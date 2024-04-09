Decatur Police investigate burglaries at three Decatur restaurants

Share

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police are investigating burglaries at Rebel Tea House, Dairy Queen, and American Deli that occurred on Saturday.

Police responded to the call around 5:30 a.m. on April 6 after getting a call about commercial burglary alarms.

“Unknown individuals broke the windows of businesses at the locations before entering and committing thefts,” Lt. John Bender said. “The suspects entered a total of three businesses. This case is actively being investigated by the Decatur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division. Detectives are following up on surveillance footage captured during the event. If you have any information in this case, please contact the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 and remain anonymous.”

Bender said the burglars took money from the businesses, Lt. Bender said.

