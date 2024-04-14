DeKalb County School Board will consider expanding teacher residency program

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County School Board at its April 15 meeting will consider expanding the IGNITE Teacher Residency program.

This expansion will be done in partnership with Kennesaw University and will consist of a 50-member cohort set to begin in June 2024. It is targeted specifically at training Early Childhood and Special Education candidates who will receive a Master’s degree and then serve for five years in one of the DeKalb County Schools that needs additional support.

The school board meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. on April 15 and will be held at the Robert R. Freeman Administrative Complex at 1701 Mountain Industrial Boulevard in Stone Mountain. To view a live stream of the meeting, click here.

Here are the other items on the board’s agenda:

— School Security Grant Resources (Not to exceed $91,506.58) Updated 4.10.2024

— Asbestos and Lead-Based Paint Abatement Services, RFP 20-752-030R Renewal Approval – Year 3 of 4 (SACAL Environmental & Management Company) (Not to exceed $1,500,000)

— ITB 24-464 Catalog Discount Plumbing Supplies, Parts, and Equipment Contract Award Approval (Not to exceed $200,000)

— ITB 24-467 Catalog Discount Lawn Equipment, Repair Parts and Supplies Contract Award Approval (Not to exceed $200,000)

— ITB 24-468 Catalog Discount Audio Visual and Fire Safety Supplies Contract Award Approval (Not to exceed $200,000)

— ITB 24-469 Catalog Discount Glazing Supplies Contract Award Approval (Not to exceed $200,000)

— ITB 24-510 Catalog Discount Locksmith Supplies Contract Award Approval (Not to exceed $200,000)

— Granting of Easement at Mary McLeod Bethune Middle School

— HVAC Approval to Adopt the Omnia Cooperative Contract with Carrier (Not to exceed $1,000,000)

— RFP 24-552 Gym Floor Maintenance, Repair, and Replacement Services Contract Award Approval (Not to exceed $2,000,000)

— Roofing Contractor Services, ITB No. 21-752-018 Renewal Approval -Year 3 of 4 (Core Roofing Systems, Inc., and Klein Contracting Corporation for an additional year (Not to exceed $3,000,000)

— Approval to Utilize the Indefinite Quantity Construction (EZIQC) Services Georgia Statewide Contract (Not to exceed $15,000,000)

— Replacement Parts Company (Grainger) State of Georgia Maintenance, Repair, and Operation Contract No. 99999-001-SPD000 0181-001

— Ratification Extension Renewal of RFP 20-752029 Fire Safety Services, for year three (3) of four (4) (Not to exceed $750,000)

— ITB No. 22-541 Contract Extension and Approval for Liquid Propane Gas Delivery Service for Ferrellgas Primary ~ 2nd of 4 One-Year Contract Extensions (Not to exceed $2,000,000)

— RFP 20-472, Charter Bus Services Contract Extension Ratification and Approval, Allstate Tours, American Coach Lines, Coast to Coast Tours, LLC, Friendship Tours, LLC, Harmon Brothers, Kelly Tours, Inc., Kingsmen Coach Lines, R&W Motorcoach, Inc., Samson Tours, Inc., Southeastern Stages, Inc., and We Care Charters (Fourth (4th) of four (4) One-Year Contract Renewal Options)

— Georgia Statewide Contract for Acquisition of Transportation Department Support Service Vehicles from Wade Ford Inc. (99999-SPD-ES40199373-009S) (Not to exceed $627,675)

— Extension (Renewal) RFP No. 21-524R Uniform Services (Renewal Year 3 of 4) to Cintas Corporation (Not to exceed $258,940 for SY 24-25)

— Extension (Renewal) Bid No. 22-15 Frozen / Temperature Control & Dry Food Products (Renewal Year 3 of 4) to Gordon Food Service, Inc. (Not to exceed $15,407,125 for SY 24-25)

— DeKalb Parks and Recreation Summer Feeding Program 2024 Agreement (Vendor: DeKalb County School Nutrition Services) (Anticipated Revenue $446,484.04)

— RFP 24-582R – DeKalb Teacher Residency University Partner for Early Childhood Education and Special Education (Not to exceed $770,500)

— Renewal for RFP 23-544 for Ambulance Services (Not to exceed $250,000)

— RFP 24-576 for the Teaching and Learning Curriculum Audit Services (Not to exceed $350,000)

— Georgia State University Technical Services Agreement (Not to exceed $352,808)

— Approval of Change Order Request to RFP 23-543 Comprehensive Financial Audit of E-SPLOST IV and E-SPLOST V Spending (Not to exceed $320,000)

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $10 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.