Dear Decaturish – In support of Rep. Saira Draper for House District 90

We accept letters to the editor. Letters to the editor are opinions of the authors of the letter, not Decaturish.com. Everyone has an equal opportunity to submit a letter to the editor. So if you read something here and don’t like it, don’t jump on our case. Write a letter of your own. All letters must be signed and are typically between 500 to 800 words. We reserve the right to edit letters for length and content. We also reserve the right to publish longer letters if we need to. To send your letter to the editor, email it to [email protected]. Note: Decaturish invited candidates in the May 21 elections to submit up to three letters of support. All elections coverage can be found at Decaturishvotes.com. To contribute to our election coverage fundraiser, click here.

Dear Decaturish,

Republicans have put our Democratic Caucus in an awkward position. In December 2023, when creating new political maps during redistricting, they drew our colleague Rep. Becky Evans (House District 89) into the district represented by our other colleague, Rep. Saira Draper (House District 90). As a result, the pair will face off in the House District 90 Democratic Primary on May 21.

Both women are our colleagues. Both women have reliable Democratic voting records. Some may say it doesn’t matter who wins.

But we disagree. So much so that we are taking the unusual step of endorsing in a race between two sitting incumbents.

In times like these, with rights and liberties at stake, and a Democratic majority within reach, we won’t mince words. We need Saira Draper back in the legislature. And it’s for a couple of different reasons.

First, no one in our caucus knows voting rights and elections the way Saira does. When there is a question about voting legislation, the caucus looks to her for her expertise and contextual understanding.

The AJC released an analysis earlier this month of the types of legislation considered during the 2024 legislative session. Voting bills made up a substantial portion of the bills that passed both chambers. Indeed, about 40 bills this session cover elections specifically.

With voting bills being as consequential as they are, it’s a major advantage to have a colleague who can lead the response knowledgeably and effectively. And when the really bad election bills hit the floor, Saira is our fiercest fighter. She pulls no punches as she breaks down the other side’s bad faith arguments, calls out their misrepresentations, and explains to the public and the media exactly how Republicans are selling out Georgians’ fundamental rights in exchange for short term political gains. Simply put, Saira’s subject matter expertise is indispensable to us as a party trying to take back the majority.

Second, Saira is an effective legislator. In our work, we need members who are nimble and can think on their feet. We need members who build relationships and work with others collaboratively. We need legislators who when they speak up, are noticed and respected not just by our party, but by the opposing party too. Saira embodies all of these qualities and more. Posing the right question, creating the right alliance, or making a timely objection can be the difference between a bill that becomes law or one that dies in committee. We’ve got to have strategic acumen on our side.

In the upcoming primary, the residents of HD 90 have a choice. While we’ve enjoyed serving alongside both candidates, Saira Draper’s unique blend of expertise and effectiveness makes

her, in our eyes, the clear best choice. As we stand at a pivotal moment in Georgia’s political landscape, we urge our fellow Democrats to join us in supporting Saira Draper—a dedicated public servant who represents the future of our party.

— State Representatives Stacey Evans and Tanya Miller

