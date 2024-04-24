Candidate Q&A – State House and Senate

Share

This article has been updated.

Senate and House maps have changed this year due to redistricting. Please check your ballot to determine if your Senate or House district has changed. To see the new maps for state House races, click here. To see the new maps for state Senate races, click here. To view your ballot for the May 21 primary election, visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter page by clicking here.

Early voting in the May 21 primary election begins on April 29.

Here are the candidate Q&As for the Democratic state house and senate races. The answers have not been edited and are published in the order they were received. Several candidates did not respond to our Q&A. This post will be updated when they respond.

House District 84

Mary Margaret Oliver (Incumbent)

Campaign website and social media pages: marymargaretoliver.org, Twitter/X – mmo_mary, Facebook – Mary Margaret Oliver for House District 84, Instagram

What is your occupation? Lawyer and State Representative

What is the neighborhood you call home? Druid Hills

Can you tell us anything about yourself or your life that you think is important for voters to know?

I enjoy learning about issues in depth, and I am good at resolving conflicts.

Why are you running for this position?

I have experience and relationships in the Capitol that are useful in serving my constituents. DeKalb County is home. I graduated from Druid Hills High School, and I care about the people who live here.

If elected, what are your top two or three priorities?

Mental health reform (continue ongoing process initiated by David Ralston), reduction of gun violence (passage of Red-Flag law and expansion of background checks for all gun sales), and expanding Medicaid to serve the 500,000 Georgians who are not insured.

Why are you a better candidate than your opponents?

I have experience, skills, and a commitment to public service demonstrated by several decades of civic and community work.

In your opinion, what is the role of a legislator?

The role of a legislator is listening, understanding in depth the issues that impact constituents, building coalitions to solve problems, and bringing more people into the political process.

Who is the elected official (past or present) you most admire, and why do you admire them?

President Jimmy Carter, whose service and integrity can never be questioned.

What, in your opinion, is the most critical issue facing Georgians right now? What is your proposal for addressing it?

The most critical issue facing Georgians right now is the growing inequality between the haves and have-nots. The benefits of Georgia’s strong economy reach too few people. Solutions must focus on creating more equitable opportunities, particularly in education and health care.

Many of you are running in districts with maps that are dramatically different from the ones used in the last election. What are your strategies to engage and educate these voters about the upcoming election?

It is a privilege to serve any district, and I have had opportunities in past offices to learn how to reach out and engage voters, both newer citizens of DeKalb and longtime citizens. Both deserve to have their voices heard and their influence recognized. It has always been a priority for me to communicate with both new and long-term constituents. Strategies that I have used and will continue to use are town halls, my newsletter and website, social media, and media opportunities through television, radio and print. I am a frequent contributor to WABE’s Politically Georgia.

If elected, how will you work with members of the opposite party to accomplish your goals?

Because of my skills and relationships with those of other party, I have been tapped for leadership in bipartisan efforts such as mental health reform. I am the senior Democrat in every committee where I serve, including Appropriations, Judiciary and Governmental Affairs, and based on that role I have specific obligations to offer bipartisan support or to oppose agendas Democrats oppose. Recognizing that every legislator is unique and has something to offer is key to building relationships and solving problems.

How will you work with the leadership of DeKalb County to accomplish their legislative goals?

I have had multiple opportunities to work with leaders of DeKalb County due to my law career and my past roles as a judge and civic leader in DeKalb County. I have had much success in carrying legislation for the cities I represent, the school districts I represent, and other governmental groups and elected officials.

If you are elected, would you support annexation efforts or creating new cities in DeKalb County and Georgia?

I have drafted and co-sponsored legislation to improve procedures for annexation. I have voted for and against new cities in DeKalb County, and I evaluate each effort based on individual merits and wishes of citizens both inside and outside of the targeted area.

Should the 60% annexation method be revised? If so, in what way? If not, why not?

Yes. Improvements should be made in the 60% process. The 60% method should also include a referendum, and there should be a mandate that pension legacy issues be addressed. Voters should be given more information on service delivery contracts and how tax burdens would be shared.

As local cities and counties grapple with housing affordability and housing diversity, what should the legislature do to support more access to affordable housing?

The General Assembly should provide incentives for greater density and expanded zoning options. Development Authority incentives for multi-use or apartment projects must be offered only contingent upon provision of affordable housing

Do you think Medicaid should be expanded? Why or why not?

Medicaid should be expanded, which will improve access to quality medical care for all Georgians. The current system is inequitable, costly, and injurious to all voters. Additionally, as part of Medicaid expansion, we must increase rate reimbursement for medical providers.

Last year, the General Assembly passed a significant mental health reform bill. Should more be done to improve mental health care facilities and access in Georgia? Why or why not?

As a member of the Behavioral Health Commission for the past three years, we have made specific budget and legislative reform proposals. As a primary sponsor of House Bill 1013 (2022), House Bill 520 (2023), and Senate Bill 533 (2024), I have been centrally involved in the mental health reform process initiated by then Speaker David Ralston. In total, through the leadership of David Ralston and the behavioral health commission, we have appropriated 500 million dollars of money for mental health services. There is a great deal more to be done, specifically in delivering services for mentally ill citizens in crisis, increasing reimbursement rates for providers, and taking multiple actions to increase the workforce needed to face Georgia’s mental health crisis. More details on these proposals can be reviewed in the three years of recommendations made by the Behavioral Health Commission where I continue to serve as Subcommittee Chair of Workforce Development.

The Legislature was looking to address increasing property assessments this year, with a few bills related to floating homestead exemptions introduced. Should the General Assembly address property assessments? If so, how? If not, why not?

I have sponsored local legislation for homestead exemptions and voted for procedural changes in the assessment process. There is no consistency in the way exemptions are granted by the many cities in DeKalb County.

What should the state do with any revenue surplus it receives?

We have statutory requirements for maintaining surpluses at a certain level, and we have always met those obligations. We are in a period now where the surplus is controlled by the Governor. Too much of the lottery surplus is from general revenue, and other authorities or entities should be utilized to serve citizens’ needs, particularly in the areas of education, public safety, and health care.

If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? What will you do to promote ethics and transparency in government?

My record speaks for itself in promoting ethics and transparency in government

Hunter Kemp

Campaign website and social media pages: Hunterforgeorgia.com Facebook : Hunter For Georgia

What is your occupation? Finance industry / asset management

What is the neighborhood you call home? Forest Hills (Decatur)

Can you tell us anything about yourself or your life that you think is important for voters to know?

I grew up in a single parent home, which taught me how important compassion and family is. It also showed me the value and the critical importance of having a caring voice for people that need it the most from our elected officials. People deserve hope and opportunity throughout the struggles and also the fortune life has to bring and elected officials have a responsibility to be that voice for who they represent. I grew up in a Plumbing family, I was a Plumber myself actually before. I value and respect people from all walks of life. I have a deep rooted calling to fight for people that cannot fight for themselves and to be their voice in their needs and also their prosperities. Government can in fact be a healthy establishment.

Why are you running for this position?

Coming from where I come from, a broken home, I am passionate about being a caring voice for those I represent and showing everyone that they also can achieve whatever they dream of. Our Children are the future and we cannot leave them behind, we cannot leave anyone behind. We have to fight relentlessly to defend our human rights, our families, our Children, their education, our homes, bringing fair attainable home prices and rents to Georgia for our families and to bring hope and growth to Dekalb.

If elected, what are your top two or three priorities?

If elected, I will fight to regulate the amount of homes LLCs, funds and investors can buy in a certain radius which is contributing to outrageous rents and home prices. We must protect our families from this disaster unfolding. We must fight for more funding in our schools to provide programs for children, one example is for after school…We must keep and put effort into keeping our children that do not have the resources after school off the street. We save our kids, we save our future. Period.

Why are you a better candidate than your opponents?

I believe that the District needs compassion, love and a strong never ending voice that will represent them not just while the legislature is in session but every day. A lot of the new District (84) many other parts of the State has gone systemically underserved and left behind for far too long and it is time for change. I have a lot of great ideas to bring our community together, to bring peace and more stability in the State House to get the right legislation passed that our citizens and families need and deserve.

In your opinion, what is the role of a legislator?

It is not only to pass proper strong legislation that is in the best interest of the people, but it is to also use their organic platform they are on in their position to bring change that simply a caring relentless voice can give. Many look up to our lawmakers, they want to be like them, they are proud of them. It is time for everyone in office to reflect on if they are being the best role models in our communities they are suppose to be once they took the oath of office.

Who is the elected official (past or present) you most admire, and why do you admire them?

President Barrack Obama, he was raised by a single mother and a loving devoted grand mother just as I was growing up, he became a voice that fought for hope, change and prosperity. He had compassion and care. It is a beautiful example of what I have been saying someone can be in this position, even prior to President Obama taking the office of the Presidency, he was a shining star in humanity, community, equity and a voice that loved and cared. He understood his platform he was on and used it to make the world a better place.

What, in your opinion, is the most critical issue facing Georgians right now? What is your proposal for addressing it?

There are so many issues that are equally important, everyone has something they are struggling with and I do not ever want to discredit anyone’s hardships. Home prices and ridiculously high rents is a crucial issue that is not getting better but worse. It is driving families and everyone out of their homes, what they know and where they come from. Legislation fighting against the soon to be monopoly investors, property Developers, funds and LLCs are putting on our supply and demand is one of many ways to help in this fight. Protecting our families from rent price gauging based on availability due to homes and entire neighborhoods being bought up as ” investments” and then rented out at astronomical prices is crucial and continuing to allow this to continue is unacceptable in our State and across America.

Many of you are running in districts with maps that are dramatically different from the ones used in the last election. What are your strategies to engage and educate these voters about the upcoming election?

This goes back to my earlier point that a large part of the District has been underserved in many ways from many people, not everyone but many people throughout our government. We must build back trust in them and earn their vote. A lot of people have voiced their concerns in hopes they can find change. As an elected official or a candidate for office it is our responsibility to reach them, connect with them and fight for them. Honest and genuine community engagement and consistent meaningful involvement is key to understanding people’s needs and issues and educating them on what they are voting for when they vote for a candidate. Another major component that I think is taken extremely to lightly is that by officials keeping their word and they the voters and citizens are able to see that the promises of effort and the promises of fighting for them is met and kept even after they cast their vote.

If elected, how will you work with members of the opposite party to accomplish your goals?

I believe that like with anything in life, there is a middle ground people usually have to reach when in a situation that is not exclusive of just themselves. Many officials find the words middle ground and peace to name a few as a negative when working with the oppositition, in this case the GOP since holding control of the State House. It is time for everyone in both parties to lay down their swords, their pride and their stubbornness of being on the ”correct” side and fight for what Georgians and families alike not only need but deserve. Something in fact they have waited far too long for.

How will you work with the leadership of DeKalb County to accomplish their legislative goals?

It is simple – each and every one of us is in this together, in our State and in our local communities. I will happily and peacefully work with the leadership of DeKalb County. However, I do not believe that the priority should be ”their” goals- ( referring to the goals of the Dekalb county leadership). It is to fight for the goals and desires of our citizens, our voters and all Georgians to make sure their wants and needs are met. After all those great individuals who are electing us. They deserve that from their officials. When we lose sight of that is when we get into trouble. That is something I will not forget and urge my potential future colleagues not to forget either.

