False report of gun on campus results in lockdown at Druid Hills High

Share

Atlanta, GA — Druid Hills High briefly went into lockdown mode on Monday, April 29, after a false report of a gun on campus.

“Following District protocols, the lockdown was initiated in response to information indicating that an individual with a weapon may be present in the area of our school. DCSD Police Officers, campus security, and school staff quickly took action to ensure the safety of all students and staff,” a letter from Principal Mark Joyner says. “A thorough search found no actual threat, and there was no evidence that any unauthorized individuals were on campus or entered the building. With the situation resolved, DCSD Police lifted the lockdown, and the school resumed normal operations.”

Here’s the full letter to the Druid Hills High community:

Dear DHHS Families, At Druid Hills High School, our top priority is the safety and well-being of our students, families, and staff, and we work diligently to create and maintain an orderly and conducive learning environment every day. To ensure timely and accurate communication, we are notifying you of a level three lockdown at our school today. Following District protocols, the lockdown was initiated in response to information indicating that an individual with a weapon may be present in the area of our school. DCSD Police Officers, campus security, and school staff quickly took action to ensure the safety of all students and staff. A thorough search found no actual threat, and there was no evidence that any unauthorized individuals were on campus or entered the building. With the situation resolved, DCSD Police lifted the lockdown, and the school resumed normal operations. I am pleased to report that the lockdown procedures worked exactly as intended. I commend our exceptional students and staff for their prompt and organized response. Furthermore, we appreciate the professionalism and cooperation of our DCSD Police Officers and campus security supervisors. Thank you for your ongoing support. If you have any questions about today’s events, please don’t hesitate to contact me or any of our school administrators. Sincerely, Principal Mark Joyner Druid Hills High School

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.