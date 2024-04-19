DeKalb School Board extends superintendent’s contract

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County Board of Education on April 19 voted to extend Superintendent Devon Horton’s contract by two years.

The vote occurred at the end of the board’s two-day retreat following an executive session. His current salary — $325,000 — is not changing. A copy of the new contract was not immediately available.

A spokesperson for the district said Horton initially received a two year contract with a three year option, and the board exercised that option today.

Here’s the full announcement from DeKalb County Schools:

(STONE MOUNTAIN, GA)– Following an Executive Session today at its Two-Day Board Retreat, the DeKalb County Board of Education unanimously approved a two-year extension for Superintendent Dr. Devon Q. Horton. Board members also exercised the year three option in his original contract. Dr. Horton is now set to lead the DeKalb County School District through June 30, 2027. The vote was 6-0. “The Board is thrilled to have Dr. Horton continue to lead DeKalb County Schools,” said Board Chair Mr. Diijon DaCosta, Sr. “Since assuming the position last July, he has consistently delivered on his vision to disrupt for excellence. His focus on improving outcomes for our diverse student body through innovative approaches makes him the ideal leader for our district at this time.” Dr. Horton expressed his appreciation for the Board’s confidence in his leadership. “I am grateful for the trust and encouragement from the Board,” said Dr. Horton. “Our collective efforts to enhance student outcomes will continue, and we are determined to make significant progress. As there is always room for improvement, we will not rest until every child is equipped to pursue and achieve their dreams and aspirations.” During the retreat, Mr. DaCosta noted that the timing of Dr. Horton’s contract extension was most appropriate. “Our Board’s Retreat’s theme, Standing on Business, aligns with our strong working relationship with Dr. Horton. This contract extension continues the foundation for our scholars’ successes today and their many tomorrows.”