If you are elected, would you support annexation efforts or creating new cities in DeKalb County and Georgia?

Creating new cities is not the answer to many of the problems that motivate that idea/theory behind it. Voting at the ballot box and changing leadership at the county commission level and the city level if needed (and I will go ahead and say a change in leadership in many areas has been long needed throughout Georgia) will fix a lot of these issues that stimulate this. We need the right leadership in place at the State and all levels in our cities and counties in order to succeed and give our citizens the best because they whole heartedly deserve that from each and every one of us who take the oath office and decide to take this job on. The solution is not always more government and more tiers of tape. The solution rests in our officials taking their jobs as leaders seriously with passion knowing they are in this role for the common good and growth of their constituents and all Georgians.

Should the 60% annexation method be revised? If so, in what way? If not, why not?

The 60 % method sets a respectable high bar that enables the clear majority to have a say on decisions happening within their communities.

As local cities and counties grapple with housing affordability and housing diversity, what should the legislature do to support more access to affordable housing?

Fight, fight and continue the fight for our families and their homes…First off, affordable housing does not need nor does it deserve the stigma it carries. That needs to be a term that is gone, wiped out and away from leadership. The ideal of boxing people into terms is shameful to me. I view it entirely differently than what ” affordable housing” is often referred to as. One way is community engagement and acceptance, we all live together in this great State and we all need to embrace the diversity and differences we all bring with us to the table. The fact of the matter is some people are more fortunate than others and just because of that does not give them the allowance to exclude people from our communities and neighborhoods. lift people up to take them up is a saying I live by every day. As a product of someone being raised in unstable housing growing up and to no fault to my mother at all through always having to rent, I have seen the horrible devastating cycle it creates in our society and one of the first things I will do in office will be to fight and put logical proper restrictions on the housing monopoly that LLCs and investors alike are building in Georgia causing supply and demand issues by buying up bulks of neighborhoods in some instances bringing outrageous unlivable rental prices and also sale prices to Georgia. We cannot as a society promote homeownership while at the same time allow corporate greed to run the show because no one will take the fight against them. We will with pride and unwavering relentlessness take that fight to them and defend Georgians and all of our families in Georgia.

Do you think Medicaid should be expanded? Why or why not?

Absolutely! With the right leadership at the table solely taking the need of Georgians as priority we can and we will achieve that. We are close. Again, as I have said, we cannot leave anyone behind. That is not acceptable in this country. The Alternative programs in place simply are not working. Filling the gap and bringing healthcare to any Georgian who wishes to have it is not a privilege…It is and will always be a human right.

Last year, the General Assembly passed a significant mental health reform bill. Should more be done to improve mental health care facilities and access in Georgia? Why or why not?

When the time comes that anyone can say there is not more to be done is a day that we all, elected officials or not should be deeply worried. The fight is never done and the day is never over in pursuit of a better tomorrow.

The Legislature was looking to address increasing property assessments this year, with a few bills related to floating homestead exemptions introduced. Should the General Assembly address property assessments? If so, how? If not, why not?

I find this to be a local issue/concern needing addressed and I say that because if you have legislation being brought to the floor on this through the assembly you end up with a lot of people not directly in the community or involved within the community making decisions through a State vote for that said community of subject.

What should the state do with any revenue surplus it receives?

This is something that can bring a lot of positive growth to Georgia and Georgians by logically and properly seeking areas of investment into our communities and our State that would serve the best good, whether it be more options for healthcare funding while we fight for full expansion, more programs for our children, or more stronger mental healthcare reform. The list goes on and I will say this, it is an investment into our communities and our citizens and when they vote for us they are entrusting us with that choice. It needs to be met with the utmost diligence and integrity in allocating surplus funds in the State.

If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? What will you do to promote ethics and transparency in government?

Yes, absolutely. I believe at any level of government every elected official should be held accountable. I want everyone to know this…That the voters are the employers and the elected officials are the employees and we must take it upon ourselves to build even stronger accountability measures/protocols in Georgia.

House District 90

*Note: Reps. Saira Draper and Becky Evans are both incumbent candidates running for House District 90. Draper is the incumbent for HD 90. Evans previously represented HD 89 but was redrawn into HD 90 during the redistricting special session in December 2023.

Becky Evans (Incumbent – HD 89)

Campaign website and social media pages: beckyevans.com, my handle on Social media is @beckyevansga

What is your occupation? Currently a State Representative in Georgia, a retired healthcare technology professional.

What is the neighborhood you call home? Druid Hills

Can you tell us anything about yourself or your life that you think is important for voters to know?

I’m a wife, mother of three now adult children, former DeKalb public schools volunteer of 18 years, 32 year DeKalb County homeowner, co-founder of a non-profit to allow more kids to play sports, and a 6 year legislator for my community.

Why are you running for this position?

I initially decided to run for this position because I was deeply concerned about the lack of service our families were getting from our sitting representative. I decided to run because I wanted to see our kids schools be the best they could be, to create safer neighborhoods, to move our county towards green and more sustainable energy, and protect the rights of every Georgia family. I’m running for reelection because that job isn’t done.

If elected, what are your top two or three priorities?

Protect the rights of Georgia women and couples. Decrease gun violence. Increase literacy in our schools.

Why are you a better candidate than your opponents?

It’s great to say you want to do some thing. It’s rare to be able to point to a proven record of doing those things. I’m incredibly proud of my 100% pro choice voting record. I’m incredibly proud of my 100% pro LGBTQ record. I’m incredibly proud of my 100% record voting to defend voting rights. I’m incredibly proud to have specifically delivered nearly $10,000 for teacher pay raises over the past six years. I’m incredibly proud to have specifically delivered $80,000 per school per year and successfully fought to get over $100 million for student safety into our annual budget.

In your opinion, what is the role of a legislator?

To represent our community’s values at the capital

Who is the elected official (past or present) you most admire, and why do you admire them?

There are many. President Jimmy Carter. State Senator Elena Parent. Former DeKalb County Commissioner Kathie Gannon. State Senator Nan Orrock. Former Atlanta city council president, Felicia Moore. And so many others.

What, in your opinion, is the most critical issue facing Georgians right now? What is your proposal for addressing it?

Escalating gun violence. I will continue to get guns off of the street. I will continue to work with neighborhood groups to increase community policing. I will continue to fight for more after school programs and mentorship programs. I will continue to fight for more jobs and better jobs for our kids. I will continue to fight to bring down the cost of both homeownership and education so that our kids have a viable pathway.

Many of you are running in districts with maps that are dramatically different from the ones used in the last election. What are your strategies to engage and educate these voters about the upcoming election?

We have been working from day one to educate Georgia constituents on how redistricting has impacted them. We are putting out monthly newsletters. We have put up social media platforms. We are sending out weekly Robo calls. We are fielding phone calls both in our legislative office, and on the campaign from anybody that has questions. We are knocking on doors. We are putting out texts. We are putting out mail pieces. Voter education is a big deal to us

If elected, how will you work with members of the opposite party to accomplish your goals?

I have a long and proven history of working across the aisle. I was elected into the minority at the Georgia capital and I quickly had to learn how to navigate being in that minority to get my bills heard and voted on.

How will you work with the leadership of DeKalb County to accomplish their legislative goals?

I have an outstanding relationship with most of the members of the elected leader ship of DeKalb County, and I am incredibly proud of my relationships with nonprofit, business, and faith leaders in DeKalb County.

If you are elected, would you support annexation efforts or creating new cities in DeKalb County and Georgia?

It depends on the community advocacy for these efforts. I need to see a measurable level of interest. And I want to work with my DeKalb delegation colleagues and county commissioners on these matters as well.

Should the 60% annexation method be revised? If so, in what way? If not, why not?

I am open to looking into revising the 60% method. I need to talk with fellow elected officials, former officials, community leaders, and political researchers to to determine the best practices for annexation.

As local cities and counties grapple with housing affordability and housing diversity, what should the legislature do to support more access to affordable housing?

I’m incredibly proud of my proven record on delivering more affordable housing to DeKalb county families by increasing homestead exemptions, increasing child tax credits, and decreasing property taxes for low income seniors. I will continue to fight to increase the number of affordable housing units in DeKalb county.

Do you think Medicaid should be expanded? Why or why not?

Yes. Lack of access to quality affordable healthcare is the single, biggest concern and families who are worried about a catastrophic financial event, hitting their family this year. Expanding Medicaid is the single most affordable solution to the problem. You can build all the shiny new facilities you want, but if the patient population can’t pay for the services, then the facilities will not survive.

Last year, the General Assembly passed a significant mental health reform bill. Should more be done to improve mental health care facilities and access in Georgia? Why or why not?

I am incredibly proud to have helped deliver the passage of that mental health reform bill, and I’m so proud of my colleagues like state representative Mary Margaret Oliver, who worked for years to get it passed. I’m incredibly proud of my proven record of delivering funds directly to our local schools, so that our parents and teachers can make local decisions about how best to increase mental health programs for our kids. The General Assembly needs to increase our funding for school psychologists, counselors and social workers – our funding formula understaffs our schools at a significant level. And the General Assembly should include these positions are critical needs areas so students in these fields may receive loan forgiveness.

The Legislature was looking to address increasing property assessments this year, with a few bills related to floating homestead exemptions introduced. Should the General Assembly address property assessments? If so, how? If not, why not?

Yes. Our tax assessors offices have not done the best job of keeping up with property values, and that has resulted in extremely inflated increases in property taxes when our families least expect it. That makes budgeting, extremely stressful for hard-working, DeKalb county families, and small business owners. I am extremely proud of my proven record of partnering with our elected officials and tax assessors to decrease the cost to DeKalb families when possible.

What should the state do with any revenue surplus it receives?

Our number one priority should be decreasing gun violence – so we should invest in evidence based gun violence prevention programs to keep our kids safe at schools. Another key priority should be increasing the number of affordable housing units. Another critical priority is to invest in early childcare – dramatically increase the number of Childcare Assistance Program recipients – funding for early childcare is patchy and inadequate. And as I mentioned earlier, increase funding for school counselors, psychologists, and social workers. If a student’s mental health challenges are addressed proactively in a supportive school environment, this can dramatically decrease our issues with juvenile crime.

If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? What will you do to promote ethics and transparency in government?

Yes. Continue to file my campaign financial reports on time, with no penalties for late fees over the past six years. And continue to serve as the DeKalb Delegation’s ethics appointment convener, to seek highly qualified candidates from across the county to serve on the ethics board.

Saira Draper (Incumbent – HD 90)

Campaign website and social media pages: https://www.sairadraper.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/votesaira/ IG: https://www.instagram.com/votesaira/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/SairaForGeorgia Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@votesaira

What is your occupation? Attorney and co-founder of Power the Vote

What is the neighborhood you call home? Candler Park

Can you tell us anything about yourself or your life that you think is important for voters to know?

