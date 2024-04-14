DeKalb County announces nightly closures on DeKalb Industrial Way

DeKalb County, GA — For the next two weeks, a section of DeKalb Industrial Way will be closed nightly as part of a water main replacement project.

Here’s the full announcement from DeKalb County:

Beginning on Sunday, April 14, a section of DeKalb Industrial Way, between North Arcadia Avenue and East Ponce de Leon Avenue, will be closed 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for up to two weeks to replace damaged water mains as part of the Scott Boulevard Water Main Replacement Project Phase II.

Motorists should use North Arcadia Avenue, East Ponce de Leon Avenue and North Decatur Road to navigate around the area.

Signs and flaggers will be in the area to advise motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions.

Information about the Scott Boulevard Water Main Replacement Project Phase II can be obtained by calling the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or emailing [email protected].