts with the justice system. Therefore, the judge’s demeanor and management style impacts constituents trust, perception of fairness, and participation. Judges maintain the integrity of our profession by treating every person with respect by valuing their time, demonstrating courtesy and respect, competency, empathy, and reliability.

What experience do you have practicing law in DeKalb County?

I have represented DeKalb County citizens, organizations and businesses in both DeKalb Superior and DeKalb State Courts.

What areas of law have you practiced? Did you have a primary focus? If so, what?

I began my career at the Supreme Court of Georgia serving in various capacities, including Law Clerk to Justice Robert Benham, Certiorari Clerk, and Chief of Staff to Chief Justice Carol Hunstein. A substantial portion of my practice involved representing individuals and businesses with matters such as medical malpractice, negligent security/premises liability, trucking, wrongful death, intentional torts, motor vehicle wrecks, and complex business litigation. Finally, I have practiced criminal misdemeanor law as a solicitor focusing on domestic violence, DUI’s and cruelty to animal cases.

How often did you practice outside that primary focus area?

In addition to representing individuals and the State, I have represented businesses and organizations. I have practiced appellate law, constitutional law, and family law.

How much litigation did you do as an attorney? How much litigation did you handle in state court?

Since my tenure with the Supreme Court of Georgia ended, my entire career has been focused on litigating cases in state courts.

How many different courts have you practiced in?

I have practiced in various courts from municipal to the state appellate court, administrative courts, trial courts, and in too many jurisdictions to list.

Have you argued cases before the Georgia Court of Appeals or Georgia Supreme Court?

I served the Georgia Supreme Court in various capacities. In my roles as Certiorari Clerk and Chief of Staff for Chief Justice Hunstein, I worked daily with the Georgia Court of Appeals. I have also practiced appellate law but have not argued before the Courts.

Would you read the statutes and case law yourself when deciding a case, or would you rely heavily on what paralegals, associate attorneys, or law clerks tell you?

Law Clerks are vital to the Judge’s requirement to render clear, correct, and timely rulings. Judges rely on the law clerk to research the legal issues and applicable law presented in each case and draft memos, orders and opinions. In addition to collaborating with my team, I will absolutely read and study the appropriate law as well as the briefing, transcripts and evidence to be fully prepared to render decisions.

As an attorney, what’s the maximum caseload you’ve had at one time?

At any one time, I have handled as many as 150 – 160 cases per month alone.

Do you know the caseload in the court you’re running for and how many active cases you will be expected to handle in any given month?

There is a backlog, particularly of civil cases, and the number of pending cases changes monthly. To anticipate how many cases must be addressed monthly, it is important to distinguish between the civil caseload and the criminal misdemeanor cases, the status of each case and what has to be done to bring each case to a resolution. I expect to handle several hundreds of cases per month.

How do you plan to organize your court? How do you plan to be both efficient and judicious?

I will improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the DeKalb County State Court by planning the Court’s calendar a minimum of one year in advance. I plan to utilize a hybrid system of virtual and in-person court. One week per month will be reserved for specially set trials. As a policy, I will limit continuances. This can be achieved by working with counsel to set realistic dates. Finally, I will have a standing order to govern routine due dates and discovery considerations.

If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? What will you do to promote ethics and transparency in government?

If elected, I will take an oath to promote public confidence in the judiciary through transparency and impartiality. Judges must be transparent. Conflicts, income and relationships must be disclosed. Recuse when necessary. Finally, to serve in this role, a judge must embrace sacrificing some personal freedoms for the honor of solving citizen’s problems and the responsibility of preserving our justice system.

Yolanda Mack

Campaign website and social media pages: Yolandaforjudge.com

What is your occupation? Attorney

What is the neighborhood you call home? Stone Mountain

Can you tell us anything about yourself or your life that you think is important for voters to know?

I am a native of DeKalb County. I attended Avondale Elementary School and I’m a graduate of Avondale High School. I have spent my entire career as a public servant. I began my career as a public defender and I am currently the Deputy of the Sexual Assault Unit where I advocate for victims of sexual violence. The last eight years of my career has been in leadership. Prior to becoming the Deputy in Fulton County, I was the Deputy of the Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Unit in the DeKalb District Attorney’s Office.