I have spent my career as a lawyer fighting to secure people’s fundamental rights. This is the kind of work I am passionate about; ensuring all of us have a fair shake, equality before the law, and a vigorous defense of our civil and human rights. At the legislature, I’ve been able to use these skills to make an impact right away; the AJC dubbed me a Democratic party “rising star” in 2023. I’m an expert in voting rights and elections. I was on the front lines of the fight for democracy in 2020 as the Director of Voter Protection for the Biden campaign in Georgia and the campaigns of Senators Warnock and Ossoff. In that role, I led a staff and over 12,000 volunteers who worked to ensure fair and free elections; there wasn’t a voting issue we didn’t grapple with. That experience has been invaluable to me in my current role as a legislator, where I fight back against a constant torrent of efforts to suppress the vote. On the personal front, my husband and I have three wonderful kids, ages 9, 6, and 3. Our children attend the neighborhood public school, and our family is involved in community activities including swim team, chorus, soccer, and scouts. I am deeply committed to making a difference because I want a better Georgia not just for my children, but for all of us.

Why are you running for this position?

It’s not just about wanting to make a difference, which I very much do; it’s also about having a meaningful way to do so. Voting Rights is the most critical issue facing us. It’s the foundation to all other issues: if we can’t elect people who represent our values–regarding healthcare, public safety, and the environment, to name a few–our values don’t become policy. I have an expertise in voting and elections that uniquely positions me to effectively advocate for change. District 90 values this expertise. Throughout the years our district has chosen women of color who are champions for democracy and voting rights to represent us. Stacey Abrams held this seat for over a decade, followed by Bee Nguyen who ran for Secretary of State. Our district elected me on the promise that I would apply my expertise and experience to fight for voting rights, and I am doing exactly that. I want a better Georgia for all of us. I have something unique and meaningful to contribute to make Georgia better, and that is why I’m running for re-election.

If elected, what are your top two or three priorities?

My top priority is to flip the Georgia House. Right now, Republicans control the House, the Senate, and the Governor’s office. This means that the bills state legislators hear, vote on, and pass reflect Republican priorities and values. It’s why the Georgia legislature banned abortion, hasn’t expanded Medicaid, refuses to hear reasonable gun safety legislation, and wastes precious limited time debating bills that target trans youth. It’s why we can’t get significant state budget allocations for DeKalb County. That dynamic changes instantly once we take the majority in the House. It’s the most impactful single change we can make. A separation of powers across parties means negotiation leverage for Democrats that we do not currently have under the Republican trifecta. District 90 is one of the most Democratic leaning districts in the state, but because of the current composition of the legislature, our values are not making their way through to policy. My second priority–which is very much intertwined with my first–is voting rights. You don’t flip the House without fair elections and access to the ballot. You don’t flip the House without pushing back on gerrymandering and uplifting the core tenets of democracy. Efforts to make voting harder have exploded since Democrats’ historic win in the 2020 election. Some of those efforts are obvious, but others are more subtle, like the concerted attempt to not certify valid election results, the effort to stack boards of elections with partisans, and the gradual expansion of the voter challenge statute. I have made it my business to stay abreast of these developments, and not let any effort to deceive or disenfranchise go unchallenged.

Why are you a better candidate than your opponents?

As I make the case for my re-election, it boils down to this: I am the candidate of democracy and diversity. First, democracy. In my time in office, I have emerged as a caucus leader on voting and elections. When Republicans come up with new ways to make voting harder or more confusing, my colleagues turn to me to understand the impact. At a time when the franchise is under constant attack, it’s never been more important to have a voting rights expert in the legislature. Second, diversity. District 90 values outside perspectives. At the Capitol, I am proud to serve our community as a woman of color, an immigrant, and the only member of the General Assembly who belongs to both the Asian and Hispanic Caucuses. The demographics in Georgia continue to diversify, and I submit our officeholders should reflect our wonderful diversity. Diversity comes in many forms. I am the mother of young children. It may surprise you that of the 180 representatives in the House, only three are women with elementary-age children. Along the same lines, I am one of few legislators with children in the public school system. Balancing family, career, and legislative duties can be challenging, but our perspective is needed as lawmakers navigate today’s world of childcare, quality education, maternal health, and gun safety.

In your opinion, what is the role of a legislator?

A legislator’s job is to be the voice and the advocate for the people they represent on issues of state government. I try hard to represent all of my constituents, regardless of whether they voted for me or not. I check in regularly with constituents across the entire district to understand where they are on the issues. When my constituents are divided on an issue, I try my best to understand all sides and vote in line with the majority’s wishes. My lived experiences certainly play a role in my analyses, but at the end of the day I vote in the capacity of a representative of my district, not to reflect what I feel as an individual. During the legislative session I write a weekly newsletter (copies are hosted on my website) and offer frequent community town halls. These are effective tools for communicating my thinking to my constituents, as well as incorporating their feedback. I believe constituents have the right to understand why legislators make the decisions they make, which is why I am candid and upfront in my communications. Finally, I think we have a special relationship with the media. We have a platform to amplify messaging and shape narratives. I take this responsibility seriously, and do my best to not say anything in an official capacity that isn’t well-informed or thoughtful, but also, to speak out where appropriate. When it comes to the election deniers’ and bad actors’ mis/disinformation campaign around elections, I try to be a voice in that conversation and frame issues from a perspective of knowledge and truth.

Who is the elected official (past or present) you most admire, and why do you admire them?

When Congressman John Lewis was alive, it felt like I was constantly running into him. I saw him at everyday places like neighborhood festivals, the airport, and grassroots protests. He welcomed all into conversation with him. If it was inconvenient for him to speak with his constituents, he never let it show. The level to which constituents had access to him was truly remarkable. He was so unassuming and humble that if you didn’t follow politics, you might never realize you were speaking with a giant. A legend. A person who had changed millions of lives for the better. No one will ever become the next John Lewis; he’s in a league of his own. But we can try to approach public service with his level of humility and moral clarity. And we can work in his spirit that Election Day is freedom day and must be protected.

What, in your opinion, is the most critical issue facing Georgians right now? What is your proposal for addressing it?

Gerrymandering is destroying our political system, and the average citizen’s ability to influence politics. While federal law prohibits racial gerrymandering, the courts have said political gerrymandering is permissible– and the parties have not been bashful about taking full advantage. In Georgia, the majority party draws the political maps. Politicians are quite literally drawing the districts they will run in (as well as the districts their political rivals will run in), and as a result, elected officials are choosing their constituents rather than voters choosing their elected officials. The conflicts of interest are obvious. Districts are drawn to give one political party outsize influence over the other, resulting in few competitive general elections. Most elections in Georgia are won in the primary stage where a small group of people have control over the outcome. And those small groups of people can, and sometimes do, pull candidates to the left or to the right of their district average. If politicians try to represent the majority of their constituents, they risk drawing a primary opponent who is willing to pander to primary voters only. Extremes on both sides win and the people in the middle are left out and have no influence at the polls and with their elected officials. It is time that we take the job of drawing political lines out of the hands of politicians and assign it to non-partisan independent redistricting commissions. I proposed legislation this year that would allow for putting the issue of independent redistricting commissions to the people via ballot initiative. Until we find some way to introduce neutrality to the redistricting process, the political divide will grow and most Georgians will be left on the outside looking in.

Many of you are running in districts with maps that are dramatically different from the ones used in the last election. What are your strategies to engage and educate these voters about the upcoming election?

The district I represent, House District 90, is not dramatically different. Most of it stayed intact. For the few additional neighborhoods that were added to the district, I’ve made inroads there by attending their neighborhood association meetings, submitting articles to neighborhood newspapers, going door to door, and holding town hall meetings. In every outreach effort, I’ve explained the implications of the redistricting decision. I’ve also created tools on my website so people can confirm whether they live within the current boundaries of House District 90, and so they can easily find the closest early voting location to them. Visit at sairadraper.com.

If elected, how will you work with members of the opposite party to accomplish your goals?

Republicans are the majority party in the General Assembly with control of both the House and Senate. No bill can pass without at least some of their votes. I would be doing my constituents a disservice if I did not have working relationships across the aisle. In my time in office, I’ve had success working with my Republican colleagues. Last month, when I learned a large portion of my district would be without a county commissioner for an extended period of time due to an unnecessary legal requirement, I worked with my Republican colleagues to amend one of their bills to include a fix. This would not have been possible had I not had existing working relationships with the key players. I’ve also had success giving ideas to Republicans who then carry the legislation in their names. That’s fine; getting things done is more important than who gets credit. An example of this is a bill carried by my Republican colleague that passed the legislature this year. The bill creates a process for stakeholders to “proof” ballots before they are printed. The impetus for this bill–and my idea for ballot proofing legislation–was an incident that occurred here in DeKalb County, when a school board race was inadvertently left off the ballot in one precinct. As an attorney, I am frequently asked by my Republican colleagues for my opinions on legislation, which provides me an opportunity to influence policy and cultivate relationships. As a point person for elections and voting legislation on the Democratic side, I am direct with my Republican colleagues about what we will support and what we will oppose. Finally I’ll note that while having relationships across the aisle has great value, I do not let that stand in the way of speaking truth to power. I am conscientious of the battles I choose, but do not sacrifice my values or principles when it comes to fiercely advocating for my constituents’ best interests.

How will you work with the leadership of DeKalb County to accomplish their legislative goals?

One of the best ways to serve our constituents is to get out of our silos and work with other elected officials whose districts overlap with ours. To that end, I’ve hosted eight House District 90 Town Halls since January where I invited elected officials from other sectors of government to participate: county commissioners, school board members, city council members, and state senators. The idea was that HD 90 constituents could come to one town hall and have all their questions answered. Whether their concerns were about potholes, economic development, or abortion access, there would be an elected official present who could address it. And from a personal perspective, it was helpful for me to hear and learn from other elected officials about their work, especially where we were tackling the same issues but from different angles. Complex issues often cross multiple levels of government. By way of example, the legislature passed a school voucher bill this year that is going to have a profound impact on our public school systems. I am grateful to have working relationships with members of the school boards, and we will be able to align on how to best prepare families.

If you are elected, would you support annexation efforts or creating new cities in DeKalb County and Georgia?

For me, this is not a simple yes or no. My position would depend on the rationale for the change. I am opposed to annexation or incorporation efforts animated by a desire to exclude certain people or to concentrate revenue for the exclusive use of a privileged few while withdrawing resources from others. I am more open to efforts rooted in a desire to create more local accountability, but this has to be done in a way that does not leave other neighborhoods worse off. There are lots of case-specific factors to consider on this question, and I would look to local leaders to better understand them before lending my support to their efforts.

Should the 60% annexation method be revised? If so, in what way? If not, why not?

Ensuring a clear majority of property owners and registered voters in a given area support an annexation effort is an important threshold to meet. While I am open to considering arguments for reasons a change is needed, this is not an issue I hear much about from constituents.

As local cities and counties grapple with housing affordability and housing diversity, what should the legislature do to support more access to affordable housing?

