DeKalb Jail announces second inmate death of 2024

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County announced that an inmate died on Sunday, April 14.

It’s the second inmate death reported this year.

Here’s the full announcement from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office:

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says that an inmate has died while in custody of the DeKalb County Jail.

According to reports, officers were alerted to a medical emergency inside an inmate housing unit on Sunday, April 14, 2024. Upon responding, officers found 57 year-old Van Lebron Johnson in his cell but unresponsive. Emergency medical services were performed on site by jail and health services staff, and Mr. Johnson was pronounced deceased. Mr. Johnson, who did not provide a home address, was taken into custody on DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office property on January 22, 2024 after being released on an Unsecured Judicial Release (UJR) bond several hours before. He was charged with Criminal Trespass, Giving a False Name to Law Enforcement, and Interference with Government Property. The cause of death has not been released by the medical examiner, and the incident remains under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office of Professional Standards.

