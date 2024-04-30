Decatur designing phase three of South Columbia multiuse path

Share

Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur is designing phase three of the multiuse path on South Columbia Drive. The city presented three options for residents to consider during an open house on April 18.

The project aims to connect Talley Street Upper Elementary to the East Decatur Greenway with a multiuse path. This final phase begins around the north entrance of Legacy Park, where phase two ends, and extends across the front of the park to Katie Kerr Drive.

“This mixed-use path will generally be a 10-foot wide concrete pedestrian and bicycle facility with a five-foot landscape buffer,” Deputy City Manager David Junger previously said. “It will create a safe walking route to Legacy Park and eliminate a gap in the existing sidewalk system.”

Phase one of the project was built in 2020, where the Talley Elementary School playground fronts onto South Columbia Drive. Phase two begins where phase one ends at Talley Elementary’s maintenance driveway. It then goes up to the first entrance of Legacy Park.

At the Aug. 7, 2023, Decatur City Commission meeting, the city commission established a project budget of $200,000. It approved an agreement with AECOM for $176,335 for phase three of the South Columbia Drive multi-use path project.

Phase three of the project will finish the design fronting Legacy Park from the park’s northern driveway to Katie Kerr Drive. It will also provide a mid-block crossing near the main entrance to Legacy Park and complete the connection to the East Decatur Greenway Path.

Here are the three options:

All options include crosswalks across South Columbia Drive to the Winnona Park neighborhood. The crosswalks are planned to be located near Missionary Drive and Inman Drive. There will also be crosswalks across the entrances to the park.

Option A

Option A features a path that essentially goes right along the edge of the park and is the shorter user route of the three options, near the area where the pine trees area, the path would be on South Columbia Drive, as it approaches Katie Kerr Drive.

Due to the property’s slope, a retaining wall would be built along the portion of the path that crosses the wooded area, making this option the most expensive.

According to the presentation, this option would have the least amount of change in grade, would require less reconstruction of the entrances and would remove the acceleration/deceleration lane at the main entrance.

“We will use the existing [deceleration lane] to have our proposed sidewalk here,” said Ran Zhang, a designer with AECOM. “This will be the highest cost because in this area we have a lot of grading issues, so we will build a long retaining wall and the wall [will] be up to seven to 10 feet tall.”

It would also impact the most trees along the front of the Legacy Park, would require some reconstruction of the existing shared path on South Columbia Drive, and there’s a lack of curb along the existing street.

Option B

Option B begins slightly further up the north driveway of the park. The route is slightly different along the front of the park to avoid some of the trees near the main entrance. As the path gets closer to Katie Kerr Drive, it would go along the ridge through the pine trees. It would require a smaller retaining wall at Katie Kerr Drive, and at the main entrance.

“Option A shows the sidewalk along the road, but this one goes deeper so you will feel a more natural feeling,” Zhang said. “For this option, we will go in between two trees [near the main entrance] and we will try to save the oak trees.”

Some pine trees would be removed for the path to go along the ridge. Zhang added that some of the existing pine trees are in poor condition.

According to the presentation, more trees would be preserved along the front of the park, the path would be further away from South Columbia Drive, there would be less reconstruction of the main entrance, and it would also remove the acceleration/deceleration lane.

Option B would be the cheapest of the three options.

Option C

Option C is similar to option B but does not use the existing acceleration/deceleration lane to create the path. The path would be further inside the park’s main entrance and closer to the roundabout, rather than along the edge of South Columbia Drive.

“We would need to recreate this whole area to make the sidewalk flat, and we will [remove] more trees here because there are lots of bigger trees here,” Zhang said.

According to the presentation, this option would preserve the acceleration/deceleration lanes at the main entrance, require fewer retaining walls, have multiple connection points to Katie Kerr Drive and the East Decatur Greenway, and move the path farther away from the road.

This option would require additional drainage work to reduce water ponding in the acceleration/deceleration lane, would require the removal of pine trees along the ridge and more trees at the main entrance.

The city and AECOM are still seeking feedback on this project. A survey is open until May 2. To take the survey and for more information, click here.