Why are you running for this position?

I love DeKalb County. I grew up here. I’m a graduate of Avondale High School. I have spent my entire career as a public servant. I began my career as a public defender. Currently, I’m the Deputy of the Sexual Assault Unit. I’m a member of Leadership DeKalb Class of 2021, Junior League of DeKalb, the co chair of the Black Pearls mentoring program for the National Council of Negro Women DeKalb Section. I’m also on the board of the International Women’s House, a domestic violence shelter that services families in DeKalb. I look forward to continuing to give back to a county that has given so much to me. I want to make DeKalb better.

If elected, what are your top two or three priorities?

My top priority is to reduce the backlog cases. My second priority is to launch a domestic violence accountability court.

Why are you a better candidate than your opponents?

I am the ideal candidate for this position because I am from DeKalb for DeKalb. It’s important for a judge to be familiar with and understand the community the she serves. Secondly, I have the most experience. I am have handled thousands of cases and tried over a hundred cases as a public defender and as a prosecutor. I have experience on both sides. Balance is important. Thirdly, I’m the only candidate currently serving in a leadership role. I have been in leadershipthe last 8 years. I’m currently the Deputy of the Sexual Assault Unit in the Fulton District Attorney’s Office. Prior to that, I was the Deputy of the Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Unit in DeKalb County.

What, in your opinion, is an ideal judicial demeanor?

An ideal judicial demeanor is someone that is prepared, knowledgeable, patient, and always showing respect to the lawyers and the litigants that appear before me.

What experience do you have practicing law in DeKalb County?

From 2016-2020 I was the Deputy of the Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Unit in the DeKalb District Attorney”s Office. I supervised a unit of lawyers, investigators, paralegals and victim advocates that advocated on the behalf of victims of sexual assault and domestic violence. Under my leadership, the unit received the Unit of the Year Award.

What areas of law have you practiced? Did you have a primary focus? If so, what?

My primary practice is criminal law. I have mainly handled complex litigation, such as homicides, sexual assaults, and co-defendant cases. I received attorney of the year while assigned to homicides and high profile cases. I also received attorney of the year while litigating sexual assaults cases. I have handled some civil hearings.

How often did you practice outside that primary focus area?

My primary focus area is criminal complex litigation cases. I practice outside of that area when necessary. If there is a case that requires a competency civil trial, I will handle that trial. Also, many of the sexual assault cases will also have cases pending in family court. If that is the situation, I will also work alongside the family law attorneys to ensure that the cases are handled properly.

How much litigation did you do as an attorney? How much litigation did you handle in state court?

I have spent my entire 25 plus years of experience as a litigation attorney. All of my litigation experience is in Superior Court.

How many different courts have you practiced in?

I have practiced in the Superior Court of DeKalb County, Superior Court of Fulton County, Superior Court of Barrow County and the Superior Court of Jackson County

Have you argued cases before the Georgia Court of Appeals or Georgia Supreme Court?

No

Would you read the statutes and case law yourself when deciding a case, or would you rely heavily on what paralegals, associate attorneys, or law clerks tell you?

As a judge, I will always read the statutes and cases for myself. It’s very important that I understand the law and the cases that come before me.

As an attorney, what’s the maximum caseload you’ve had at one time?

As a career trial attorney, I have had a caseload of 300 cases or more at one time.

Do you know the caseload in the court you’re running for and how many active cases you will be expected to handle in any given month?

Between the civil and criminal cases, the case load can approach 2,000 annually. Since COVID and other issues such as the closure of the courthouse last year, there are backlogs that must be addressed.

How do you plan to organize your court? How do you plan to be both efficient and judicious?

I plan to be efficient and judicious by scheduling cases in a timely manner. I will create a scheduling order for the complex cases so that they can also be heard in a timely manner. I plan to be on time and be mindful of the time of the parties before me. I will treat each person that appears before me with respect. I will rule on motions in a timely manner in order to facilitate a resolution of the case or a trial. My courtroom will have a judicial assistant and criminal case manager to ensure that cases are being calendared in a timely manner and to ensure we are responding to the attorney’s inquiries.

