Decatur hosting South Columbia multiuse path open house on April 18

Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur is hosting an open house on Thursday, April 18, from 6-8 p.m. to present the proposal for the next phase of the South Columbia path project. The open house will take place in Hawkings Hall at Legacy Park, located at 500 S. Columbia Drive.

The project aims to connect Talley Street Upper Elementary to the East Decatur Greenway with a multiuse path. The final segment of the project extends from the north entrance of the park to Katie Kerr Drive.

“This mixed-use path will generally be a 10-foot wide concrete pedestrian and bicycle facility with a five-foot landscape buffer,” Deputy City Manager David Junger previously said. “It will create a safe walking route to Legacy Park and eliminate a gap in the existing sidewalk system.”

Phase one of the project was built in 2020, where the Talley Elementary School playground fronts onto South Columbia Drive. Phase two begins where phase one ended, at the maintenance driveway at Talley Elementary. It then goes up to the first entrance of Legacy Park.

At its April 3 meeting, the Decatur City Commission awarded Hasbun Construction a $537,523 contract for phase two of the South Columbia Drive mixed-use path project and established a project budget of $680,000. The commission also awarded AECOM Technical Services a $27,650 contract for construction administration services.

At the Aug. 7, 2023, Decatur City Commission meeting, the city commission established a project budget of $200,000. It approved an agreement with AECOM for $176,335 for phase three of the South Columbia Drive multi-use path project.

Phase three of the project will finish the design fronting Legacy Park from the park’s northern driveway to Katie Kerr Drive. It will also provide a mid-block crossing near the main entrance to Legacy Park and complete the connection to the East Decatur Greenway Path.

For more information about the project, click here. To see the displays from the previous community meeting, click here.