Over the last 15 years, gentrification has completely reshaped large parts of my district. I am proud that HD 90 is a great place to live and raise a family, and that’s why our neighborhoods have attracted so many new people. We have to consider where new residents will live while protecting older residents who have made HD 90 their homes for decades. Like many places across America, we have an imbalance in our supply (low) and demand (high). As a result, so many people who would love to move in or remain in our area are finding themselves priced out. Specifically, I believe the legislature should: >Keep taxes manageable for long-time homeowners so they can afford to stay in their homes >Crack down on predatory speculators who abuse the code enforcement system to pressure long-time residents into selling property, often at below market prices >Adopt protections for long-time renters who are being pushed out because of rising rents >Require denser affordable housing around MARTA stations to increase housing supply and housing diversity at lower cost per unit I believe the state should be aggressive about using all of the tools at its disposal to increase the supply and diversity of housing options everywhere, including HD 90.

Do you think Medicaid should be expanded? Why or why not?

Yes, I absolutely support expanding Medicaid. I spent much of the 2024 session working on the expansion of Medicaid. There were signs early in the session that Republicans were open to expanding Medicaid for the first time ever. They rolled back on that position only to again open discussions of expanding Medicaid. In the end, the GOP leadership killed Medicaid expansion this year. It’s our moral obligation to take care of all Georgians and that includes making sure all of them have access to healthcare. Forty other states have expanded this program to all uninsured adults, but Georgia has refused for over a decade. The federal government has always covered 90 percent of the cost of Medicaid expansion, and our U.S. senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff secured federal dollars to pay the remaining 10 percent. Even still, Republican leaders did not want to expand Medicaid, explaining that they wanted to give Gov. Brian Kemp’s unsuccessful Medicaid alternative ‘more time,’ Half a million Georgians who need healthcare don’t have time to wait. Not only is it the right thing to do, the state would ultimately save money. Hospitals would not be forced to write off the costs of the uninsured they must treat in certain circumstances. Medicaid expansion would also resolve the dearth of medical facilities and providers in rural Georgia. In every session where I’m honored to represent HD 90, I will be an outspoken and vocal advocate for expanding Medicaid. In the meantime, I am closely monitoring the special commission set up to study full expansion.

Last year, the General Assembly passed a significant mental health reform bill. Should more be done to improve mental health care facilities and access in Georgia? Why or why not?

In the 2022 session, the Legislature passed the Mental Health Parity Act that at the time was described as the most ambitious effort Georgia has made to address the problem. One thing that law has done is approach the crisis by addressing insurers’ standards. It requires insurers to treat substance abuse treatment the same as other mental health problems. It increased reimbursements for providers, It allows for cancelable loans for those training in psychiatry, psychology and as professional counselors, social workers, marriage and family therapists. While that law was significant, there is more to do and that could have been accomplished by House Bill 520, authored by my friend Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver. HB 520 passed the House in 2023, but did not pass the Senate. We should not let the ideas of HB 520 die. More than half of Georgia’s 600 intensive psychiatric-treatment beds are unavailable to our children because they are already filled with children from other states; Georgia charges less for such beds than other states. That means our children are not getting treatment they need because there is no room for them. We need to fix that. We also need to do something to help the homeless and those repeatedly jailed or sent to hospitals because of serious mental-health or substance-abuse problems. We could address the shortage of professional providers by streamlining some professional licensing procedures. We will never eliminate mental illness but we can mitigate it and improve the lives of those who suffer from it if we commit resources and attention to the issue.

The Legislature was looking to address increasing property assessments this year, with a few bills related to floating homestead exemptions introduced. Should the General Assembly address property assessments? If so, how? If not, why not?

The Legislature this session capped how much a home appraisal can increase in any given year. I also worked with other Atlanta lawmakers and Atlanta Public Schools to give elderly homeowners a break on their school taxes, which make up most of their annual property tax bill. I am working on similar legislation for non-Atlanta residents in DeKalb County. I also believe we should authorize counties and municipalities to extend property tax exemptions for long-time, low-income homeowners.

What should the state do with any revenue surplus it receives?

We had a sizable surplus this year. A portion was spent on additional pay for teachers and law enforcement and returning money to taxpayers. That’s a good start, but there is so much more we should do. While federal dollars cover most of the cost of expanding Medicaid, we should use surplus dollars to push that cause. We must also address Georgia’s dismal infant-maternal mortality rate with education, outreach and clinics to help women before and after they give birth. We need to fully fund our schools. Republicans boast the state has fully funded schools, but that funding is based on formulas set 40 years ago! For example, Georgia is one of a handful of states that does not weight student funding based on poverty. This is a policy failure. Our public schools need more money that is targeted to today’s needs. We should use our surpluses to boost under-performing schools and create additional allocations to help students who live in poverty. We should look at ways to reduce the cost of a college education at Georgia’s public institutions. A college degree is getting out of reach for many and those that borrow the money carry crushing debt for decades after they have graduated. Surplus dollars would be well-spent on incentives and tax inducements that would bring more affordable housing to our cities. All citizens deserve a safe place to live. We could not only help those who are barely able to pay for housing as well as provide homes for the homeless. Coupled with affordable housing is reliable, low-cost transportation. There is only so much MARTA and similar transportation agencies can do with their limited funding. Surplus dollars from the state would go far to helping those without transportation or limited transportation get to jobs, school, shopping and other life necessities.

If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? What will you do to promote ethics and transparency in government?

This is a promise I offer readily and without reservation. I’m a co-sponsor of HB 1191 which would repeal a law passed two years ago that allows for dark money “Leadership Committees.” These funds circumvent campaign contribution limits and allow donors to contribute a potentially unlimited amount of money to influence state politics, even during the legislative session. I’m also a proponent of more transparency in the legislative process writ large. In Kansas, legislators passed a law that requires a bill to note the name of the lobbyist or individual who requested it. I’m appalled by the way bills are rammed through the legislative process without opportunity for review by or feedback from the public; an idea to address this is to require that changes to bills be posted publicly for a minimum period of time before they can be acted on in committee. Technology upgrades, including a method to track how bills have changed across versions, would go a long way to improving access and transparency.

House District 91

Angela Moore (Incumbent)

Campaign website and social media pages: https://www.angelamooreforgeorgia.com/

What is your occupation? Entertainment Publicist

What is the neighborhood you call home? Stonecrest, GA

Can you tell us anything about yourself or your life that you think is important for voters to know?

I am the current State Representative honorably serving the constituents of Georgia and District 91, DeKalb, Rockdale and Henry Counties since 2021 and, I’ve still got the future in me!

Why are you running for this position?

I am running for re-election to continue defending community values, and fairness in equity for our Children, Seniors, Home Owners’, and the disabled.

If elected, what are your top two or three priorities?

To continue the good fight to expand healthcare in Georgia, Helping to solve the affordable housing crisis and fully funding Georgia’s HBCU’s at every turn because I’ve got the future in me!

Why are you a better candidate than your opponents?

I am indelibly involved and abreast of many of Georgia’s top hot button issues from the Washington to Georgia to DeKalb and Rockdale counties and resonate with the persons from vast backgrounds in my community with ease.

In your opinion, what is the role of a legislator?

I trust that I have been duly elected as the voice for my constituents under the Gold Dome to do the will of the people when determining what laws should be enacted and of course, to pass a budget that will include money to fully fund Georgia’s educational system and businesses.

Who is the elected official (past or present) you most admire, and why do you admire them?

Congresswomen Shirley Chisholm. For me, she had the audacity to fight against political machines, racism, and big Government for the sake of democracy!

What, in your opinion, is the most critical issue facing Georgians right now? What is your proposal for addressing it?

Drugs, Guns, reproductive rights, home owners rights

Many of you are running in districts with maps that are dramatically different from the ones used in the last election. What are your strategies to engage and educate these voters about the upcoming election?

In this, I have held ‘Mapping’ Town Halls, and the use of social media to inform to engage my constituents of the changes in districts with Q&A time as well as any change in precinct’s.

If elected, how will you work with members of the opposite party to accomplish your goals?

I have always had the ability to work with both sides with ease using a respectable give and take method.

How will you work with the leadership of DeKalb County to accomplish their legislative goals?

Having a close relationship with our county leadership and knowing how our local government works and it’s needs to function to provide excellence in services to it’s constituents is a priority of mine where local legislation is concerned.

If you are elected, would you support annexation efforts or creating new cities in DeKalb County and Georgia?

Yes I will support annexation efforts. On the issues of creating new cities within DeKalb County, my support will need to be on a case by case basis.

Should the 60% annexation method be revised? If so, in what way? If not, why not?

In some situations I do believe the 60% rule should be revised to create a minimum time restriction for annexation petitions.

As local cities and counties grapple with housing affordability and housing diversity, what should the legislature do to support more access to affordable housing?

A bipartisan bill such as the Senator Reverend Warnock introduced to secured $170 million in federal housing investments for Georgia. The Georgia General Assembly needs to consider $1.74 billion over a five-year period of fiscal years 2023 to 2027 to do the same.

Do you think Medicaid should be expanded? Why or why not?

Absolutely. Medicaid expansion can help reduce health disparities for everyone and something so many never speak of is the assistance it would bring to those needing nursing home assistance.

Last year, the General Assembly passed a significant mental health reform bill. Should more be done to improve mental health care facilities and access in Georgia? Why or why not?

Yes, Georgia should increase funding for substance abuse prevention as well as expand access to care for Georgians without health coverage but there again goes Medicaid expansion.

The Legislature was looking to address increasing property assessments this year, with a few bills related to floating homestead exemptions introduced. Should the General Assembly address property assessments? If so, how? If not, why not?

This legislative session the House and Senate overwhelmingly passed SB349 that deals with property assessments, and aims to put a cap on home value increases at 3%. It also adjusts the way millage rates are set. A great start/step towards helping our communities to sustain their homes.

What should the state do with any revenue surplus it receives?

For one, we could invest in disaster mitigation, COVID has shown us this. As well, any surplus could be allocate dollars toward public debt, which can reduce interest rates and help Georgia’s economy.

If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? What will you do to promote ethics and transparency in government?

I will do as I have in providing clear and accessible information from the General Assembly

State Senate District 40

Sally Harrell (Incumbent)

Campaign website and social media pages: sallyharrell.org; social media: @sallyharrellga

What is your occupation? social worker

What is the neighborhood you call home? Unincorporated DeKalb County

Can you tell us anything about yourself or your life that you think is important for voters to know?

I served in the Georgia House of Representatives from 1999 – 2005 and was subsequently elected to the Georgia Senate in 2018, so I have witnessed a great deal of political change at the Georgia Capitol. I look forward to a day when our legislators support a state government that treats everyone fairly, protects basic human needs, and works toward inclusiveness that breaks down the barriers of division.

Why are you running for this position?

I am running for re-election so that I can continue the work I have begun, specifically in the areas of education and workforce training, closing healthcare disparities (including access to reproductive healthcare and abortion), promoting gun safety, and ensuring Georgia meets its obligation to families living with disabilities.

If elected, what are your top two or three priorities?

My top priorities are expanding affordable post-secondary opportunities, ensuring safe facilities for K-12 students, and meeting the needs of people living with disabilities, which includes closing healthcare disparities for minority populations as a preventative measure.

Why are you a better candidate than your opponents?

