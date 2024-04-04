County extends DeKalb Industrial Way lane closure to Coalter Way

Share

DeKalb County, GA — Effective Tuesday, April 2, the DeKalb Industrial Way Lane closure will be extended from Lawrenceville Highway to Coalter Way, according to a press release from the county.

The lane closure will be in effect for the project’s duration, which is expected to wrap up in January 2025.

Here’s the full press release from DeKalb County:

On Tuesday, April 2, the DeKalb Industrial Way lane closure will be extended from Lawrenceville Highway to Coalter Way. As a result, Irvin Way will be closed, which will require a detour to North Decatur Road or Coalter Way and Winn Way. This lane closure and detour are necessary as crews make progress in replacing the 30-inch Ductile Iron Pipe water main that is part of the Scott Boulevard Water Main Replacement Project Phase II. Lane closure and detour signs have been placed on DeKalb Industrial Way, advising motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions. The project is expected to last through January 2025, barring any weather delays. Normal construction hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding major holidays. An increase in construction-related noise and traffic during work hours should be expected. For more information, call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email [email protected] with questions.

