Dear Decaturish – In support of Ana Maria Martinez for State Court Judge

Share

We accept letters to the editor. Letters to the editor are opinions of the authors of the letter, not Decaturish.com. Everyone has an equal opportunity to submit a letter to the editor. So if you read something here and don’t like it, don’t jump on our case. Write a letter of your own. All letters must be signed and are typically between 500 to 800 words. We reserve the right to edit letters for length and content. We also reserve the right to publish longer letters if we need to. To send your letter to the editor, email it to [email protected]. Note: Decaturish invited candidates in the May 21 elections to submit up to three letters of support. All elections coverage can be found at Decaturishvotes.com. To contribute to our election coverage fundraiser, click here.

Dear Decaturish,

It was an honor to serve you for eleven years as your Division 6 State Court Judge. You supported me through three elections, two of which were contested. I am forever grateful for your belief in me and the work we did. Ana Maria Martinez was a key part of that work and that is why she was appointed to succeed me as judge when I retired.

Judge Martinez is a history maker. As the first and only Latina to serve as a trial court judge in Georgia, she represents the opportunity that DeKalb County provides. After working in Division 6 for more than ten years, the last two and a half of which as the judge, Ana Maria has continued the work of leading the only Spanish language DUI Court in Georgia and ensuring justice for all through removing barriers.

I am proud to support and vote for Judge Ana Maria Martinez in the May 21st Primary. I ask you to give her the same support you gave me. Vote to keep Ana Maria for Division 6 State Court Judge.

– Dax E. Lopez

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $10 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.