Dear Decaturish – In support of Yolanda Mack for State Court Judge

Share

We accept letters to the editor. Letters to the editor are opinions of the authors of the letter, not Decaturish.com. Everyone has an equal opportunity to submit a letter to the editor. So if you read something here and don’t like it, don’t jump on our case. Write a letter of your own. All letters must be signed and are typically between 500 to 800 words. We reserve the right to edit letters for length and content. We also reserve the right to publish longer letters if we need to. To send your letter to the editor, email it to [email protected]. Note: Decaturish invited candidates in the May 21 elections to submit up to three letters of support. All elections coverage can be found at Decaturishvotes.com. To contribute to our election coverage fundraiser, click here.

Dear Decaturish,

I am proud to give my full endorsement and support for Yolanda Mack to be our next Division 3 DeKalb State Court Judge. I have watched Yolanda work and I believe she will be the kind of judge we in DeKalb want and need- fair, focused, efficient, and community centered. She is running in the open Division 3 seat.

Yolanda is from DeKalb County. She went to Avondale Elementary and Avondale High School. That is important because DeKalb is unique and we need a judge who inherently understands the communities that make up our county. It says a lot that she chose to come back to DeKalb and serve her home county.

Yolanda’s entire career has been in public service. She is the only candidate who served as a public defender. We can all appreciate that because it means she will not prejudge a case. She has the most trial experience of any of the Division 3 candidates. She is a 2x attorney of the year and she led the Unit of the Year here in DeKalb.

I am proud to join others in endorsing Yolanda Mack and asking you to vote for her. Leaders like Ambassador Andrew Young, Commissioner Michelle Long Spears, several DeKalb Mayors and city councilmembers and myself are all saying the same, “It’s Yolanda Mack for me in Division 3.”

Judges are too important. We cannot skip this election. We need experience, balance, fairness, and community connectedness on the bench. Yolanda Mack is the candidate for Division 3 who embodies all of that and more. She has my vote and I ask you to vote for her too. You can learn more at Yolandaforjudge.com

— Melody M. Maddox, DeKalb County Sheriff

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $10 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.