Chamblee Restaurant Week taking place April 7-13

Chamblee, GA — Chamblee Restaurant Week will be held April 7-13 with about 18 participating businesses.

“This third-annual, week-long experience will celebrate one of the great things about the City of Chamblee – the restaurants,” the restaurant week website says. “Participating restaurants will showcase some of their best dishes or explore new fares at set prices, allowing you to sample food and drink from some of the best, most talked about restaurants in Chamblee.”

Here are the participating restaurants:

– Taqueria el Viejon

– Gus’s Fried Chicken

– Gu’s Kitchen

– Frosty Caboose

– Southbound

– Won Kitchen

– Hopstix

– Vintage Pizzeria

– BLUETOP

– Playa Bowls

– Himalayas

– Ponko Chicken

– The Mad Italian

– El Patron

– 57th Fighter Group Restaurant

– Downwind Restaurant

– Ace Atlanta

– The Queens Tea Party

Each restaurant will have a usual menu item at a discounted price, a prix fixe menu with a set price or a new item being featured for the week. To learn more about each restaurant, click here.

