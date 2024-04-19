DeKalb Police investigate death of pedestrian near Johns Homestead Park in Tucker

Share

Tucker, GA — DeKalb Police say they are investigating the death of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle near Johns Homestead Park in Tucker.

The crash happened on Thursday evening, April 18, around 7:06 p.m.

“When officers arrived, they located a seriously injured 31-year-old male consistent with being struck by a vehicle,” a spokesperson for DeKalb Police says. “He was transported to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the incident location. Investigators with our Traffic Specialist Unit responded to the scene to further the investigation. The cause of the accident remains under evaluation.”

Google images of the area show Lovely Lane has a crosswalk and a sidewalk. The spokesperson for DeKalb Police said the man was on the sidewalk when the vehicle hit him.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $10 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.