If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? What will you do to promote ethics and transparency in government?

Yes. To promote ethics and transparency I will continue to make the court accessible to the public, by allowing the public to access the courtroom procedures in person, by zoom and YouTube.

Dionne McGee

Campaign website and social media pages: www.dionnemcgee.com; FB: Dionne McGee and Dionne McGee for State Court Judge; IG: dionnemcgee24

What is your occupation? Senior Assistant District Attorney, DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office

What is the neighborhood you call home? Decatur

Can you tell us anything about yourself or your life that you think is important for voters to know?

I am a daughter of DeKalb with a legacy of service and a demonstrated commitment to serving the DeKalb County communities. I have been practicing law for 24 years. I have been both a prosecutor and criminal defense attorney in DeKalb County State and Superior Courts. I owned and managed my law firm in DeKalb, which focused on criminal defense, personal injury, and family law. I am a wife, mother, and community servant. I have the professional and life experience that is well suited for the DeKalb County State Court, and I hope to earn your support.

Why are you running for this position?

My legal career and volunteer work are a reflection of my heart for the well-being of people. I have lived in Dekalb my entire life. But more importantly, I am a servant leader with a demonstrated commitment to giving back to my profession and my community. I want to continue that legacy by connecting the courts to the community to make DeKalb even better. I can think of no higher honor than serving the people of DeKalb County as a State Court Judge.

If elected, what are your top two or three priorities?

If elected, I will immediately work to address any backlog of cases that exist in the division. While I will hold defendants responsible for their criminal behavior, I will also support accountability courts and other rehabilitation programs that address any challenges that exist that may have led to their commission of a crime so that I can do my part to close the revolving door to the criminal justice system. Specifically, I will work to establish a misdemeanor veterans court program.

Why are you a better candidate than your opponents?

I am the only candidate who has demonstrated a commitment to serving the people of DeKalb County. As a community servant, I have advocated for children and raised awareness of issues for all who live in DeKalb throughout my life. I have done this as a leader in numerous service organizations in DeKalb. I am the only candidate who has worked extensively in the DeKalb County State Court fighting for victims of crime and representing the accused. I am the only candidate who has worked as a deputy chief prosecutor in the State Court and led a specialized unit of attorneys that prosecuted domestic violence, animal cruelty, and elder abuse cases. My professional and life experiences are second to none, and this makes me the best-qualified candidate for State Court Judge.

What, in your opinion, is an ideal judicial demeanor?

Exercising patience and treating everyone with dignity and respect are the hallmarks of an ideal judicial demeanor.

What experience do you have practicing law in DeKalb County?

I began practicing law in Atlanta in 2000 and transitioned to working in the county I call home in 2009. I have practiced law in the Magistrate, State, and Superior Courts of DeKalb County. I have practiced law in all 11 divisions of the State Court of DeKalb County as either a prosecutor or defense attorney. I owned and managed my law firm, McGee Law LLC, located in Decatur, for five years, representing members of my community during the worst of times in divorce, child custody, and personal injury matters. I currently work as a Senior Assistant District Attorney in DeKalb County, assigned to the Crime Strategies and Community Partnerships Unit.

What areas of law have you practiced? Did you have a primary focus? If so, what?

I am the only candidate with civil and criminal experience in the State Court of DeKalb County. I have practiced criminal law for many years in the State and Superior Courts of DeKalb. While criminal law was my primary focus, I am grateful for the experience of representing individuals injured by the wrongdoing of others, as well as those seeking a divorce and custody of a child.

How often did you practice outside that primary focus area?

Outside of criminal law, personal injury, and family law, I assisted individuals with estate planning and represented students pro bono in student tribunal hearings.

How much litigation did you do as an attorney? How much litigation did you handle in state court?

