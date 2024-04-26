Dear Decaturish – In support of Dionne McGee for State Court Judge

Share

Dear Decaturish,

I am writing to express my wholehearted support for Dionne McGhee’s candidacy for DeKalb State Court Judge. As a friend and colleague of Dionne’s for several years, I can attest to her unwavering commitment to equity and justice, both in her professional endeavors and personal life. Dionne has devoted her entire career to upholding the law and she is relentless in all that she involves herself in. I have witnessed firsthand her dedication to upholding the principles of fairness and impartiality in every aspect of her legal practice. Her profound respect for the law, coupled with her empathetic approach to resolving disputes, makes her an exceptional candidate for the esteemed position of State Court Judge.

Beyond her legal prowess, Dionne exemplifies the qualities of a phenomenal mother. She brings the same level of dedication, compassion, and integrity to her role as a parent as she does to her work in the legal field. Dionne serves as a volunteer in a multitude of school groups as her daughters matriculated through DeKalb County Public Schools. She holds leadership positions with local bar associations to ensure she is continuing to provide pro bono services to her community via Georgia Association of Black Women Attorneys, DeKalb Lawyers Association, Georgia Association of Women Lawyers, and several other organizations. However, her dedication to law/community is not prioritized over her family. Dionne’s ability to balance the demands of a challenging career with the responsibilities of motherhood is truly commendable and speaks volumes about her character as a whole.

In these tumultuous times, it is more crucial than ever to elect individuals who not only possess the necessary legal acumen but also embody the values of integrity, perseverance, and commitment to justice. Dionne embodies all these qualities and more. As a native of DeKalb, she understands the unique needs and challenges facing our community, and I am confident that she will keep justice at the center of all her decisions on the bench.

I am wholeheartedly supporting Dionne McGhee for DeKalb State Court Judge. She not only hails from our community but also believes fervently in the law and its power to effect positive change. With Dionne on the bench, I am certain that DeKalb County will be in capable hands.

Sincerely,

— Candice D. McKinley, Esq.

Dear Decaturish,

It is my honor to submit this letter of support for Dionne McGee for DeKalb State Court Judge. I have known Attorney McGee for over three decades. There are many reasons for my support of Dionne, but for this letter, I am highlighting three reasons that resonate with me. I look forward to Dionne’s judgeship because of her unwavering professionalism, her consistent pursuit to represent her community, and her proven record of investment in service to DeKalb County.

Firstly, Dionne’s dedication to justice, fairness, and processes is evident in her performance record. The facts, and the data, are evidence of her professionalism. She speaks with accurate language devoid of exaggeration, inflation, or ambiguity. This is refreshing as a politician, lawyer, and defender of rights. One can trust her precise language that bespeaks sincerity and honesty. In other words, her ‘yes’ means yes, and her ‘no’ means no. As I write this letter of support, I scoff and am saddened that the current state of affairs will have Mrs. McGee as a standout in this area.

Secondly, Dionne McGee is invested in her community—DeKalb County. For as long as I have known her, even as a student in the DeKalb County School District, Dionne has been homegrown. I know her parents and family members worked in the DCSD as I did. The sense of community that Dionne grew up with was in a culture of caring as a basic expectation. To care is what propelled Mrs. McGee to attend the University of Georgia and aspire to become one who was indeed in a position to exhibit care and concern for the community at large.

Finally, Dionne has an attitude of unselfishness. She is a devoted wife, mother, friend, daughter… I have little respect for those who invest in service beyond their home and neglect taking care of those close. Dionne is SOLID in her commitment to serving her family and then extending her service work from the hub of excellence in her household. This is an observed behavior and not something I have been told or learned secondhand.

Because of her career record, unwavering investment in DeKalb County, and genuine servant leadership attitude, I enthusiastically support Dionne McGee for DeKalb State Court Judge. Join me!

— Felicia M. Mayfield, Ed.D.

Dear Decaturish,

It is my honor to share this letter with you in support of Attorney Dionne McGee for DeKalb County State Court Judge. I have known Dionne for over 20 years. A member of the judiciary must be able to act with justice, wisdom, moderation, service, and fairness. All attributes that Dionne displays daily.

Professionally, I know Dionne to be a skilled attorney, having prosecuted in both the DeKalb Solicitor General’s and District Attorney’s offices. In both of those positions, she has shown a commitment to justice by acting with wisdom, moderation, and fairness. Dionne is respected by her peers and by the community as an attorney and leader. She has taken the time to train attorneys and to focus on programs that would assist those around her. Born and raised in DeKalb County, her ties are deep and strong. After high school, she attended the University of Georgia and John Marshall Law School.

In 2012, Dionne ran against a sitting judge on the DeKalb County State Court. While she did not win the campaign, she did extremely well by raising nearly $100,000 and getting 43% of the vote. She is a true testament to the support and confidence people had in her and her ability to serve as a judge. When Dionne says she is committed to her community, she truly is, as it has been her community for her whole life. Her work has been transformative in helping to bridge the relationship between neighborhoods and law enforcement.

Dionne is not a one-sided practitioner. I was impressed by her work as a solo practitioner in DeKalb County. Dionne was focused and resolute in her resolve to assist her clients. She fought for members in our community during the worst of times. She represented those accused of crime, going through divorce, and those injured by wrongdoing for another. She later returned to prosecution and worked to educate the community about crime and crime prevention. In her current role as a Senior Assistant District Attorney, she works in South DeKalb with law enforcement on crime strategies and community outreach.

Dionne is a 2019 graduate of Leadership DeKalb, the past president of the DeKalb Lawyers Association, a former PTA President at Marbut Theme School, and served on the Principal Advisory Council at DeKalb School of the Arts. Dionne is also a thirty-year member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., serving the community through the Stone Mountain-Lithonia Chapter, and is a volunteer at her church, The Faith Center in Tucker. These are just a few examples of her strong work ethic and her ability to engage and work with a variety of groups and people.

I am confident that Dionne will be an excellent State Court judge. She will serve with justice, wisdom, moderation, and fairness at the forefront of all she does.

— Lawrence Sharp