I have served six years in the Georgia Senate, and I have learned so much about how the legislative process works. Having served in the majority party (as a Democrat) in the early 2000s, I can tell you it is much harder to legislate as a member of the minority party! Knowledge of parliamentary rules of debate and procedure is critical, and it takes a while to become a master of these. A vote for me is an investment in knowledge and effectiveness.

In your opinion, what is the role of a legislator?

The Georgia legislature is a representative democracy. Legislators are elected to be the voice of the people and to make policy decisions on behalf of constituents.

Who is the elected official (past or present) you most admire, and why do you admire them?

I admire Sen. Nan Orrock. She has been in the legislature since the early 1990s, and was a trailblazer during the 1970s Women’s Movement. She is still full of energy and vigor, and has adapted to Georgia’s change in political landscape. Sen. Orrock mentors the younger generation and brings out their gifts. I learn something everyday from her, and I am grateful to the women like her who came before me, paving the path of opportunity for younger generations of women.

What, in your opinion, is the most critical issue facing Georgians right now? What is your proposal for addressing it?

Critical issues facing Georgia right now include traffic & logistics, utility infrastructure — especially our electrical grid — and access to affordable housing and healthcare. Georgia’s revenue surpluses should be used to invest in these infrastructure needs so Georgia remains competitive with other states.

Many of you are running in districts with maps that are dramatically different from the ones used in the last election. What are your strategies to engage and educate these voters about the upcoming election?

I am fortunate that my district did not change during the 2022 special session, and the 2021 redistricting only resulted in two new precincts. During the 2022 election, I canvassed these two new precincts and sent voters letters of introduction.

If elected, how will you work with members of the opposite party to accomplish your goals?

As a member of the minority party, working with the opposite party is a requirement if you want to get anything done. Therefore, I tend to concentrate on issues that both parties can agree on, such as adequate funding to reduce waiting lists for services such as foster care, child protective services and community services for the disabled.

How will you work with the leadership of DeKalb County to accomplish their legislative goals?

I currently serve as Vice Chair of the DeKalb Senate delegation. As a leader of the delegation, we schedule regular meetings with DeKalb county leaders, such as the county commission and the school board. I also served on the DeKalb County Charter Review Commission in 2023 and will be the lead legislator on any local legislation recommended by the Commission.

If you are elected, would you support annexation efforts or creating new cities in DeKalb County and Georgia?

North DeKalb currently operates under two different models of government — county and municipal. This can negatively impact regional planning and equitable delivery of services. I believe the north DeKalb region needs to become fully municipalized so that everyone is operating under the same form of government.

Should the 60% annexation method be revised? If so, in what way? If not, why not?

Recently, the 60% annexation method was used to attempt some very large annexations. Both failed because the 60% method was designed for smaller, neighborhood-sized annexations. Therefore, I think the 60% method worked just as it was designed to work and does not need to be changed.

As local cities and counties grapple with housing affordability and housing diversity, what should the legislature do to support more access to affordable housing?

The legislature needs to lift its ban on local rent regulations, freeing local municipalities to regulate their own rental markets. In addition, to sure-up our housing safety net, Georgia needs to fund its Housing Trust Fund for the Homeless at a level of $100,000 million.

Do you think Medicaid should be expanded? Why or why not?

Georgia desperately needs to expand Medicaid. We are collecting federal taxes from our citizens and sending it to other states to fund their Medicaid programs. This is a drain on Georgia’s rural economy and it leaves too many Georgians without healthcare. Gov. Kemp’s tiny Medicaid Expansion costs more per capita than a full Medicaid expansion would cost. The Senate Democratic Caucus played hardball with changes to Georgia’s hospital regulatory system this year in exchange for a floor vote on Medicaid Expansion. Governor Kemp killed the effort in Committee.

Last year, the General Assembly passed a significant mental health reform bill. Should more be done to improve mental health care facilities and access in Georgia? Why or why not?

Georgia’s mental health safety net needs to be fully funded. Currently, there is a significant bed shortage. I passed SB 610 (2022) that allows private psychiatric hospitals to bill Medicaid, bringing more services online to meet the need. Additionally, we still have a mental health professional workforce shortage, so our work is far from done.

The Legislature was looking to address increasing property assessments this year, with a few bills related to floating homestead exemptions introduced. Should the

General Assembly address property assessments? If so, how? If not, why not?

It is way too common to get a property tax assessment higher than the sale value of a home, resulting in people having to continually appeal their assessments. This year the legislature agreed to cap increases on property assessments at the same rate as inflation (but with a local government opt-out).

What should the state do with any revenue surplus it receives?

Revenue surplus does not exist as long as basic services are not funded at adequate levels. The list of underfunded Georgia services is long.

If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? What will you do to promote ethics and transparency in government?

All elected officials should file campaign finance disclosures (including myself) and should not be allowed to run for election if these forms are not up-to-date. Additionally, I hold regular Town Hall meetings and write a widely read newsletter while the legislature is in session.

State Senate District 44

Elena Parent (Incumbent)

Campaign website and social media pages: elenaparent.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/elenaparentforstatesenate, Instagram: @senator_elenaparent and Twitter: @elenaparent

What is your occupation? Lawyer and Legislator

What is the neighborhood you call home? Druid Hills

Can you tell us anything about yourself or your life that you think is important for voters to know?

I am a proud wife, mother, lawyer, and the elected Chair of the Georgia Senate Democrats. I served in the Georgia House of Representatives in 2011 and 2012. After Republicans gerrymandered my district, I was the Executive Director of Georgia Watch, a consumer advocacy group. I was elected to the State Senate in 2014. My attitude toward lawmaking is that I serve with the responsibility to build and maintain communities. I believe that creating sound policies to invest in people will create opportunities for all. I stand for the promise of high-quality public education, affordable healthcare, and an economy that works for all.

Why are you running for this position?

I am running for re-election because I am proud to be a voice for equality and expanding opportunity for all Georgians. I work hard to make our government work for all Georgians. Over the last 10 years, I’ve focused on government transparency and ethics, early child education, healthcare, common-sense gun safety, and creating a fair economy that provides working families with stability. Despite how ugly and partisan state politics have become, I will never back down. I am running to continue standing for progressive values like Medicaid expansion, independent redistricting, and protecting reproductive freedom.

If elected, what are your top two or three priorities?

Education and literacy, reducing gun violence, and ensuring that people have the ability to thrive through democracy, quality health care, and economic opportunity.

Why are you a better candidate than your opponents?

I have a track record of hard work, leadership and integrity in the State Senate that speaks for itself. Over the last decade and through the pandemic, I’ve worked to demonstrate leadership and integrity. I leverage the strong relationships I have with with constituents, community leaders, and other legislators to help the communities I represent. My voice is a strong check on the worst impulses of the Republican majority. The fact that the GOP has gerrymandered the district I represent twice shows that they view me as a threat to their control of the state.

In your opinion, what is the role of a legislator?

Legislators represent constituents by making policies that reflect the values and issues they care about most, by allocating tax dollars wisely and responsibly and by holding those in power accountable. We engage to understand the challenges our constituents and communities face and to explain how legislation might impact them. In serving constituents, legislators also assist with a variety of personal concerns. As leaders, we speak and respond to communities as needed.

Who is the elected official (past or present) you most admire, and why do you admire them?

Abraham Lincoln, because in holding the country together through the Civil War and freeing the slaves, he moved the United States toward living up to the values of equality enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.

What, in your opinion, is the most critical issue facing Georgians right now? What is your proposal for addressing it?

Quality education – early childhood through higher ed – is the most critical issue facing Georgia because it affects Georgia today and its promise for tomorrow. Education is the foundation on which our state is built, because without an educated pool of workers, we can’t begin to power our economy, our infrastructure, or our private and public institutions.

Many of you are running in districts with maps that are dramatically different from the ones used in the last election. What are your strategies to engage and educate these voters about the upcoming election?

Since the redistricting, I’ve organized and attended several town halls for the new parts of my district in South DeKalb and Clayton County. I’ve also met with community leaders, clergy, and elected officials, and reached out to constituents via phone, email and text message. I will continue to engage voters to listen to their priorities and to share my updates from the Capitol.

If elected, how will you work with members of the opposite party to accomplish your goals?

I have a record of working with the Republican majority in the State legislature, both in the Senate and the House. I have successfully advanced legislation that increased access to early childhood legislation and higher education. And, I will continue to build new relationships and strengthen existing ones. As an experienced legislator, I enjoy mentoring newcomers in the legislature.

How will you work with the leadership of DeKalb County to accomplish their legislative goals?

I have good relationships with my colleagues in DeKalb County and I work closely with them to meet their goals. We partner to advance transportation and economic opportunity initiatives regularly as well as work together to pass legislation requested by the county and cities I represent.

If you are elected, would you support annexation efforts or creating new cities in DeKalb County and Georgia?

I am open to supporting annexation efforts and am committed to considering all aspects of any proposed annexation efforts. I believe it is important to listen to and consider the local voices in the communities affected by these efforts.

Should the 60% annexation method be revised? If so, in what way? If not, why not?

The 60% method has existed in law for many years. It is a statewide law and would require the support of legislators throughout the state to change it. Like all processes, it can be abused. 60% is a higher threshold than votes typically require but for something as weighty as annexation or new cities, it is appropriate. However, I believe chances are currently slim that our Republican colleagues would agree to move the entire state to the 60% threshold.

As local cities and counties grapple with housing affordability and housing diversity, what should the legislature do to support more access to affordable housing?

I am pleased that we were able to pass HB 404 during the 2024 Session, but we have so much more to do to help Georgians afford housing. Providing for tenants rights and ensuring habitability is essential for tenants. While tax policy is one way to incentivize the private sector to build more affordable housing, we need to do more as a state to address this critical issue.

Do you think Medicaid should be expanded? Why or why not?

Absolutely! I have and will continue to advocate for Medicaid expansion. The math is common sense, and it’s clear that this is what Georgia needs to do to reduce the number of uninsured and to stabilize our healthcare system. Medicare expansion is essential for all of our communities, especially our rural areas. I believe access to medical care is a basic right for everyone, regardless of zip code, socio-economic status, race or gender. This session, the Senate Democratic Caucus I chair was able to get the first-ever committee meeting on Medicaid expansion legislation including a bipartisan vote in favor. Due to shenanigans by the Republicans the bill did not advance out of committee, but we made progress and teed the issue up for next year.

Last year, the General Assembly passed a significant mental health reform bill. Should more be done to improve mental health care facilities and access in Georgia? Why or why not?

It is clear that we have a mental health crisis in Georgia among all segments of our population. Improving access to quality care is a top priority. We need to do all we can to build and attract a workforce that can deliver compassionate, quality care throughout our state while ensuring Georgians’ access to resources and services that reduce the stress points – such as financial hardship, discrimination and exclusion – that can exacerbate and even lead to mental illness.

The Legislature was looking to address increasing property assessments this year, with a few bills related to floating homestead exemptions introduced. Should the General Assembly address property assessments? If so, how? If not, why not?

There are pros and cons to putting caps or restrictions on property assessments. I think the State legislature could help provide for more transparency and certainty to homeowners than our existing system offers . We know that rising taxes can push seniors and other property owners out of their homes, so allowing the home values to increase at a more modest, predictable pace, seems worth analyzing. We must also consider the impact on local government revenues and school systems.