I have litigated cases my entire 24-year career. I have handled matters in multiple jurisdictions. I have litigated thousands of cases as a seasoned prosecutor in the State Court. As a trial lawyer in private practice, I litigated personal injury, business, and criminal law matters in the State Court of DeKalb County, and family law matters in the Superior Court of Dekalb County.

How many different courts have you practiced in?

I have practiced in the State and Superior Courts of DeKalb, Gwinnett, Fulton, Clayton, Cobb, Rockdale, Newton, Henry, and Fayette County. I have also practiced before the Office of State Administrative Hearings, and numerous municipal courts throughout the metro area.

Have you argued cases before the Georgia Court of Appeals or Georgia Supreme Court?

I am admitted to practice law in the Georgia Court of Appeals, the Georgia Supreme Court, and the United States Supreme Court. While I have filed appellate briefs with the Georgia Court of Appeals, I have not had the opportunity to argue in front of any appellate court.

Would you read the statutes and case law yourself when deciding a case, or would you rely heavily on what paralegals, associate attorneys, or law clerks tell you?

I will read the law and make thoughtful and informed decisions based on my understanding of the law and the facts of the case.

As an attorney, what’s the maximum caseload you’ve had at one time?

The maximum caseload I had at any given time was as a prosecutor in the State Court of DeKalb County, with approximately 300-400 cases.

Do you know the caseload in the court you’re running for and how many active cases you will be expected to handle in any given month?

Historically, there have been approximately 13,000 criminal cases filed each year in the State Court. The criminal and civil cases are divided evenly among the 7 judges in Division A of the State Court. The number of cases I will handle in any given month depends on the number of cases that are filed with our clerk’s office.

How do you plan to organize your court? How do you plan to be both efficient and judicious?

I plan to hire staff who are competent, professional, and experienced in communicating with the public. I will remain organized and decisive, and make timely rulings. I will use technology to effectively manage my cases. I will utilize video conferencing such as Zoom for pre-trial conferences, status hearings, and calendar calls and to resolve discovery disputes to promote efficiency. As a solo practitioner from 2012-2017, I had the opportunity to manage the business of the practice of law. I learned very quickly the importance of efficiency. Budgetary concerns, time management, marketing, and staffing were all important issues that I addressed daily.

If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? What will you do to promote ethics and transparency in government?

I will absolutely conduct myself ethically and in a transparent manner. The courthouse belongs to the people. My proceedings will always be open to the public. I will make sure that my staff is well-trained, respectful, and responsive to attorneys and parties. I will remain accessible to the community I serve. A judge who consistently engages with the public through volunteer work, and listens to their concerns, will certainly earn the public’s trust and increase the trust in our justice system. A judge who understands the dynamics and diversity of our communities would be more effective in administering justice for everyone.

DeKalb State Court Judge (Division A-6)

Ana Maria Martinez

Campaign website and social media pages: www.judgeanamariamartinez.com; https://www.instagram.com/judge_ana_maria_martinez; https://www.facebook.com/JudgeAnaMariaMartinez/; https://www.linkedin.com/in/judgeanamariamartinez/

What is your occupation? State Court Judge

What is the neighborhood you call home? Dunwoody

Can you tell us anything about yourself or your life that you think is important for voters to know?

I am the first and only Latina trial court judge in the state of Georgia. I was appointed in January 2022. My path to the bench is very unique. I went to law school, in large part, inspired by my paternal grandfather. He was a lawyer in Colombia who lived everyday his principles of the love of the law and the importance of access to justice. However, I never had any aspirations to the bench. After graduating law school, I worked as a civil defense attorney at a mid-size firm in Atlanta, and later as staff attorney to former Judge Dax Lopez. At the time, he was the only Latino judge in Georgia, and learning from him was one of the most incredible and formative experiences. My work as a staff attorney awakened in me an interest in public service. When Judge Lopez was leaving the bench, he encouraged me to put my name in the hat for the position, as there had never been a Latina judge in a trial court before, and there wasn’t much precedent for staff attorneys ascending directly to the bench in the metro area. I saw this as a great opportunity to not only do something I love, but also to encourage young people, and especially girls, to dream big and break barriers. I wanted them to see someone who looked and sounded like them in a position of leadership, so that they, too, could envision themselves following their dreams. Getting to my position has meant overcoming preconceived notions about my ethnicity and culture, breaking barriers personally and professionally, and putting in countless hours to learn and connect with my community. The road has never been easy, but the hard work has always been worth it. I love what I do, and I hope I get to continue serving the citizens of DeKalb and the metro-area for years to come.

