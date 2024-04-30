Type to search


Decatur Schools Superintendent Dr. Gyimah Whitaker joins the Decatur Dish show

Atlanta News First Apr 30, 2024
City Schools of Decatur Superintendent Dr. Gyimah Whitaker. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Atlanta, GA — City Schools of Decatur Dr. Gyimah Whitaker joined the Decatur Dish show on April 30 to discuss special education, equity and school nutrition.

Here’s the full episode, courtesy of Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First.

Decatur Dish is a weekly show cohosted by Atlanta News First journalist Mariya Murrow and Decaturish publisher Dan Whisenhunt. To hear this episode as a Podcast, click here.

Decatur Dish streams every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. on Atlanta News First+.  To see previous Decatur Dish episodes, click here.  You can also watch the show on the Atlanta News First app. For more information about the app, click here.