What should the state do with any revenue surplus it receives?

I’ve advocated repeatedly for investing a significant amount of our surplus. The state should invest the people’s tax dollars in programs, services and infrastructure that Georgians need to thrive in our state. We need to invest today’s dollars in our public schools to ensure a qualified workforce for tomorrow. We need to make investments in healthcare, our criminal justice system, our infrastructure – including transportation.

If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? What will you do to promote ethics and transparency in government?

I have and will always be committed to ethics and transparency in government and other electoral reforms that would incentivize consensus and problem-solving, like ranked choice voting. As Executive Director of Georgia Watch, I advocated for passage of legislation strengthening Georgia’s ethics and campaign finance disclosure laws.

Nadine Thomas

Campaign website and social media pages: www.nadineforgeorgia.com

What is your occupation? RN/Health Services Administrator

What is the neighborhood you call home? Ellenwood, GA

Can you tell us anything about yourself or your life that you think is important for voters to know?

I am a lifelong Democrat who served five terms in the Georgia State Legislature. I chaired the State and Local Governmental Operations Committee and served as Vice-Chair of both the Health and Human Services Committee and the Interstate Cooperation Committee. Additionally, I served as secretary of the influential Rules Committee and also served on the prestigious Appropriations Committee, Reapportionment Committee. I chaired the Appropriations Sub-Committee on Human Development. I was the first African American female to be elected to the Georgia State Senate. During the COVID pandemic, I served as a First Responder, overseeing critical care patients in an ICU unit that provided care exclusively for patients on ventilators. I was a member of the influential Senate Democratic Caucus Policy Committee and the joint Fiscal Affairs Committee. I also served as vice chair of the Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority Overview (MARTOC) Committee. Before assuming leadership of the State and Local Governmental Operations Committee, I chaired the Interstate Cooperation Committee. My appointment to that post was historically significant as, at the time, no woman had chaired a standing Senate committee in some 40 years. It was a rare distinction for a freshman Senator to head a standing committee. I represented Georgia on the Human Resources Committee of the Southern Legislative Conference (SLC) and the National Conference of State Legislators. I formerly chaired the Children, Families, and Health Committee of the National Conference of State Legislatures. In 1994, I was honored by the SLC when I was selected as one of only 30 government leaders from around the nation to participate in the prestigious Toll Fellowship Program at the University of Kentucky. Before my election to the Senate, I served in the Georgia House of Representatives from 1991-93, where I successfully authored and passed HB 1487, a traffic safety measure. I led legislation through the Senate to modernize the operations of Georgia’s Senate and House. I was voted “Freshman Legislator of the Year” by my legislative peers in the Black Caucus for outstanding legislative efforts during my first year in the State House. I was recognized by numerous associations and organizations as Legislator of the Year for outstanding work in healthcare for Georgia’s families and for outstanding work for the mentally ill. I was also recognized numerous times by the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) and the Association of County Commissioners (AACG) for outstanding legislative services for cities and counties. In 1998, I received the highest honor bestowed upon an elective leader by GMA, “The Georgia Key Citizen Award,” in recognition of extraordinary public service to the cities of Georgia. Past recipients of the Georgia Key Citizen Awards at that time were Governor Zell Miller, United States Senator Sam Nunn, and President Jimmy Carter. Born in Ft. Myers, Florida, I received my education from Edison Community College, Georgia State University (studied Psychology), Clayton College & State University (Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing – BSN), and Walden University (Master’s Degree in Public Administration). I am a registered nurse and a member of both the Georgia Nurses Association and the American Nurses Association.

Why are you running for this position?

The newly established Senate District 44 incorporates areas that were part of my previous senate district during my tenure in the Georgia legislature. Observing the Republicans’ refusal to expand Medicaid and address the needs of Georgia’s underserved population, I felt a strong calling to re-enter the political arena and advocate for the healthcare requirements of my fellow Georgians. With a background as a Registered Nurse, healthcare holds significant importance for me. Having to care for an elderly mother battling Alzheimer’s and daughters facing serious health challenges, this cause hits close to home for me as well. Thus, I am leveraging my extensive medical expertise and network to champion the expansion of medicare for all. Additionally, like many African Americans, the events of January 6th and the attacks levied at Georgia’s voters during the 2020 presidential election, underscored the dangerous state of democracy in our nation. All of this along with the recent abortion ruling and the Republican party’s efforts to restrict women’s reproductive rights are a direct affront to all women. Lastly, the ongoing attempts to suppress voting rights for African Americans compelled me to no longer remain on the sidelines.

If elected, what are your top two or three priorities?

Medicaid Expansion, Reproductive Rights, Protecting Voting Rights

Why are you a better candidate than your opponents?

U.S. District Judge Steve Jones wrote that the congressional and state legislative maps of Georgia, which were redrawn by Republican lawmakers in 2021, violate Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. He also stated that Black voters in Georgia have “suffered significant harm.” Judge Jones emphasized that although Georgia has made considerable progress towards voting equality since 1965, the evidence presented in court indicates that the political process in Georgia still lacks equal openness and opportunity for all. The idea that an elitist from Druid Hills believes she is better suited to represent a district specifically redrawn for Black constituents is extremely offensive. It’s also why she has fought to keep me off the ticket by stooping to racist tropes and robocalls to trick Black voters into believing lies about my character and party allegiance. It is clear that my opponent lacks the ability to empathize with and understand the needs of the constituents of Senate District 44. Having resided in this district for over 20 years, I am well acquainted with the challenges and priorities of voters who live across this district. I understand the struggles of the working class and the difficulties that they face on paying bills on time and having to make tough decisions about financial priorities. I understand the kitchen table issues that keep single mothers and families up at night. My opponent’s mockery of my past tax arrears, a situation that many Georgians faced during the COVID pandemic, reflects a level of arrogance typical of out-of-touch Limousine Liberals who fail to relate to the average citizen and those who makeup Senate District 44. This behavior underscores a detachment from those outside her affluent community and income bracket. This inclusive of all my prior experience and accomplishments as an effective member of the Georgia State Legislature, makes me the better candidate.

In your opinion, what is the role of a legislator?

Enacting Laws: One of the primary functions of a state legislature is to create, debate, and pass laws that govern the state. This includes laws on a wide range of issues such as education, healthcare, transportation, criminal justice, and more. Budget and Appropriations: State legislatures are responsible for passing a state budget, allocating funds to various state agencies, programs, and services. This involves reviewing budget proposals, making amendments, and ensuring that the state’s finances are managed effectively. Oversight and Accountability: State legislatures oversee the executive branch of government, ensuring that state agencies and officials are acting in accordance with the law and serving the best interests of the public. This oversight role helps maintain transparency and accountability in government operations. Representation: State legislators represent the interests and concerns of their constituents at the state level. They serve as a voice for the people in the legislative process, advocating for policies that reflect the needs of their communities. Constituent Services: State legislators often provide constituent services, assisting residents with issues related to state government, services, or programs. They help constituents navigate state agencies, address concerns, and provide information on state policies. Redistricting: State legislatures are responsible for redrawing legislative districts based on population changes identified in the census. This process, known as redistricting, ensures that legislative representation is fair and balanced. Committee Work: State legislators serve on various committees, where they study and debate proposed legislation, conduct hearings, and make recommendations before bills are brought to the full chamber for a vote. Confirming Appointments: In Georgia, the state legislature has a role in confirming appointments made by the governor, such as cabinet members, judges, and other key government officials.

Who is the elected official (past or present) you most admire, and why do you admire them?

Former DeKalb County CEO, Liane Levetan – I admired most her ability to bring people of all races, nationalities & religious affiliations together. Also, her love for DeKalb County and how she worked hard for all of the constituents no matter their socio-economic status or beliefs.

What, in your opinion, is the most critical issue facing Georgians right now? What is your proposal for addressing it?

HEALTHCARE FOR ALL: Medicaid expansion is a critical issue that directly impacts the health and well-being of many Georgians. By expanding Medicaid eligibility to cover more low-income individuals and families, the state can provide access to affordable healthcare services for those who currently fall into the coverage gap. Currently, many low-income individuals in Georgia do not qualify for Medicaid under the state’s strict eligibility requirements, yet they also do not earn enough to qualify for subsidies through the Affordable Care Act’s health insurance marketplace. This leaves thousands of Georgians without access to essential healthcare services, including preventive care, treatment for chronic conditions, and emergency medical care. Medicaid expansion has the potential to improve health outcomes, reduce healthcare disparities, and boost the state’s economy by bringing in federal funding to support the expansion. It can also help reduce uncompensated care costs for hospitals and healthcare providers, leading to a more sustainable healthcare system overall. By expanding Medicaid, Georgia can ensure that more of its residents have access to the healthcare they need to lead healthy and productive lives. This issue is pressing because it not only affects the health of individuals and families but also has broader implications for the state’s healthcare system and economy.

Many of you are running in districts with maps that are dramatically different from the ones used in the last election. What are your strategies to engage and educate these voters about the upcoming election?

Mailers and other campaign strategy initiatives that will provide a platform to reach those voters.

If elected, how will you work with members of the opposite party to accomplish your goals?

It’s always important to get know your colleagues and working to find common ground, that was one of the reasons my five terms in the Georgia Legislature was an effective and successful one.

How will you work with the leadership of DeKalb County to accomplish their legislative goals?

I would start by understanding the legislative goals of DeKalb County. I would work collaboratively with DeKalb County’s leadership to develop legislative strategies and tactics, be open to compromise and negotiation to find common ground, and achieve shared objectives. I would do this by advocating for DeKalb County’s legislative goals within my networks and communities. My office would also mobilize support, raise awareness, and engage stakeholders to build momentum behind key initiatives. I would establish strong relationships with key stakeholders in the county government, including elected officials, department heads, and staff members, as building trust and rapport is essential for effective collaboration. Additionally, my office would keep the lines of communication open with county leadership, providing regular updates on relevant legislative matters, seeking feedback, and addressing any concerns they may have. It is also important to stay informed about legislative developments, track progress towards goals, and be prepared to adapt as needed. I would regularly participate in county meetings, hearings, and events to stay engaged with the legislative process and demonstrate my commitment to supporting the county’s goals.

If you are elected, would you support annexation efforts or creating new cities in DeKalb County and Georgia?

I would be open to looking into the efforts being proposed around any annexation and what impacts it may have for both the county and the citizens.

Should the 60% annexation method be revised? If so, in what way? If not, why not?

This is an area that would require more impact study and knowledge surrounding the communities affected.

As local cities and counties grapple with housing affordability and housing diversity, what should the legislature do to support more access to affordable housing?

I would work closely with our Senators & Congressional delegations to increase to secure funding for Affordable Housing Programs. I work with them to allocate more funding towards affordable housing programs such as the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program, Housing Choice Voucher program, and public housing initiatives to support the development and maintenance of affordable housing units.

Do you think Medicaid should be expanded? Why or why not?