Why are you running for this position?

Public service is where my heart is, and I hope to continue serving the citizens of DeKalb for many years to come. I have been working for and in DeKalb County since 2013. I have a thorough understanding of the responsibilities and expectations of a trial judge, and I run an efficient and fair court. I am also a firm believer in the importance of diversity in all aspects of leadership, and I understand that my place as the only Latina trial court judge in Georgia comes with a lot of responsibility, as I am opening paths and charting the way for many coming behind me.

If elected, what are your top two or three priorities?

In my next term, I hope to continue improving our processes to ensure litigants are seeing their matters addressed fairly and quickly. My priority will continue to be improving our clearance rates to get us to pre-pandemic numbers. I hope to continue issuing timely decisions and maintaining my reputation for being impartial and just. The DUI Court will also continue to be a priority as my hope is to keep growing our program, so we can change and impact as many lives as possible.

Why are you a better candidate than your opponents?

I worked in Division 6 as the Staff Attorney to then Judge Dax Lopez. In my position, I researched case law, prepared summaries for consideration, and consulted with the judge on orders. After retiring, Judge Lopez encouraged me to apply. I have now been serving as a State Court judge for 2.5 years, totaling my years of legal work in Division 6 to more than 10. In this time, I have ensured that cases are moving efficiently and effectively. I have presided over hundreds of hearings and trials, both civil and criminal, and have done so fairly and impartially. In addition to my hearings, I volunteer to preside over an accountability court. Along with another judge, I run a DUI Court to help individuals with alcohol addiction get treatment and achieve recovery instead of just sending them to jail. I also run the only Spanish DUI Court in the state, which is serving the diverse community of our county and the metro-area. This program is incredibly important to me because it is about making our community safer and changing lives. We have a very high success rate and have greatly reduced recidivism, which means our participants are now contributing positively to our community and no longer endangering others by drinking and driving.

What, in your opinion, is an ideal judicial demeanor?

It is incredibly important to have someone who is patient, compassionate, thoughtful, intentional, and humble. A judge should treat all court users with respect and courtesy and should have high emotional intelligence to connect and communicate with litigants, defendants, attorneys, and victims. At the same time, a judge should be open-minded and not afraid to use common sense.

What experience do you have practicing law in DeKalb County?

I have been working in DeKalb County since 2013 as both a staff attorney for Judge Dax Lopez, and as a judge since 2022. Prior to working for the county, I often handled cases in DeKalb State Court for many of my then clients.

What areas of law have you practiced? Did you have a primary focus? If so, what?

I have handled hundreds of civil and criminal cases since beginning my work for DeKalb County in 2013. Prior to that, I worked as a civil litigator handling everything from medical malpractice, to products liability, to warranty claims, to everything in between. I was very fortunate to have a diverse practice that gave me a great insight into all the types of cases that often appear before me in court as a State Court judge.

How often did you practice outside that primary focus area?

I was very fortunate to have had a fairly diverse practice where I handled a wide range of civil cases. Since working for the court, I have handled thousands of criminal cases to conclusion.

How much litigation did you do as an attorney? How much litigation did you handle in state court?

Before working for DeKalb County, I was a civil litigation attorney. The majority of my cases were before state courts in the metro area. I handled medical malpractice, premises liability, products liability, warranty matters, among many other types of cases. My experience expressly prepared me for my job as a state court judge, because it gave me a real understanding of the needs and challengers litigators face every day.

How many different courts have you practiced in?

I am admitted to practice law in all Georgia Courts and, before taking the bench, I practiced primarily in state and superior courts. However, I have been working for the DeKalb State Court in different capacities since 2013, therefore, I have not had the opportunity to practice in other courts since that time.

