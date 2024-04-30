DeKalb County replacing water mains in Chamblee

Share

Chamblee, GA — DeKalb County has begun working on the Woodacres water main replacement project in Chamblee.

Crews are replacing 4,105 linear feet of waterline along Battle Drive, Jordan Terrace, Woodacres Road, Malabar Drive and Wentworth Drive, according to a press release. The work is anticipated to take about six months and be completed in October.

Construction hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, not including major holidays. An increase in construction-related noise and traffic during work hours should be expected.

For more information, visit the DWM website at www.dekalbwatershed.com, call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email [email protected] with questions.

