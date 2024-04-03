Clarkston to hold special election to replace councilmember Awest Eyasu

Share

Clarkston, GA — The City of Clarkston will hold a special election this November to fill the rest of former council member Awet Eyasu’s unexpired term.

Eyasu qualified to run for the District 7 seat on the DeKalb County Board of Education, which is currently held by Dr. Joyce Morley. Morley decided against seeking reelection.

City Attorney Stephen Quinn stated in March that Eyasu resigned by qualifying for the school board seat. The city council formally decided on April 2 to hold an election to replace him. Eyasu’s vacated term runs through 2027. The special election will coincide with the general election on November 5, 2024.

In other news:

— The city council also voted to take no more than $60,000 out of SPLOST funds to demolish the 40 Oaks Nature Preserve Farm House. Jamie Carroll said that he knows the council isn’t happy to demolish a historic building, but because of its condition, it is necessary.

Council members YT Bell and Susan Hood suggested placing a historic marker at the site. Bell said the city’s historic preservation committee could consider a specific plan.

— The city council authorized changing the name of Smith and Lincoln Streets to Patricia Davis Drive, in response to a petition from residents of that neighborhood. The petition stated that residents wanted to honor the hard work and dedication that the late Patricia Davis Morris showed to their neighborhood and the city of Clarkston.

— The council discussed changes to the city’s procurement policy, including giving the city manager the ability to independently approve contracts worth up to $25,000. Action on those changes, which require a change to the city charter and a separate ordinance, will be taken at a future meeting.

— The city amended its Fiscal Year 2023 operating budget from $12,357,457 to $12,469,977.

— The city renewed its contract with Sears Pool Management Consultants, Incorporated, for $75,825. That amount will be funded by the city’s parks and recreation department budget.

— The council approved a $70,000 amendment to its contract with Russell Landscaping for mowing streetscapes and right-of-ways. Additional work includes mowing the CSX rail right-of-way.