Have you argued cases before the Georgia Court of Appeals or Georgia Supreme Court?

I have not personally argued cases before these courts. However, some of my decisions have been appealed, and I have been consistently affirmed by them.

Would you read the statutes and case law yourself when deciding a case, or would you rely heavily on what paralegals, associate attorneys, or law clerks tell you?

I am very involved in all of my cases, and I make sure to research and evaluate the applicable law in each case before me. My background as a staff attorney helps me do so accurately and effectively in preparation for hearings and trials. In addition, I have a phenomenal staff attorney that serves as both my attorney and my associate. He is incredibly bright and serves as a sounding board to make sure I am not overlooking anything when making decisions and to provide perspective and assistance when decisions need to be made quickly during trials.

As an attorney, what’s the maximum caseload you’ve had at one time?

Both in private practice, as a staff attorney, and now as a judge, I have handled a very large volume of cases. It has depended on the year and the scope of my work, but I have a strong project management background that has worked very well to ensure all cases are properly and efficiently moving through the process to resolution. Currently, I handle hundreds of civil and criminal cases every month.

Do you know the caseload in the court you’re running for and how many active cases you will be expected to handle in any given month?

I am very proud of the work we do in our division. My civil case count varies from about 500-800 cases, and I currently and consistently run one of the most efficient civil dockets in state court. On the criminal side, we are very intentionally working through the backlog created by the pandemic, the fact the division didn’t have a judge for about 6 months, and the flooding that closed down the courthouse for about 4 months in 2023. We run numerous calendars and handle hundreds of cases a month, with a large number of them working to resolution.

How do you plan to organize your court? How do you plan to be both efficient and judicious?

I have been very fortunate to have worked for Division 6 since 2013. In that time, I have had the opportunity of both contribute and lead to the organizational design of the division. As a staff attorney, I was primarily in charge of the civil docket and, since that time, we have had one of the most efficient ones in the state court bench, closing the most cases in a consistent basis. My criminal docket is always continuously being reviewed and improved. I am a firm believer in holding regular meetings with all stakeholders to make sure all aspects of the process are being handled fairly and efficiently.

If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? What will you do to promote ethics and transparency in government?

Absolutely. I have been doing so already for 2.5 years and will continue to do so as long as DeKalb County citizens allow me to serve. We have open courts and anyone is welcome to come and observe court proceedings. In addition, we stream all virtual hearings on YouTube.

TyShawn Yvonne Jackson

Campaign website and social media pages: tyshawnjackson.com; IG handle – tyshawnforjudge; Facebook handle – TyShawn Jackson for DeKalb County State Court Judge

What is your occupation? Senior Assistant District Attorney

What is the neighborhood you call home? South DeKalb

Can you tell us anything about yourself or your life that you think is important for voters to know?

I was called to serve justice after losing my mother to gun violence at the hands of her domestic partner when I was 9 years old. I don’t want another 9-year-old to experience what I experienced, especially when I can do something about it. No child should ever have to endure that kind of trauma. If elected as the next State Court Judge of DeKalb County, I will institute a Domestic Violence Accountability Court. This court will take a holistic approach to address the dangerous, ongoing epidemic of domestic violence in DeKalb County. Such an approach will provide safety for families as well as accountability and treatment for offenders.

Why are you running for this position?

I was called to serve justice after losing my mother to gun violence at the hands of her domestic partner when I was nine years old. This experience was life-changing. Both the prosecutor and the judge assigned to my mother’s case showed great compassion, empathy, and professionalism. Throughout my career, I have aspired to serve as they did – seeking justice for victims and accountability for those who do harm. I am running to be the next State Court Judge of DeKalb County to serve the community that raised me and provided me with the necessary resources to become an attorney and graciously represent the citizens of DeKalb. I am committed to using this platform to uphold the principles that have been instilled in me since childhood by the legal system: justice, fairness, and integrity.

If elected, what are your top two or three priorities?