YES. Medicaid expansion is a critical issue that directly impacts the health and well-being of many Georgians. By expanding Medicaid eligibility to cover more low-income individuals and families, the state can provide access to affordable healthcare services for those who currently fall into the coverage gap. Currently, many low-income individuals in Georgia do not qualify for Medicaid under the state’s strict eligibility requirements, yet they also do not earn enough to qualify for subsidies through the Affordable Care Act’s health insurance marketplace. This leaves thousands of Georgians without access to essential healthcare services, including preventive care, treatment for chronic conditions, and emergency medical care. Medicaid expansion has the potential to improve health outcomes, reduce healthcare disparities, and boost the state’s economy by bringing in federal funding to support the expansion. It can also help reduce uncompensated care costs for hospitals and healthcare providers, leading to a more sustainable healthcare system overall. By expanding Medicaid, Georgia can ensure that more of its residents have access to the healthcare they need to lead healthy and productive lives. This issue is pressing because it not only affects the health of individuals and families but also has broader implications for the state’s healthcare system and economy.

Last year, the General Assembly passed a significant mental health reform bill. Should more be done to improve mental health care facilities and access in Georgia? Why or why not?

YES. I think working with legislatures on doing more with the current bill to recruit more mental health workers, by helping people who bounce between hospitals, jails and homelessness, and studying other needs to provide the proper care that these people often miss by falling through the cracks of societies poor.

The Legislature was looking to address increasing property assessments this year, with a few bills related to floating homestead exemptions introduced. Should the

General Assembly address property assessments? If so, how? If not, why not?

NO, I would leave that to the local elected officials.

What should the state do with any revenue surplus it receives?

Invest more into education, mental health and ensuring healthcare for all.

If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? What will you do to promote ethics and transparency in government?

YES. Lead by example, support and encourage government accountability, advocate and support legislation that makes government more transparent to all constituents.

State Senate District 41

Kim Jackson (Incumbent)

Campaign website and social media pages: www.kimforgeorgia.com, insta/facebook/X: @kimforgeorgia

What is your occupation? Episcopal priest

What is the neighborhood you call home? Stone Mountain

Can you tell us anything about yourself or your life that you think is important for voters to know? I take what I preach on the streets of Atlanta and to the city’s unhoused (who are my parishioners) and apply the same principles to my work at the Capitol. The idea that every human should be treated with respect and dignity is a core principle of all of my work.

Why are you running for this position?

I believe I still have work left to do in the GA State Senate. I came to the Senate to help create a fairer and safer Georgia for ALL Georgians, and we have been chipping away little by little at legislation that will serve and protect Georgians from all walks of life- from mothers and babies to the LGBTQ community to survivors of domestic violence and immigrants.

If elected, what are your top two or three priorities?

My main priorities are broad topics within which exist many subcategories of legislation that could better our state: economic justice, environmental justice, and social justice. There are many paths and avenues within each of these priorities that need addressing, from accessible healthcare to renewable energy campaigns and everything in between.

Why are you a better candidate than your opponents?

I have been doing this job for 4 years, and I believe that I have finally gotten into the swing of how to truly enact change from within the legislature. Now that I have tremendous momentum within the Senate, I need more time to push forward and grow all of the seeds of legislation that I have sown over the years. I have worked hard to establish the relationships necessary to make real change for my constituents and our state.

In your opinion, what is the role of a legislator?

A legislator’s job is to enact real change and promote the voices our constituents. We are tasked with protecting the marginalized and fighting for the needs and rights of all Georgians.

Who is the elected official (past or present) you most admire, and why do you admire them?

I admire elected officials like Raphael Warnock, who have shown how to weave their faith life into their political jobs without overstepping the boundaries of Church and State. He has shown Georgia what it means to hold close the values that faith can teach us (serving and protecting the marginalized with love and grace) and put those principles into action in a legislative body.

What, in your opinion, is the most critical issue facing Georgians right now? What is your proposal for addressing it?

Affordable and accessible healthcare is a critical need that would help solve so many other issues Georgians are facing, from maternal mortality to reliable workforce to education and child welfare. We have never been closer to expanding Medicaid, and I feel confident that we can accomplish that goal in the very near future.

Many of you are running in districts with maps that are dramatically different from the ones used in the last election. What are your strategies to engage and educate these voters about the upcoming election?

I have a robust social media campaign planned to help DeKalb County constituents maneuver the at-times confusing web of election season. I will be hosting town halls in the newly redrawn parts of my district to get to know my new constituents and encourage all of my constituents to get involved by following my social media, attending town halls, and joining my volunteer team to help get out the vote.

If elected, how will you work with members of the opposite party to accomplish your goals?

I take great pride in the bipartisan relationships I have built in the Senate over the past 4 years. All of the legislation that I have proposed has been with bipartisan support because I believe that is the truest way to uphold my oath to serve every Georgian. I will continue to build relationships with my colleagues of different backgrounds and work to pass bipartisan legislation that will serve not only the members of my party, but ALL Georgians.

How will you work with the leadership of DeKalb County to accomplish their legislative goals?

Over the past few years, I have worked hard to establish a strong line of communication with DeKalb County leadership. I am the chairwoman of the DeKalb Senate Delegation, which allows me to work very closely with the county’s leadership and help pass legislation that they bring to the legislative table as they serve their DeKalb County constituents.

If you are elected, would you support annexation efforts or creating new cities in DeKalb County and Georgia?

This question requires a level of nuance with my reply that the space allowed in this survey does not provide.

Should the 60% annexation method be revised? If so, in what way? If not, why not?

See above

As local cities and counties grapple with housing affordability and housing diversity, what should the legislature do to support more access to affordable housing?

My biggest focus area is on ending homelessness. I applaud Mayor Dickens and his staff, who have worked tirelessly to create housing units in the city of Atlanta to help get people off the streets. I have also introduced legislation to create an Interagency Council on Homelessness to help agencies around Georgia that work with the unhoused population cross-communicate and work toward more unified statewide solutions to ending homelessness.

Do you think Medicaid should be expanded? Why or why not?

Expanding Medicaid is one of the main cornerstones of my work at the Capitol. Accessible and affordable healthcare for all will only serve to better our state’s economy and the lives of every Georgian.

Last year, the General Assembly passed a significant mental health reform bill. Should more be done to improve mental health care facilities and access in Georgia? Why or why not?

Mental health care is an area that should constantly be revisited and improved. It is an ever-changing, crucial medical field that we should never think we are “done” helping. I work year-round with mental health care organizations and initiatives that promote growth in this field, and I believe every elected official should get out in their own communities to help these facilities and organizations thrive.

The Legislature was looking to address increasing property assessments this year, with a few bills related to floating homestead exemptions introduced. Should the General Assembly address property assessments? If so, how? If not, why not?

Again, this issue is a bit too complex and nuanced for a reply within the parameters of this survey.

What should the state do with any revenue surplus it receives?

Many organizations and initiatives around the state could use extra funding, from nonprofits helping children of different abilities to therapeutic organizations and so much more. We also have a huge (and very realistic) opportunity to invest in accessible healthcare for all, funding education for our children, and ending homelessness in our state. One of the most inspiring aspects of serving in the Senate is getting to help allocate funding for the vast web of organizations that help enhance the lives of all Georgians.

If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? What will you do to promote ethics and transparency in government?

I am very committed to transparency in government and have made sure to document my time in office for all of my constituents to see. The Senate has also documented my responses to and speeches for numerous issues brought to the floor, which I make public on my YouTube channel. Through social media, newsletters, one-on-one meetings, and making my office accessible to all, I feel I have a great system in place to continue working ethically for the people of District 41. My doors are always open to any constituent who wishes to reach out.

State Senate District 55

Robin Biro

Campaign website and social media pages: www.biroforgeorgia.com @robinbiro everywhere

What is your occupation? Retired Army Ranger

What is the neighborhood you call home? Tucker

Can you tell us anything about yourself or your life that you think is important for voters to know?

I am a single parent of two kids in DeKalb public schools, I am a combat disabled Army Ranger veteran, and I served as a Regional Campaign Director for Obama in the southeast. The army stationed me in Georgia 14 years ago, and I decided to stay and make it home, and then after a family tragedy left two much younger half-siblings without parents, I took them in in 2019 and have been raising them as my own, on my own. We live in Tucker GA with our two cats. I have also been a small businessman for 25 years and have been very involved in grassroots democratic politics since I was old enough to vote.

Why are you running for this position?

I am running because the GA Senate has become mired in us vs them mentality and it is very difficult for any good work to get done for the PEOPLE because of all the political infighting and gamesmanship. This is literally the statement Senator Butler gave as she announced her retirement. I have debated republicans/conservatives on TV nearly every single day on cable news, representing the democratic counterpoint, and I have a unique insight to how their brains work, and we often find some way to reach a middle-ground using plain old common sense in our debates (over 1,500 of them by now). I can bring that spirit to the Senate – look at the way legislators like Scott Holcomb for example and Imani Barnes and others get things done on the House side, we can and do get things through even though the democratic representatives and senators are in the minority (for now). Things that matter to the people too, like veteran’s care, healthcare, getting a citizen’s ballot initiative through so that the people can cut through the red tape to get the issues that THEY care about on the ballot and up for a vote.

If elected, what are your top two or three priorities?

1) Citizen Ballot Initiative – Georgians overwhelmingly support the idea of letting residents petition to put their own issues on the ballots. I have long advocated for this and intend to take this up as a legislative priority. I will do all that I can to make it easier for the voice of the people to be heard – providing for a ballot petition process cuts out bureaucratic red tape, allowing the people to collect enough signatures to place their own ballot measures up for a vote. This is how the citizens of Alaska and California for example, increased their minimum wage and paid sick leave. It is how the citizens of Colorado put in place a cap for property tax revenues. It is how the citizens of Florida legalized marijuana. It is how the citizens of Nebraska put in place education scholarship tax credits. The citizens of the state of Washington repealed capital gains taxes with their citizen ballot initiative. We could potentially get ranked choice voting like the citizens of Alaska and Nevada did, if the citizens got enough signatures to put it up for a vote. A citizen ballot initiative would give power to the people, and I support that. 2) School funding. Public education funds should not be used to pay for private school tuition. One quick look at the map of WHERE private schools are located in the state of Georgia tells the story that the wealthiest areas in Georgia have the greatest access to private schools. People who need that $6,500 the least are the ones getting it. School Vouchers also disproportionately help families who can already afford private school rather than those who cannot. A better use of those funds would be for them to be applied to public school budgets, or to fund supplies and/or free lunches for all students, in my humble opinion. Our teachers are doing their level best with what they have, but considering the state of Georgia has a $10.7 BILLION dollar budget SURPLUS right now I would be doing all I could to get the state to invest in our schools, teachers, facilities, and technology. This is my number one priority. 3) Medicaid Expansion. Medicaid exists to provide health insurance for adults and children with limited income and resources. 69% of Georgians support Medicaid expansion, I will do all I can to advocate for that and inform the public and lawmakers about this issue – the fact is that 1.6 million Georgians have no health insurance. Studies have shown that expanding Medicaid would actually save the state money in the long run on the spending of their traditional Medicaid programs. Several states have expanded their Medicaid programs to cover all people with household incomes below a certain level, it is time for Georgia to do the same. 4) Protecting reproductive freedoms. My mom was a single mom for the formative years of my life, and she impressed upon me a woman’s right to make her own healthcare decisions. Those are rights that I would fight to protect. I honestly do not understand why anyone would prefer to give autonomy over their own bodies to the government of ALL things. Ask yourself – do you really trust the government to say what you can and cannot do with your own body? Do you trust the government to decide whether you should have access to contraceptives? Do you trust the government to decide if you are allowed to get in vitro fertilization? This should be a basic elemental question for our colleagues on the right even – if they believe as a foundation of republican values in a limited scope of government then why are they meddling in the lives of women? It makes no sense to me.

