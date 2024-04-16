DeKalb School Board approves settlement with superintendent two years after firing her

Share

This story has been updated.

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County School Board approved a settlement with former superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris during its regular meeting on April 15.

The settlement comes two years after the school board fired her. DeKalb County Schools officials did not respond to a request for comment and did not immediately provide a copy of the settlement. The board approved the agreement at the end of a lengthy regular board meeting. Watson-Harris also did not respond to a request for comment.

This story will be updated when the school district responds.

Watson-Harris ultimately landed another job in the area, becoming president and executive director of Achieve Atlanta. It’s still not clear, exactly, why the board fired her, though the board has been notorious for churning through superintendents over the years. The school board has had seven of them since 2013.

But the board fired Watson-Harris in dramatic fashion. Her firing occurred during a controversy about poor conditions at Druid Hills High School. Later reporting by Decaturish revealed that Watson-Harris was pushing a plan to reorganize the central office before her firing. Still, it’s unclear if that played any role in her termination.

Following the firing of Watson-Harris, the school board hired Dr. Vasanne Tinsley as interim superintendent. On April 19, the DeKalb County School Board hired Dr. Devon Horton as Watson-Harris’ replacement.

Jaedon Mason contributed reporting to this story.

