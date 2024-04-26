Dear Decaturish – In support of Deidra Wright for DeKalb School Board District 3

Share

We accept letters to the editor. Letters to the editor are opinions of the authors of the letter, not Decaturish.com. Everyone has an equal opportunity to submit a letter to the editor. So if you read something here and don’t like it, don’t jump on our case. Write a letter of your own. All letters must be signed and are typically between 500 to 800 words. We reserve the right to edit letters for length and content. We also reserve the right to publish longer letters if we need to. To send your letter to the editor, email it to [email protected]. Note: Decaturish invited candidates in the May 21 elections to submit up to three letters of support. All elections coverage can be found at Decaturishvotes.com. To contribute to our election coverage fundraiser, click here.

Dear Decaturish,

I am writing this letter to ask for your vote in the school board election to be held in November 2024. I am running for the Dekalb County District 3 Board of Education seat. As a teacher, and parent, my experiences have led me to create a real plan for progressive change in public education.

I come from a family of educators who have worked tirelessly to provide for the students in their care despite being in broken educational systems. My mother worked as a teacher for 33 years, as a building union representative for the Georgia Association of Educators, and as a delegate for the National Education Association. I watched her stand up against broken systems and mentor teachers. My aunt taught for over 40 years and served as an advocate for students with special needs and their parents, while teaching me how to effectively advocate for my daughter as a parent. I have over 20 years experience in education. I have served in multiple roles from support staff to a high school teacher over the years. Fighting for equity and justice in education is in my blood and it comes naturally.

I have lived in DeKalb County for over 30 years. I attended elementary, middle and high school in the county and currently my daughter is enrolled in Dekalb County public schools.

Once my daughters started school I immediately started volunteering in the schools. I was elected by parents at Columbia Elementary School to serve on the Principal’s Advisory Council for three years. While serving on the council I forged connections between the school and the greater community. I developed our school’s partnership with Hands on Atlanta and worked with Partners in Action for Healthy Living to fund and start gardens in schools and churches within District 3. Working to bring resources to the community has been a consistent part of my service and I hope to forge more connections once elected.

I have witnessed the shifts in leadership from superintendents to school board members who are disconnected from the classroom and real issues leading them to continuously make faulty decisions that fail to benefit all students. I have witnessed the issues brought forth from parents in South DeKalb being ignored and parents unaware of how to ask for support for their children.

As a teacher, parent and business owner I bring a multidimensional perspective and real solutions to the table to bring logical change. Here are some of my goals:

To support policies that effectively recruit, refine(train), and retain quality teachers, minimize class sizes, implement restorative justice practices in schools, and provide wrap-around services for families to bring holistic educational experiences to all of our students and families within our district.

Teachers, parents and students are often afraid to voice concerns and are not given the opportunity to assist with the board’s decision- making process. I plan on implementing advisory councils that are composed of parents, students, community members and teachers using the model implemented within Clayton County. I have served on Clayton County’s advisory council for two years and on the Board’s Finance Advisory council for one year. Involving all stakeholders to work and actively support the board in making decisions will ultimately benefit our students.

I look forward to bringing my educator’s perspective, and as a business owner I look forward to bringing my business mindset to the school board to establish and implement real plans to get DeKalb back on track.With your help, we can all make DeKalb County Schools the best in the state!

I hope I can count on you for your vote!

— Deidra Rossell Wright

Dear Decaturish,

I am writing this letter in support of Mrs. Deidra Rossell Wright, Candidate for Dekalb County School Board, District 3. I have had the pleasure of knowing Deidra for approximately 20 plus years. I have had the opportunity to see her excel from a teenager to a mature and vibrant wife, mother, educator and community leader. She is a motivated young lady who possesses an open mind, positive attitude, and a tremendous desire to learn, lead and excel. She exhibits good leadership skills in the community, classroom and extra-curricular activities. She has a genuine interest and desire to help others in the community at large along with her desire to maintain academic excellence for all schools and students. She has a passion for people and us always willing to help others.

— Lovie Alridge

Dear Decaturish,

I am writing to enthusiastically support Deidra Wright’s candidacy for the school board position within the esteemed Dekalb County School District 3. As a colleague of Deidra’s during our Master of Teaching program, I’ve witnessed her dedication, passion, and commitment to educational excellence firsthand.

In addition to being a colleague, I am also a professor of teacher education, deeply immersed in the field’s mission and vision. It is with this perspective that I wholeheartedly endorse Deidra’s candidacy. She possesses exceptional leadership skills and a proactive approach to problem-solving. Throughout our collaborative projects, she consistently demonstrated a profound understanding of educational issues and a relentless drive to address them effectively. Her advocacy for equity in education is particularly noteworthy. Deidra firmly believes in providing every student with equitable opportunities to thrive, regardless of background, and tirelessly works towards this goal.

Her commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive learning environment is unparalleled. Deidra’s ability to listen attentively, communicate effectively, and make well-informed decisions has earned her the respect and admiration of colleagues and stakeholders alike. With her fresh perspective and innovative ideas, Deidra is well-positioned to contribute significantly to the future direction of the school district. Her unwavering dedication to educational excellence and genuine concern for the well-being of every student make her an invaluable asset to our academic community.

I do not doubt that Deidra will continue to exemplify the highest leadership, professionalism, and dedication standards if elected to the school board. I wholeheartedly endorse her candidacy and urge you to consider her for this important position.

Sincerely,

Shaneeka Favors-Welch, Ph.D. Shaneeka Favors-Welch, Ph.D., Mathematics Teacher. Dekalb County School District

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $10 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.