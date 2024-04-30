DeKalb CEO candidates discuss South DeKalb, housing, watershed

Share

DeKalb County, GA — A day before the start of early voting, the Atlanta Press Club held a series of debates with candidates on the ballot in May, including the DeKalb County CEO race. CEO candidates discussed economic development in South DeKalb, affordable housing, and DeKalb County Watershed during the debate.

Decaturish Editor and Publisher Dan Whisenhunt and Rough Draft reporter Cathy Cobbs participated in the April 28 debate, which was moderated by WABE’s Lisa Rayam.

Larry Johnson, Steve Bradshaw, and Lorraine Cochran-Johnson are the candidates running for DeKalb CEO. All three candidates are former or current county commissioners. Johnson represented District 3, and Cochran-Johnson represented District 7. Both stepped down when they qualified to run for CEO. Bradshaw currently represents District 4.

Early voting started today, April 29, and ends on May 17. Election Day is May 21. To see our Decaturish May 21 voters guide, click here.

The moderators of the debate asked each candidate different questions. Regarding affordable housing, Johnson discussed whether local money should be used to create it. He said it should, but there should also be public-private partnerships in place.

“The funding comes from the federal government through HUD, and we work with our state to get the state subsidy. DeKalb County needs to be a county who works with [the state] to make sure we have housing,” Johnson said.

If elected, Johnson would lead the charge in bringing in partnerships.

“We don’t need to put the burden all on DeKalb County taxpayers but we need to work with our federal and state partners to make sure affordable housing is happening and is done in DeKalb,” Johnson said.

Economic development in South DeKalb has also been a topic of discussion throughout the election cycle. This area of the county tends to be underserved when it comes to resources and economic development.

Bradshaw said he would shift Decide DeKalb’s focus toward the southern part of the county.

“Decide DeKalb is our development authority, and they are charged with driving economic development all over DeKalb County,” Bradshaw said. “The problem is up until now they have been primarily focused on north DeKalb County, and they need to be reoriented.”

He said he’ll increase Decide DeKalb’s funding to $3 million within two budget cycles and through appointments. The CEO appoints the board members, who are ratified by the county commission.

“Anybody sitting across from me looking for an appointment to that board will have to convince me that they’ll be oriented on South DeKalb as well,” Bradshaw said.

Over the last few months, there have been major water main breaks on McLendon Drive, and other areas of the county, due to aging infrastructure. When there’s a break, there is often little communication from DeKalb County about the break or repairs.

Cochran-Johnson discussed her plans for improving DeKalb Watershed and communication. She previously served as the chair of the BOC’s public works and infrastructure committee and said the county has invested about $1.4 billion in water and infrastructure.

“For over four decades, we did not have a capital improvement plan, so consequentially we have had to work very hard to remediate, expand, replace and enlarge our infrastructure,” Cochran-Johnson said. “Over the next several years, you will see there will be a huge turnaround. DeKalb is now finally on track to materialize great returns in terms of economic development, so my commitment will be to continue to expand upon what we’ve begun.”

She added that capital improvements will be ongoing.

During the debate, the candidates were given time to ask each other questions. Cochran-Johnson asked Bradshaw about an ethics complaint about a property on Erskin Road that neighbors Bradshaw’s home.

Cochran-Johnson alleged that Bradshaw was warned by the county ethics board that he had a perceived and real interest in the property. She wondered how residents could trust Bradshaw would be ethical in the future.

“Before that came to the board of commissioners for a decision, I specifically asked the ethics director for a ruling on that. She told me that because I didn’t have any financial interest in the property, it wasn’t a problem for me taking action,” Bradshaw said in response to the question.

Cochran-Johnson offered a rebuttal, saying she had documents that show Bradshaw owns the adjacent property.

“In none of the disclosures or the discussions with either the ethics board nor our law department did you disclose that ownership,” Cochran-Johnson said. “You only referred to yourself as a resident. When your wife wrote letters directly to the community council, she failed to disclose your ownership as well.”

“Not true,” Bradshaw said in response.

Bradshaw asked a question of Cochran-Johnson. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Cochran-Johnson’s aunt received COVID relief funding from the city of Stonecrest for a restaurant she owned at the time. Bradshaw claimed Cochran-Johnson received the funds and wondered what happened with that money.

“I was not the owner of Annie’s Crab Kingdom. Annie is my beloved aunt,” Cochran-Johnson said. “Those monies that she applied for were received and utilized according to the guidelines associated with the federal distribution. To date, there has been no call to question as to how they were used by her restaurant because there is no reason to question or doubt the use of those funds.”

Bradshaw said, in rebuttal, that he believes leadership is about self-sacrifice, and Cochran-Johnson seemingly did not show leadership in this case.

“While others were in need, you stood in line first. To me, that’s not right and that’s not leadership,” Bradshaw said.

“I never stood in line,” Cochran-Johnson added.

