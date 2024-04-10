Conyers man sentenced to 15 years for robbing elderly woman, DeKalb District Attorney says

Share

By Ellie Parker, Atlanta News First

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — A Conyers man has been sentenced to 15 years without parole after pleading guilty to robbing an elderly woman after following her home, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney.

According to the district attorney, Antavious Bailey, 38, robbed an 88-year-old woman in Brookhaven just before 12:15 p.m. on Aug. 2, 2022. Bailey had followed her home from a grocery store in a car.

The district attorney said Bailey robbed her as she was unloading groceries into her home. Bailey robbed her at gunpoint, taking her wallet, cell phone, driver’s license, health insurance cards, cash, debit card and credit cards. He also forced her to write down her debit card’s PIN number before tying her up and leaving.

The woman was able to break free and go to a neighbor for help. Bailey was later arrested after he was spotted on surveillance cameras using the woman’s credit cards.

Bailey pleaded guilty to abuse of an elderly person, armed robbery, false imprisonment, financial transaction card fraud, home invasion, identity fraud, kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison without parole.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided this story.