Decatur School Board tentatively adopts fiscal year 2025 budget

Decatur, GA — The City Schools of Decatur School Board, at its April 23 regular meeting, tentatively adopted the fiscal year 2024-2025 budget, which projects about $106 million in revenue and expenditures.

The board tentatively approved the budget with four votes to approve, and Board Member Tracey Anderson abstained, stating she would like more information.

So far, the suggested millage rate remains at 20.3 mills and the budget was tentatively adopted with a projection that the tax digest would increase between 6-8%.

“Based on the 6% and 8% projected 2024 tax growth, and the assumption that the millage rate will remain at 20.30, the district’s revenue from property tax would increase by approximately $3.5 million with a 6% tax digest growth and $4.6 million with an 8% tax digest growth,” Chief Financial Officer Lonita Broome said.

The district is projected to end fiscal year 2024 with about $98.4 million in revenue and spend about $96.5 million. The amended 2024 budget anticipated about $100.5 million in revenue and about $100.47 million in expenditures.

The ending fund balance for the current fiscal year is projected to be about $16.8 million.

The board is seeking to increase salaries for teachers and staff in the next fiscal year. Over the last several months, several options have been presented, with various proposals to increase salaries and benefits.

“The board’s primary priority for fiscal year 2025 is aligned with the strategic accelerator of cultivating and retaining quality professionals by offering a competitive compensation package,” Broome said.

Board members have favored an option that increases the entry-level salary to $55,200, provides a 7% salary increase for existing teachers and a 5% salary increase for non-teaching positions.

“With the state’s $2,500 increase in salaries, this will bring teachers’ entry-level salary to $57,700 for option five,” Broome said.

The budget also includes raises for associate superintendents, principals and assistant principals. The total impact on the budget is $1.3 million for these salaries and benefits.

With the salary increases added to the general fund, the total revenue anticipated is about $104.5 million, and the expenditures would be about $106.4 million if the tax digest increased by 6%. The project-ending fund balance would be about $13.1 million.

If the tax digest increases by 8% then CSD’s total revenue would be about $105.6 million and the expenditures would be about $106.4 million with the salary increases. The ending fund balance is projected to be about $14.1 million.

School Board Member Hans Utz encouraged the district to evaluate the millage rate if the tax digest comes in at 8%.

“If we do come in closer to 8% this year, it looks like we’re going to be about $2 million over, so I would like us to have a millage conversation about that,” Utz said. “I would not want to grab that and stick it in the reserve. I think our reserve is at a healthy level. I would want, if we do see that coming in, for us to open a conversation about us providing some relief.”

CSD also has special funds, school nutrition, and a capital fund budget. The special funds budget for FY 24-25 is about $2.77 million, school nutrition is at about $4.36 million and the capital fund is at about $10.1 million in the tentative budget.

The school board will hold two virtual public hearings on May 7 at 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on the budget. The board is set to vote on the final budget and the tentative millage rate on May 14.

There will also be three public hearings on the millage rate in June.

In other business:

– During the work session, the school board held the first reading of the food services management policy to establish guidelines around meal charges, communication, and delinquent accounts.

The school district’s nutrition fund is an independent fund sustained through meal payments and reimbursements from the state and federal governments. CSD encourages meal prepayment.

“Parents/guardians are responsible for meal payments and for ensuring the student’s account remains in good standing,” the policy states. “CSD encourages funds to be maintained in accounts to minimize the possibility that a child may be without meal money on any given day; however, payments will also be accepted at the time of purchase.”

The policy would allow students to charge breakfast and/or lunch to their account for the equivalent cost of three days after their balance is zero, but à la carte items cannot be charged.

“While the National School Lunch Program does not require schools to provide meals to a child who does not pay for a meal and does not qualify for Free or Reduced Meals, CSD will provide an alternate meal to a student whose account exceeds the allowable charged amount,” the policy states. “Students who qualify for the Free and Reduced Lunch program, through the nature of this designation, will be provided the regular meal, and not receive alternate meals. When alternate meals are served, staff shall take extra care to treat students with dignity and respect.”

– During the regular meeting, the school board approved a contract with Centegix to provide mobile panic alert cards with single-button activation for all staff members. The badges will allow staff to alert each other or emergency personnel should a medical emergency or lockdown arise.

– The school board will hold its next community meeting on Tuesday, April 30, at 6:30 p.m. at Beacon Hill Middle School.

– The board also recognized several students and staff members. The Decatur High School Mock Trial team won the state championship.

“For the 2023-2024 season, Decatur High has had three teams competing in three different regions, and all three advanced to respective districts,” Deputy Superintendent Karen Newton-Scott said. “However, for the state competition a school is only allowed to have one team. Decatur High put together their combined team, which competed in the state finals [on March 22] and our Bulldogs were named the 2024 State Georgia Mock Trial champions.”

Decatur High band students also received several recognitions. The DHS concert, symphonic bands, and the wind ensemble received an overall superior rating at the annual Georgia Music Association’s large group performance evaluation. The indoor percussion ensemble also finished first in its competitive season.

The DHS junior varsity and varsity winter guard placed third and fourth in their competitive seasons at the Southern Association of Performing Arts.