Why are you a better candidate than your opponents?

I hear that my opponents are all lovely people, and I do not doubt that – we are all on team blue, but I have yet to see them at any events, which flummoxes me. If you are running to represent the will of the people, then in my humble opinion you need to meet them where they are and go to their events, including forums and meet and greets where all candidates are invited. The last event that I went to in fact was a forum at an A.M.E. church, and I was embarrassed because for almost all of the night I was the only democrat who showed up -(meanwhile 8 republican candidates were there – and I’ll tell you, the congregation was not happy). I am fearful that our party stands to lose ground if we take our constituents for granted, just because by and large part the majority of voters in DeKalb and Gwinnett counties vote blue. We need to do better as democrats.

In your opinion, what is the role of a legislator?

Representing the will of the people is ultimately the role of a legislator, which includes proposing and getting laws through benefit the constituents Proposing bills, participating in committees, refining legislation, and voting on bills during session are all the role of a legislator. I would also argue that legislators are to be good stewards of the taxpayer’s money.

Who is the elected official (past or present) you most admire, and why do you admire them?

The obvious answer for me is President Obama – I was a director on the campaign. Whenever I could I walked door to door and canvassed with our volunteers (so much actually that the leather soles in my shoes wore out), but it was absolutely incredible to walk under-served neighborhoods that often went overlooked, and to see HOPE in their faces, especially in the faces of the children. On any other campaign canvassing can sometimes be a drag, but Obama’s message was so aspirational and that campaign so exciting that people were ecstatic to see Obama canvassers walking their neighborhoods. The way he brought communities together was something that I haven’t seen others do before nor since. In the state of Georgia, I would have to say Scott Holcomb has been someone whom I have looked up to for a good while now – a veteran himself, I invited him to give our keynote address at our Army Ball, and he gave a rousing speech to us all about staying true to ones-self, and what it meant to him to be a true public servant of the people, as we members of the armed forces were also doing. That resonated with me – I can’t stand politicians who are in it for reasons of ego (i.e.. “look at me, I’m in charge”) when they are literally meant to be servants of the people. I also admire how in SPITE of being in the minority party Scott somehow gets a lot of things through committee. I aspire to do the same in the Senate.

What, in your opinion, is the most critical issue facing Georgians right now? What is your proposal for addressing it?

It is so hard to pick just one issue as the most critical one facing Georgians right now, but I would have to say it would be the issue that literally means the difference between life and death for 1.6 million Georgians who are too poor to afford health insurance right now, so Medicaid expansion is the most critical facing Georgians at the moment, and we almost got it passed, with a 7-7 tied vote less than one week ago in the Senate.

Many of you are running in districts with maps that are dramatically different from the ones used in the last election. What are your strategies to engage and educate these voters about the upcoming election?

This is simple – I will meet them where they are. Most of the people in this redrawn district have no idea that the maps are totally different. I am working on getting that word out right now, but going forward it will be important to go to public meetings in Gwinnett as well as DeKalb and make sure that I am listening to the constituents and that I return their calls and emails (it might surprise you how many elected officials don’t do that once elected). Ultimately the burden falls on us candidates right now to get the word out about redistricting so that the voters are not confused when they head to the polls. We are doing that through direct mail, in-person meetings, by text-banking, and by digital media. I know at least one of the other 5 candidates is doing the same.

If elected, how will you work with members of the opposite party to accomplish your goals?

It starts first by listening. Right now, republicans seem mostly aggrieved, so you listen to their grievances, and trust me, they have many. Then you begin the process of talking WITH them, not AT them – telling personal stories of people affected by culture war legislation, for example. But to really get through to republicans you have to use their language to get through to them – i.e. “It is GREAT that you want to save the taxpayers money, I think we could work together to do just that (and then you show them how expanding Medicaid would save the state 4% over what it costs now). It involves a balance of taking the good and leaving the bad. As a single dad of two, I have learned a thing or two in this regard 😉

How will you work with the leadership of DeKalb County to accomplish their legislative goals?

Mostly what I hear from commissioners, school board members, teachers, law enforcement, parents, and taxpayers is that skillful communication is imperative, and if something goes awry towards accomplishing their goals more often than not a breakdown of communication was at fault. You find the break, you fix it, you learn from it, and you make sure that it does not happen again. You also listen to their goals, together you then ascertain if they are viable, and you decide as a legislator where you can help facilitate the goals, whilst maintaining good communication.

If you are elected, would you support annexation efforts or creating new cities in DeKalb County and Georgia?

There is not a one size fits all answer to this question because sometimes new cities are proposed for good reasons, like being better able to provide services and giving faster response times resulting from more localized control (in much the same manner than smaller class sizes benefit school children), and as we have seen sometimes new cities are proposed for bad faith reasons, like otherism thinking such as “those people” are only looking out for “their kind.” The merit of each proposal needs to be analyzed itself, because each proposal is unique.

Should the 60% annexation method be revised? If so, in what way? If not, why not?

I would need input from more Georgia Mayors and Councilpersons in and around Georgia to do this question justice, but I talked to as many as I could within District 55 to do this question justice. The consensus was that this law needs to be revised because each situation is different and Georgia Code 36-36-21 (2020) attempts to give a blanket approach. As written this law allows all cities over 200 persons to use this method. It sounds good in theory to have a law that 60% of the residents who would be affected need to have their say, and I of course support public hearings, but in practical application each case is different and should be treated as such. I can tell you that here in DeKalb County the DeKalb delegation refuses to put any annexations on the ballot for voters to consider, which I think is a disservice to the voters. The blanket approach to handling this was well-intended, but the code needs to be tweaked now that we have had to live with it a few years and seen the good as well as where improvements can be made.

As local cities and counties grapple with housing affordability and housing diversity, what should the legislature do to support more access to affordable housing?

All across Metro Atlanta and the surrounding suburbs where people who work in the metro the American dream is becoming less and less attainable because homebuyers have to elbow large corporations out of the way who are buying up our housing stock up and renting it out at a premium. It would be worth considering if there is anything that the legislature can legally do to curtail this, because it is a serious problem in and around the metro. With regards to affordability and workforce housing, because they are separate things, when I ran for Mayor of Tucker I proposed developer set-asides for new multi-family housing where 10% of the new units coming online would be “set aside” for workforce housing, and could be finished out without the higher end finishes, but have rents capped at a rate that would entice people who work here to also live here, because here in Tucker very few of our labor force can afford to. Tackling housing affordability is something that each municipality should take up, but the laws here in Georgia need to give the cities more latitude to make their own decisions in that regard. Jurisdictions need more local control, control which is currently somewhat limited by the state of Georgia. You didn’t ask but housing safety should also be something that the legislature can and should take up, because what good is a house to live in if it is in an unsafe area, or if the structure itself is built in an unsafe manner that will not stand the test of time.

Do you think Medicaid should be expanded? Why or why not?

Georgians overwhelmingly support Medicaid expansion when asked in the most recent exit polling. Yes, Medicaid needs to be expanded. 1.6 million Georgians are currently without any healthcare at all. Georgia is one of only ten states who have not expanded the program. Most other states have already done so, and it is not only working but it is saving them money. Expanding Medicaid makes financial sense. A study showed that the state of Georgia would save 4% over the current costs to administer Medicaid in its current form if we expanded it, yet the most recent bill to expand it was nixed just five days ago in the Senate. Had it passed, it would have authorized the state to obtain a waiver from the federal government to buy private health insurance for people who make around $20,000 a year, or 138% of the federal poverty level. Expansion would cost an estimated $580 million in Georgia, but the federal government has $1.2 billion set aside to help states offset the costs – we are not doing right by the citizens of Georgia by not jumping on this. My friends across the aisle claim to be fiscal conservatives, but if they could save money while at the same time expanding the program to include the least fortunate among us, where is the fiscal responsibility in that? Where is the humanity in that even?

Last year, the General Assembly passed a significant mental health reform bill. Should more be done to improve mental health care facilities and access in Georgia? Why or why not?

Every single time there is a mass shooting in America my friends across the aisle love to say that we have a mental health problem in America and not a gun problem, so I am thrilled to see them finally passing and funding improvements to our mental health care facilities and access to mental health care. That is a great start, but we can do more, and need to do more. On average in the U.S. 22 veterans a day suicide themselves. This is unconscionable. As a veteran myself I have had a number of vet friends with whom I have served who ended their own lives, and that haunts me daily. I would love to see our state do better by our veterans and offer expanded access to mental health care for everyone. I would also like to fight the stigma of getting help when you need it. For anyone reading this right now who is suffering in silence, it is not a sign of strength to internalize these problems, but it IS a sign of strength and character to get help when you need it. Suffering in silence not only affects you but everyone around you, particularly the ones you love the most who love you. It is ok to get help. The state of Georgia can make access to mental health services more readily available.

The Legislature was looking to address increasing property assessments this year, with a few bills related to floating homestead exemptions introduced. Should the General Assembly address property assessments? If so, how? If not, why not?

I am not opposed to the legislature looking into this, as long as they are not also floating the idea of taking away control from the municipalities of their respective jurisdictions. I ran a competitive race for Mayor of Tucker before this and I still hold dear the rights and responsibilities of municipal government and do not intend to infringe upon those.

What should the state do with any revenue surplus it receives?

First of all, this is a wonderful problem to have. Having said that though, my kids go to school with literal mold dripping down the walls while a $10.6b surplus sits in the state’s coffers of OUR money – and these are the better schools in Georgia – I can only fathom what the schools in the more rural areas are faced with. I would want to see that money invested into the schools, into education, into teacher salaries because retention and recruitment of qualified teachers is also a problem. It seems to be lost on my friends on the right that our children will be the ones taking care of US in our old age. We can and should do better by our children. I would also like for our children to want to stay in Georgia when they are adults as taxpaying citizens – investing in them will help achieve this. The residents in Senate District 55 would have my hide if I did not also mention that we would be wise to invest some of that in infrastructure. The metro is only growing bigger and traffic projections getting worse. Expansion of MARTA would help alleviate some of these problems – this does actually benefit the entirety of Georgia as taxes from the more populated areas go a long way toward funding programs in the more rural areas, so we do need to provide for continued growth in the more populated areas.

If elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? What will you do to promote ethics and transparency in government?

For 25 years my profession has required me to abide by the highest professional ethics, and this would not be any different. I will always strive for transparency as well and will facilitate the passing of any bills that aim to further that effort in good faith. In this digital age, access is also key – I will strive to make information more accessible. In that regard an estimated 267,500 Georgians are blind – we need to make sure that they are able to access this information as well.