A successful term as a DeKalb County State Court Judge involves several key aspects. The first is delivering fair and impartial judgements. I am committed to following the principles enshrined in our Constitution and statues and rendering decisions grounded in legal principles rather than personal beliefs. I also believe in fostering transparency and accessibility. Effective communication with litigants, legal professionals, and the public will promote understanding and trust in the legal system. My courtroom will be known as a forum for the peaceful resolution of conflicts where decorum and respect are always maintained. I also look forward to establishing of a domestic violence accountability court. This court will take a holistic approach to address the dangerous, ongoing epidemic of domestic violence in DeKalb County. Such an approach will provide safety for families as well as accountability and treatment for offenders. We can and must do more to stem the tide of domestic violence.

Why are you a better candidate than your opponents?

As a candidate for the esteemed position of State Court Judge, I am honored to share with you the principles and experiences that set me apart in this race. First and foremost, my substantial litigation experience distinguishes me in this election. Over my career, I’ve navigated the intricacies of jury trials, showcasing diligence and expertise. Having conducted over 60 jury trials and more than 500 bench trials, I’ve gained comprehensive familiarity with courtroom procedures and the application of legal principles. This invaluable skill set has been honed through practical experience, proving essential as I pursue a role in the judiciary. Moreover, my ability to create innovative solutions and proactive initiatives is evident in my role as the head of the Firearm Violence Prevention Unit within the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office. Our unit’s pioneering approach, unmatched in the state of Georgia, has delivered tangible results in reducing firearm-related crimes and protecting our citizens. This groundbreaking unit, which I implemented and led at the direction of District Attorney, Sherry Boston, stands as a testament to my ability to create meaningful solutions when addressing challenging issues. My commitment to my community runs deep. I am not just a candidate seeking to serve; I am a proud citizen of DeKalb, raised in Dekalb, and a proud graduate of DeKalb County public school system. I am deeply rooted in my community. I am a member of the NAACP -DeKalb County Branch, NCNW-DeKalb Section, Junior League of DeKalb County, and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. I also serve on the board of directors for DeKalb Pro Bono, where I am privileged to provide guidance on how to effectively provide pro bono legal assistance to low-income families in DeKalb County.

What, in your opinion, is an ideal judicial demeanor?

An ideal judicial demeanor embodies a combination of essential qualities crucial to the fair and effective administration of justice. Foremost among these is impartiality, ensuring that a judge remains unbiased and treats all parties and cases with equity and without prejudice. Integral to this is maintaining unwavering integrity, upholding the highest standards of honesty and ethical conduct both on and off the bench. Respectfulness towards all individuals involved in the legal process is paramount, encompassing litigants, attorneys, witnesses, and court staff. A judge must demonstrate patience and attentiveness, actively listening to arguments and evidence presented in court while maintaining composure and calmness, even in the face of contentious situations. This temperament fosters an environment conducive to fair proceedings and sound decision-making. Moreover, an ideal judicial demeanor involves displaying judicial temperament that inspires confidence in the legal system, conveying authority, fairness, and impartiality. This demeanor is complemented by an open-minded approach, welcoming diverse perspectives and legal interpretations while remaining receptive to new information. Clear and effective communication is essential, ensuring that all parties comprehend the proceedings, decisions, and legal rationale. Ultimately, by embodying these qualities, a judge cultivates trust in the judiciary, promotes fairness and justice, and upholds the fundamental principles of the rule of law.

What experience do you have practicing law in DeKalb County?

I have dedicated the majority of my legal career to serving the citizens of DeKalb County. From 2013 to 2018, I served DeKalb as a prosecutor handling misdemeanor cases before State Court. Since 2018, I have served the citizens of DeKalb as a prosecutor handling felony cases before Superior Court.

What areas of law have you practiced? Did you have a primary focus? If so, what?

I have practiced criminal and civil cases; however, the majority of the work I’ve done as an attorney has been in the area of criminal law. I have been a prosecutor for over 11 years. I served as an Assistant Solicitor-General for 5 years in the Office of the DeKalb County Solicitor-General, and I have spent the last 6 years serving as an Assistant District Attorney in the Office of the DeKalb County District Attorney. Prior to serving as a prosecutor, I worked as a staff attorney to the Honorable Asha F. Jackson, Superior Court Judge, DeKalb County, disseminating criminal and civil orders to litigants.

