Dear Decaturish – In support of Steve Bradshaw for DeKalb County CEO

Dear Decaturish,

Believe In Steve.

Steve Bradshaw is the most experienced person for the next CEO of DeKalb County.

I believe in Steve Bradshaw because he has a diverse background of leadership positions ranging from serving as Captain in the US Army during the first Persian Gulf War to Adjunct Professor at Georgia State University. Steve has experience in corporate and government. He would be able to immediately fill the position of CEO.

Steve has been a Commissioner of District 4 for two terms and have made significant improvements in the district. Steve have created strong partnerships with top developers to create quality affordable housing near Marta transit lines, clean his district, state of the art senior facility, art facility and other major improvements. In addition, Steve promised his constituents that he would ensure that he focused on opportunities that they wanted in their district and he has delivered. He has ensured that his commissioner budget leverage grants to make a difference in the communities he represents.

I believe in Steve because he will deliver on the promises he makes and we will have one DeKalb. Steve has always shared his report card inside and outside of his district so that DeKalb Citizens knows what he uses his budget dollars and the use of his time in his district. DeKalb will be stronger having an elected CEO that everyday wakes up wanting to make a difference in one DeKalb. Steve returns emails, texts and calls in a timely manner and this example will be expected of all his direct reports and their direct reports.

He has chaired the budget committee for two years and know where the dollars are and how we need to leverage the dollars to ensure that all Dekalb residents and business benefits and can moves forward. He is the one to move Dekalb forward and it want take twenty years.

— Beverly Dabney, Retired Vice President, JPMorgan Chase

Dear Decaturish,

I am writing in support of Commissioner Steve Bradshaw’s bid for Dekalb County CEO.

Steve was my District 4 Commissioner when I served as Mayor of the City of Pine Lake from 2016 to 2023. He and I quickly established a positive and productive working relationship.

In addition Steve began quarterly meetings with all the Mayors in our district, helping to strengthen intra-city relationships. These regular and collegial interactions continue to benefit Dekalb residents. This leadership communication was facilitated by simple meetings initiated by Commissioner Bradshaw.

I cite this example because my reasons for supporting Steve Bradshaw for CEO are also very simple, distilled from years of working together.

1/ Next-Level Leadership: Steve’s abilities and temperament are what Dekalb County needs for its Chief Executive Officer. He is a grounded and mature leader with a steady, well-executed plan focused on improving the lives of residents.

2/ Next-Level Vision: Steve’s no-drama sensibilities keep his focus clear. Lots of signal; very little noise. He has been able to initiate and complete a number of District 4 goals during his term (check out his website). As a colleague and a resident I benefit from his quarterly District 4 breakfasts and regular updates.

I use “next-level” because what’s required to be CEO is not what’s required to be County Commissioner. Steve Bradshaw is already operating at the next level. That is why he has my vote.

— Melanie Hammet, Mayor Emeritus, City of Pine Lake