How often did you practice outside that primary focus area?

I am currently a Senior Assistant District Attorney heading the Firearm Violence Prevention Unit in the DeKalb District Attorney’s Office. As a Senior Assistant District Attorney, we are prohibited from practicing law in any other area.

How much litigation did you do as an attorney? How much litigation did you handle in state court?

I have litigated cases for the majority of my legal career. As a prosecutor for the last 11 years, I’ve participated in more than 60 jury trials and over 500 bench trials across recorder’s court, state court, and superior court. I’ve developed the ability to think quickly on my feet and adapt when circumstances do not go according to plan. I’ve received comprehensive training in applying legal principles to trial issues and adeptly handling unforeseen challenges and matters of first impression as they arise during court proceedings.

How many different courts have you practiced in?

I have practiced before multiple courts, including Recorder’s Courts, State Courts, Magistrate Courts, and Superior Courts.

Have you argued cases before the Georgia Court of Appeals or Georgia Supreme Court?

While I have been admitted to practice law before the Georgia Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court of Georgia, I have never argued a case before either of these respective courts.

Would you read the statutes and case law yourself when deciding a case, or would you rely heavily on what paralegals, associate attorneys, or law clerks tell you?

While law clerks, associate attorneys, and paralegals engage in extensive research to assist judges in determining the relevant laws applicable to various cases, it is the judge’s responsibility to disseminate orders from the bench. If elected to serve as the next State Court Judge, I will read all applicable law to ensure that my rulings are based on legal principles and not personal beliefs or the beliefs of others.

As an attorney, what’s the maximum caseload you’ve had at one time?

For the last 11 years, I have served DeKalb County citizens as an Assistant District Attorney, handling a high volume of cases. At any given moment, I’ve had hundreds of cases where I was the lead counsel and handled every case through final disposition.

Do you know the caseload in the court you’re running for and how many active cases you will be expected to handle in any given month?

While I am not certain of the caseload currently assigned to Division A6, I am aware that there is an extensive backlog assigned to this division. I have handled a high volume caseload throughout my career, and I am prepared to handle the caseload of Division A6. I plan to get to work on day one and prioritize the oldest cases while ensuring that new cases are placed on calendars and litigants are provided with a realistic timeframe for when dispositions will be entered in their cases.

How do you plan to organize your court? How do you plan to be both efficient and judicious?

Organizing the court effectively requires careful planning and consideration of various factors to ensure both efficiency and judiciousness. To achieve this balance, I will implement several strategies. Firstly, I will prioritize case management techniques that streamline court proceedings and reduce delays. This includes setting realistic timelines for hearings and trials, implementing efficient scheduling practices, and utilizing technology to expedite administrative tasks. Secondly, I will foster collaboration among court personnel, including myself and support staff, to ensure smooth coordination and communication. By promoting teamwork and sharing best practices, we can optimize the functioning of the court and minimize bottlenecks. Thirdly, I will invest in training and professional development programs for court staff to enhance their skills and knowledge in case management, legal procedures, and technology. Well-trained personnel are better equipped to handle cases efficiently while upholding the principles of fairness and justice. Additionally, I will leverage alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, such as mediation and arbitration, to resolve cases expediently and alleviate the burden on the court docket. By offering parties the opportunity to settle disputes outside of the courtroom, we can achieve timely resolutions while preserving judicial resources for more complex matters.

If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? What will you do to promote ethics and transparency in government?

Yes, if elected, I unequivocally promise to conduct myself in an ethical and transparent manner. I recognize the critical importance of integrity and openness in public service. To promote ethics and transparency in government, I will implement several measures. Firstly, I will ensure that all my actions are guided by the highest ethical standards, adhering strictly to the principles of honesty, integrity, and accountability. Secondly, I will foster a culture of transparency by proactively disclosing information to the public, including decisions, policies, and financial transactions, through accessible channels such as public records, reports, and meetings. By prioritizing ethics and transparency, I aim to build trust with the community and uphold the principles of good governance.

